Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Toss Prediction (PAK vs SL)
Our toss call
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 72%.
Best odds · match winner
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Why bowl first here
- Captains bowl first here. 6 of 10 toss winners have fielded at Gaddafi Stadium since 2023 (60%).
- Day-night game. Starts at 13:00 local, so the second innings is played in the evening, when dew can come.
- Chasing wins here. 6 of 10 decided men's one-day matches went to the side batting second (60%).
- Our call: bowl first — 72%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.
From our match preview
We expect the toss winner to field first in the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka final, at 72%.
Last 10 tosses at Gaddafi Stadium
|Date
|Toss winner
|Chose
|Match winner
|Chased?
|2026-10-29
|Sri Lanka
|Field
|England
|No
|2026-10-27
|Sri Lanka
|Field
|Sri Lanka
|Yes
|2026-10-25
|Pakistan
|Field
|Pakistan
|Yes
|2026-06-04
|Australia
|Bat
|Pakistan
|Yes
|2026-06-02
|Pakistan
|Field
|Australia
|No
|2025-03-05
|New Zealand
|Bat
|New Zealand
|No
|2025-02-22
|Australia
|Field
|Australia
|Yes
|2025-02-10
|New Zealand
|Field
|New Zealand
|Yes
|2025-02-08
|New Zealand
|Bat
|New Zealand
|No
|2023-09-06
|Bangladesh
|Bat
|Pakistan
|Yes
Men's one-day matches only, newest first, from ball-by-ball records and our own toss records.
Does the toss matter at Gaddafi Stadium?
In 10 decided men's one-day matches here, the side batting second won 6 (60%).
Start: 08:00 UTC · 13:00 local time (day-night match).
How we made this Pakistan vs Sri Lanka toss prediction
We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.
For the full method, including venue toss patterns, dew and team news, see our toss prediction model.
Toss prediction page launched 29 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match preview.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match prediction →
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PAK vs SL toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the PAK vs SL toss?
No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.
What will the toss winner choose in PAK vs SL?
We predict the toss winner will choose to field first at Gaddafi Stadium. It is the toss call in our Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match prediction.
How does the toss affect the PAK vs SL match odds?
It hands the winner the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.
Where to bet on today's matches
- Best cricket betting apps in India: 10 apps rated, with the Android APK steps and the iPhone route
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- UPI betting sites: which bookmakers take UPI, Paytm and PhonePe
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More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →