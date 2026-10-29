We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 72%.

Saturday, 31 October 2026 · 13:30 IST · Gaddafi Stadium · ODI Tri-Series

We expect the toss winner to field first in the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka final, at 72%.

Our call: bowl first — 72%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.

Chasing wins here. 6 of 10 decided men's one-day matches went to the side batting second (60%).

Day-night game. Starts at 13:00 local, so the second innings is played in the evening, when dew can come.

Captains bowl first here. 6 of 10 toss winners have fielded at Gaddafi Stadium since 2023 (60%).

Backing the toss winner or the match result? Open the account before the toss so the bonus is there when the market moves.

Men's one-day matches only, newest first, from ball-by-ball records and our own toss records.

How we made this Pakistan vs Sri Lanka toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full method, including venue toss patterns, dew and team news, see our toss prediction model.

Toss prediction page launched 29 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match preview.