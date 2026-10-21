Our AI model makes India Women 97% favourites.

India Women won all three T20s against Zimbabwe Women at Raipur in October 2026. Our AI model gives them 97.4% to win the first ODI at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on 23 October 2026, against a margin-free market reading of 98.5%. The match-winner prices are fair rather than generous, so the toss call is the sharper angle here.

Can India Women carry their T20 form into the one-day game?

India Women's last three ODIs came in Australia in February and March 2026. Australia Women beat them by 6 wickets at Allan Border Field, Brisbane on 24 February 2026, by 5 wickets at Bellerive Oval, Hobart on 27 February 2026, and by 185 runs at the same ground on 1 March 2026. Smriti Mandhana made 58 off 68 balls against Australia Women on 24 February 2026.

The bigger one-day memory is from Navi Mumbai. India Women beat South Africa Women by 52 runs in the Women's World Cup final on 2 November 2025, after making 298 for 7 in 50 overs. Shafali Verma made 87 off 78 balls against South Africa Women in that final and was player of the match. Deepti Sharma made 58 off 58 balls in the same innings.

The October T20s showed the top order in form. In the second T20 (18 October 2026), Zimbabwe Women made 102 for 8 in their 20 overs. India Women reached 104 for 1 in 8.5 overs and won by 9 wickets with 67 balls remaining. Shafali Verma made 55 off 25 balls in that chase, and Smriti Mandhana finished on 47 not out off 25 balls.

In the 20 October 2026 game, India Women made 216 for 7 and won by 92 runs. ESPNcricinfo named Harmanpreet Kaur player of the match that day, and Shafali Verma player of the series.

What can Zimbabwe Women take from their win in Harare?

On 27 September 2026 at Harare Sports Club, West Indies Women were all out for 139 in 39.3 overs. Zimbabwe Women reached 140 for 6 in 40.5 overs and won by 4 wickets with 55 balls remaining.

Modester Mupachikwa top-scored in that chase with 38 off 57 balls on 27 September 2026. Kelis Ndhlovu made 30 off 56 balls in the same innings, and Josephine Nkomo made 30 off 58 balls.

The next ODI at the same ground was harder. On 30 September 2026, Zimbabwe Women's opponents made 271 for 5 in 50 overs. Zimbabwe Women were all out for 180 in 47.3 overs, a 91-run defeat. Josephine Nkomo made 74 off 109 balls in that game (30 September 2026), Zimbabwe Women's top score.

Sharne Mayers made 43 not out off 33 balls against India Women on 16 October 2026. Kelis Ndhlovu made 42 off 44 balls in the same innings, which ended on 114 for 5.

Key matchups: India Women's openers against Zimbabwe Women's attack

Smriti Mandhana vs Nyasha Gwanzura: Smriti Mandhana made 91 off 102 balls against West Indies Women at Kotambi Stadium on 22 December 2024. Nyasha Gwanzura had the better of her in the first T20, when Smriti Mandhana was caught off the bowling of Nyasha Gwanzura for 9 on 16 October 2026.

Shafali Verma vs Beloved Biza: Shafali Verma made 55 off 25 balls against Zimbabwe Women on 18 October 2026 before she was caught off the bowling of Beloved Biza. A long innings from Shafali Verma, like her 87 in the World Cup final on 2 November 2025, would take the game away early.

Josephine Nkomo vs Nandani Sharma: Josephine Nkomo made 74 off 109 balls in Harare on 30 September 2026 and 27 not out off 35 balls against India Women on 18 October 2026. Nandani Sharma took 2 for 11 in four overs against Zimbabwe Women in the first T20 (16 October 2026).

🤝 Head-to-Head Record This is the first match of the three-game ODI series. The sides met in three T20s at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur in October 2026, and India Women won each of them. India Women won by 4 wickets with 26 balls remaining (16 October 2026), by 9 wickets with 67 balls remaining (18 October 2026) and by 92 runs (20 October 2026).

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara staged India Women's three ODIs against West Indies Women in December 2024, and India Women won all three. Pitch: India Women made 314 for 9 here on 22 December 2024 and won by 211 runs. They made 358 for 5 here on 24 December 2024 and won by 115 runs.

India Women made 314 for 9 here on 22 December 2024 and won by 211 runs. They made 358 for 5 here on 24 December 2024 and won by 115 runs. Conditions: This is a day/night ODI, so the side batting second plays under lights. On 27 December 2024 the visitors were all out for 162 here, and India Women reached 167 for 5 in 28.2 overs to win by 5 wickets.

This is a day/night ODI, so the side batting second plays under lights. On 27 December 2024 the visitors were all out for 162 here, and India Women reached 167 for 5 in 28.2 overs to win by 5 wickets. Toss: Toss call: Field first — we put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 55%. West Indies Women won the toss and fielded here (22 December 2024), and India Women won it and batted (24 December 2024). Our IND-W vs ZIM-W pre-toss pick goes on the public toss page and gets tracked once the toss is done.

Match Analysis: Where This Match Will Be Won and Lost

India Women's batting is the main reason for the number. In their two December 2024 wins batting first at this ground they made 314 for 9 and 358 for 5.

Zimbabwe Women's best route is to bowl first and keep the target small, as they did in their 4-wicket win in Harare (27 September 2026).

Our model makes India Women 97.4% favourites whichever side bats first.

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women Prediction: India Women to win the series opener

India Women are our pick at 97%. Our model and the market both make them clear favourites for the first ODI after their three T20 wins in October 2026. The match-winner prices are fair rather than generous, so the angle we see is the toss: field first.