Northern Cape Heat vs Garden Route Badgers Toss Prediction (NCH vs SWD)
Our toss call
We put the chance that the toss winner bats first at 60%.
Best odds · match winner
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What we know about this toss
- Captains bat first here. 4 of 5 toss winners have batted at Diamond Oval since 2009 (80%).(points to batting first)
- South Western Districts like to bat first. They have batted in 2 of their last 3 tosses won (2 of 3 in all).(points to batting first)
- No dew. Daytime start (13:00 local): conditions hold for both innings.(points to batting first)
- Forecast: 28°C · humidity 10% · partly cloudy.(points neither way)
- Our call: bat first — 60%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.(points to batting first)
Cyan dots point to bowling first, violet to batting first, grey to neither.
From our match preview
We expect the toss winner to bat first, with a dry day forecast in Kimberley and no dew expected.
Last 4 tosses at Diamond Oval
|Date
|Toss winner
|Chose
|Match winner
|Chased?
|2010-10-10
|South Africa
|Bat
|South Africa
|No
|2009-05-11
|Deccan Chargers
|Bat
|Deccan Chargers
|No
|2009-05-09
|Rajasthan Royals
|Bat
|Chennai Super Kings
|Yes
|2009-05-09
|Kings XI Punjab
|Field
|Kings XI Punjab
|Yes
Men's T20 matches only, newest first, from ball-by-ball records.
Start time and conditions at Diamond Oval
Start: 11:00 UTC · 13:00 local time (day match).
Forecast at the start: 28°C · humidity 10% · partly cloudy
Weather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), fetched 2026-10-19 21:08 UTC.
How we made this Northern Cape Heat vs Garden Route Badgers toss prediction
We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.
For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see our toss decision framework.
Toss prediction page launched 19 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Northern Cape Heat vs Garden Route Badgers match preview.
Northern Cape Heat vs Garden Route Badgers match prediction →
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NCH vs SWD toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the NCH vs SWD toss?
No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.
What will the toss winner choose in NCH vs SWD?
We predict the toss winner will choose to bat first at Diamond Oval, Kimberley. It is the toss call in our Northern Cape Heat vs Garden Route Badgers match prediction.
How does the toss affect the NCH vs SWD match odds?
Through what it hands the winner: the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.
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More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →