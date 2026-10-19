We put the chance that the toss winner bats first at 60%.

Wednesday, 21 October 2026 · 16:30 IST · Diamond Oval, Kimberley · CSA Pro20

We expect the toss winner to bat first, with a dry day forecast in Kimberley and no dew expected.

Cyan dots point to bowling first, violet to batting first, grey to neither.

Our call: bat first — 60%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger. (points to batting first)

No dew. Daytime start (13:00 local): conditions hold for both innings. (points to batting first)

South Western Districts like to bat first. They have batted in 2 of their last 3 tosses won (2 of 3 in all). (points to batting first)

Captains bat first here. 4 of 5 toss winners have batted at Diamond Oval since 2009 (80%). (points to batting first)

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How we made this Northern Cape Heat vs Garden Route Badgers toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see our toss decision framework.

Toss prediction page launched 19 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Northern Cape Heat vs Garden Route Badgers match preview.