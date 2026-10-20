Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Toss Prediction (PS-W vs SS-W)
Our toss call
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 56%.
Best odds · match winner
Compare 6 bookmakers
|PS-W
|SS-W
|WinWin
|1.77
|2.05
|200% first deposit bonus · code MAXIMUS999
|Melbet
|1.77
|2.05
|20% weekly cashback · max $100
|Megapari
|1.77
|2.05
|Promo code MAXIMUS999
|Paripesa
|1.77
|2.05
|130% up to ₹13,000 · code MAXIMUS
|PlanBet
|1.77
|2.05
|100% up to ₹10,000
|1xBet
|1.77
|2.05
|Up to ₹1,50,000 + 150 free spins
What we know about this toss
- Captains bowl first here. 4 of 5 toss winners have fielded at Cricket Central since 2023 (80%).(points to bowling first)
- The sides differ. Perth Scorchers Women have fielded in 5 of their last 10 tosses won; Sydney Sixers Women have fielded in 7 of their last 10 tosses won.(points neither way)
- No dew. Daytime start (14:00 local): conditions hold for both innings.(points to batting first)
- Forecast: 21°C · humidity 74% · clear skies.(points neither way)
- Our call: bowl first — 56%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.(points to bowling first)
Cyan dots point to bowling first, violet to batting first, grey to neither.
From our match preview
We expect the toss winner to bowl first.
Last 3 tosses at Cricket Central
|Date
|Toss winner
|Chose
|Match winner
|Chased?
|2023-11-21
|Sydney Thunder
|Field
|Adelaide Strikers
|No
|2023-11-18
|Sydney Thunder
|Field
|Sydney Thunder
|Yes
|2023-10-26
|Sydney Thunder
|Field
|Sydney Thunder
|Yes
Women's T20 matches only, newest first, from ball-by-ball records.
Start time and conditions at Cricket Central
Start: 03:00 UTC · 14:00 local time (day match).
Forecast at the start: 21°C · humidity 74% · clear skies
Weather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), fetched 2026-10-20 12:08 UTC.
How we made this Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women toss prediction
We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.
For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see how we predict toss decisions.
Toss prediction page launched 20 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women match preview.
Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women match prediction →
Join us on
Telegram Channel
Daily cricket tips freeJoin Free Telegram →
Call this match. Take on our AI.
PS-W vs SS-W toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the PS-W vs SS-W toss?
No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.
What will the toss winner choose in PS-W vs SS-W?
We predict the toss winner will choose to field first at Cricket Central, Sydney. It is the toss call in our Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women match prediction.
How does the toss affect the PS-W vs SS-W match odds?
Through what it hands the winner: the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.
Where to bet on today's matches
- Best cricket betting apps in India: 10 apps rated, with the Android APK steps and the iPhone route
- Dafabet App: the Android APK in 5 steps
- UPI betting sites: which bookmakers take UPI, Paytm and PhonePe
More toss predictions
- NCH vs SWD toss prediction Wednesday, 21 October 2026 · CSA Pro20
- AFG vs BAN toss prediction Wednesday, 21 October 2026 · UAE Tri-Series
- DOL vs WRS toss prediction Tuesday, 20 October 2026 · CSA Pro20
- NWD vs LIM toss prediction Wednesday, 21 October 2026 · CSA Pro20
- IND-W vs ZIM-W toss prediction Tuesday, 20 October 2026 · IND-W vs ZIM-W · Toss: India Women
- LSO vs MOZ toss prediction Tuesday, 20 October 2026 · T20 WC Africa Qualifier C
More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →