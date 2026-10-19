Garden Route Badgers to beat Northern Cape Heat.

Our AI model predicts Garden Route Badgers to beat Northern Cape Heat with a 63% win probability in the CSA Pro20 Cup at the Diamond Oval, Kimberley on Wednesday 21 October 2026. Most scorecards list the Badgers as South Western Districts and the Heat as Northern Cape. Both sides come off a heavy defeat, and the Badgers have the stronger recent results.

Can Steve Stolk carry Northern Cape Heat at home?

Northern Cape Heat beat Limpopo at this ground on 13 October 2026. They won the toss, batted and posted 171 for 6, with Steve Stolk making 89 off 45 balls. Limpopo's reply was cut to 8.3 overs and ended on 65 for 4, so the Heat won by 14 runs on the DLS method.

The other results have been hard going. The Dolphins beat the Heat by 104 runs in Durban on 30 September 2026, after making 239 for 5. In Gqeberha on 8 October 2026, the Heat were held to 83 for 9, and the Warriors beat them by seven wickets with 54 balls remaining.

Last time out, Lions beat the Heat by eight wickets in Johannesburg on 18 October 2026. The Heat made 137 for 5 in their 20 overs. Steve Stolk made 35 off 29 balls. Lions reached 139 for 2 in 12 overs.

Janneman Malan and Leo Sadler give the Badgers their edge

Garden Route Badgers beat Eastern Cape Iinyathi by 39 runs in Oudtshoorn on 1 October 2026, after making 182 for 4 with Slade van Staden 52 not out off 33 balls. They beat Limpopo by five wickets in Polokwane on 5 October 2026, reaching 131 for 5 in 19.3 overs.

Their win at Potchefstroom on 10 October 2026 went to the last ball. Leo Sadler took 4 for 18 in four overs as North West Dragons made 149 for 6. Janneman Malan then made 67 not out off 48 balls, and the Badgers won by six wickets.

Lions made 175 for 1 in Oudtshoorn on 7 October 2026 and won by 38 runs. The Warriors bowled the Badgers out for 68 in Oudtshoorn again on 16 October 2026 and won by nine wickets.

Key Matchups: Stolk against the Badgers' spearheads

Steve Stolk vs Leo Sadler: Steve Stolk made 89 off 45 balls against Limpopo (13 October 2026). Leo Sadler took 4 for 18 against North West Dragons (10 October 2026). If Sadler removes Stolk early, the Heat's innings loses its anchor.

Janneman Malan vs Johannes van Dyk: Janneman Malan made 67 not out against North West Dragons on 10 October 2026. Johannes van Dyk took 2 for 16 in three overs against Limpopo on 13 October 2026. The Heat need van Dyk to break Malan's grip on an innings.

Enathi Kitshini vs Liam Doherty: Enathi Kitshini took 2 for 12 in three overs against Eastern Cape Iinyathi on 1 October 2026. Liam Doherty made 39 off 37 balls against Limpopo on 13 October 2026. Doherty seeing off Kitshini's opening spell would give Stolk room.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record South Western Districts beat Northern Cape by 24 runs in Kimberley on 2 November 2025, in the CSA T20 Knock-Out Competition. They won the toss, batted and made 164 for 4. In reply, Northern Cape were all out for 140 in 18.3 overs. In Oudtshoorn on 9 October 2024, in the same competition, South Western Districts won by nine runs. They won the toss, batted and made 141 for 6. In reply, Northern Cape were all out for 132 in 20 overs.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Diamond Oval, Kimberley. Northern Cape Heat's home ground stages this CSA Pro20 Cup game at 4:30 pm IST (11:00 UTC), a day start. Pitch: In Kimberley on 13 October 2026, the Heat won the toss, batted and made 171 for 6 against Limpopo. When these sides met in Kimberley on 2 November 2025, South Western Districts won the toss, batted and made 164 for 4.

In Kimberley on 13 October 2026, the Heat won the toss, batted and made 171 for 6 against Limpopo. When these sides met in Kimberley on 2 November 2025, South Western Districts won the toss, batted and made 164 for 4. Weather: A dry, warm day is forecast in Kimberley for 21 October 2026, with no rain expected.

A dry, warm day is forecast in Kimberley for 21 October 2026, with no rain expected. Toss: Toss call: Bat first — we put the chance that the toss winner bats first at 60%. The Heat chose to bat after winning the toss against the Warriors (8 October 2026) and Limpopo (13 October 2026). The Badgers batted after winning it against Eastern Cape Iinyathi (1 October 2026) and the Warriors (16 October 2026), and fielded against Lions (7 October 2026). A day start brings no dew. See our toss analysis for NCH vs SWD, locked in before the coin lands.

Match Analysis: the Badgers' top order decides it

The first ten overs of the Badgers' innings decide most of this. Janneman Malan's 67 not out in Potchefstroom (10 October 2026) came in a last-ball win. Against the Warriors in Oudtshoorn (16 October 2026), the Badgers were all out for 68 in 16.2 overs.

Northern Cape Heat's batting has swung just as hard: 171 for 6 against Limpopo in Kimberley (13 October 2026) and 137 for 5 against Lions in Johannesburg (18 October 2026). A score near 170 gives their bowlers something to defend against a side that ran down Limpopo's 128 for 6 and North West Dragons' 149 for 6.

Northern Cape Heat vs Garden Route Badgers Prediction: the Badgers are 63% favourites

We back Garden Route Badgers at 63.4%. They have the deeper batting through Malan, van Staden and Sadler, and they won by 24 runs when the sides met in Kimberley on 2 November 2025. The Heat's chance rests on Stolk repeating his 89 against Limpopo and a total near 170.

At 1.57 the Badgers sit just under our fair 1.58, so the price is fair rather than generous. Northern Cape Heat at 2.35 sit under our fair 2.73.