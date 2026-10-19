North West Dragons vs Limpopo Toss Prediction (NWD vs LIM)
Our toss call
We put the chance that the toss winner bats first at 60%.
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What we know about this toss
- Captains have batted first here. 3 of 4 toss winners have batted at Senwes Park since 2017 (75%).(points to batting first)
- North West - Eastvaal Renault Dragons like to bowl first. They have fielded in 3 of their last 5 tosses won (3 of 5 in all).(points to bowling first)
- No dew expected. Evening start (18:00 local) in dry air (23% humidity): conditions hold for both innings.(points neither way)
- Forecast: 24°C · humidity 23% · clear skies.(points neither way)
- Our call: bat first — 60%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.(points to batting first)
Cyan dots point to bowling first, violet to batting first, grey to neither.
From our match preview
We expect the toss winner to bat first, as both sides did when they won the toss in their own conditions this season.
Last 2 tosses at Senwes Park
|Date
|Toss winner
|Chose
|Match winner
|Chased?
|2018-10-12
|Zimbabwe
|Bat
|South Africa
|Yes
|2017-10-29
|Bangladesh
|Field
|South Africa
|No
Men's T20 matches only, newest first, from ball-by-ball records.
Start time and conditions at Senwes Park
Start: 16:00 UTC · 18:00 local time (evening match).
Forecast at the start: 24°C · humidity 23% · clear skies
Weather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), fetched 2026-10-19 21:08 UTC.
How we made this North West Dragons vs Limpopo toss prediction
We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.
For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see our toss prediction model.
Toss prediction page launched 19 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our North West Dragons vs Limpopo match preview.
North West Dragons vs Limpopo match prediction →
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NWD vs LIM toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the NWD vs LIM toss?
No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.
What will the toss winner choose in NWD vs LIM?
We predict the toss winner will choose to bat first at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom. It is the toss call in our North West Dragons vs Limpopo match prediction.
How does the toss affect the NWD vs LIM match odds?
Through what it hands the winner: the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.
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More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →