We put the chance that the toss winner bats first at 60%.

Wednesday, 21 October 2026 · 21:30 IST · Senwes Park, Potchefstroom · CSA Pro20

We expect the toss winner to bat first, as both sides did when they won the toss in their own conditions this season.

Cyan dots point to bowling first, violet to batting first, grey to neither.

Our call: bat first — 60%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger. (points to batting first)

No dew expected. Evening start (18:00 local) in dry air (23% humidity): conditions hold for both innings. (points neither way)

North West - Eastvaal Renault Dragons like to bowl first. They have fielded in 3 of their last 5 tosses won (3 of 5 in all). (points to bowling first)

Captains have batted first here. 3 of 4 toss winners have batted at Senwes Park since 2017 (75%). (points to batting first)

Backing the toss winner or the match result? Open the account before the toss so the bonus is there when the market moves.

How we made this North West Dragons vs Limpopo toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see our toss prediction model.

Toss prediction page launched 19 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our North West Dragons vs Limpopo match preview.