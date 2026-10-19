North West Dragons to beat Limpopo.

Our AI model predicts North West Dragons to beat Limpopo with an 81% win probability in the CSA Pro20 Cup at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom on Wednesday 21 October 2026. Limpopo lost their last two games by 14 runs and three runs.

Can Wihan Lubbe turn North West Dragons' home form around?

North West Dragons won two of their three games away from Potchefstroom. They beat the Warriors by seven wickets at SuperSport Park, Centurion on 25 September 2026, with 27 balls remaining. The Warriors were held to 128 for 6 in that game.

The Lions made 205 for 5 at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg (2 October 2026). The Dragons ran it down with four balls left and won by six wickets. Wihan Lubbe made 55 off 27 balls in the chase, and Dian Forrester finished 51 not out off 28 balls.

Eastern Cape Iinyathi beat the Dragons by 13 runs at Buffalo Park on 28 September 2026, after making 151 for 4. Ludwich Schuld made 80 off 51 balls in the reply, which ended on 138 for 9.

Home has been harder. Garden Route Badgers beat North West Dragons by six wickets off the last ball on 10 October 2026. The Dragons had batted first and made 149 for 6, with Wihan Lubbe scoring 77 off 57 balls. The Dolphins then won by seven wickets at Senwes Park (13 October 2026), chasing down 144 for 5 with 24 balls remaining.

Limpopo's close finishes have not yet brought a win

Limpopo have lost all five of their CSA Pro20 Cup games this season: to the Warriors (29 September), the Dolphins (4 October), Garden Route Badgers (5 October), Northern Cape Heat (13 October) and Eastern Cape Iinyathi (16 October 2026). The margins have narrowed. Northern Cape Heat beat them by 14 runs on the DLS method in Kimberley on 13 October 2026, and the Iinyathi won by three runs in Polokwane on 16 October 2026.

That last game showed what Limpopo's batting can do. Eastern Cape Iinyathi made 166 for 3. Limpopo replied with 163 for 9. Christoffel Klijnhans made 38 off 29 balls in that reply (16 October 2026).

The Dolphins bowled Limpopo out for 91 in 19.4 overs in Polokwane on 4 October 2026 and won by seven wickets. A day later (5 October 2026), Garden Route Badgers beat them by five wickets with three balls left.

Key matchups: Lubbe, Schuld and Mothoa against Limpopo's best

Wihan Lubbe vs Ernest Kemm: Wihan Lubbe made 77 off 57 balls against Garden Route Badgers (10 October 2026) and 55 off 27 against the Lions (2 October 2026). Ernest Kemm took 2 for 22 in four overs against Eastern Cape Iinyathi (16 October 2026). Kemm getting Lubbe early is Limpopo's clearest route.

Ludwich Schuld vs Marcello Piedt: Ludwich Schuld made 80 off 51 balls against Eastern Cape Iinyathi (28 September 2026). Marcello Piedt took 2 for 24 in four overs against Northern Cape Heat (13 October 2026).

Shimane Mothoa vs Christoffel Klijnhans: Shimane Mothoa took 2 for 22 in four overs against the Badgers (10 October 2026). Christoffel Klijnhans made 38 off 29 balls against Eastern Cape Iinyathi (16 October 2026). Limpopo need Klijnhans to see off the new ball.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record Limpopo beat North West by seven wickets at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom on 14 September 2019, in the CSA Provincial T20 Cup, with 10 balls remaining. Limpopo won the toss and fielded that day. North West made 146 in their 20 overs. Limpopo replied with 149 for 3 in 18.2 overs.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Senwes Park, Potchefstroom. North West Dragons' home ground stages this CSA Pro20 Cup game at 9:30 pm IST (16:00 UTC), a night start under lights. Pitch: The Badgers chased down North West Dragons' 149 for 6 in Potchefstroom (10 October 2026). The Dolphins chased down North West Dragons' 144 for 5 at Senwes Park (13 October 2026).

The Badgers chased down North West Dragons' 149 for 6 in Potchefstroom (10 October 2026). The Dolphins chased down North West Dragons' 144 for 5 at Senwes Park (13 October 2026). Weather: An evening start under lights, at 9:30 pm IST (16:00 UTC).

An evening start under lights, at 9:30 pm IST (16:00 UTC). Toss: Toss call: Bat first — we put the chance that the toss winner bats first at 60%. North West Dragons batted after winning the toss against the Dolphins (13 October 2026), as they had against Garden Route Badgers (10 October 2026). Limpopo batted after winning it against the Badgers (5 October 2026), as they had a day earlier against the Dolphins (4 October 2026). We log every toss call publicly — the North West Dragons vs Limpopo pick is on the toss page.

Match Analysis: where the favourites can slip

Batting first at home has not worked for North West Dragons. Garden Route Badgers beat them after they made 149 for 6 (10 October 2026). The Dolphins beat them after they made 144 for 5 (13 October 2026). Their wins came when they chased, against the Warriors (25 September 2026) and the Lions (2 October 2026).

Limpopo's batting is the weaker suit. They were all out for 91 against the Dolphins (4 October 2026) and made 128 for 6 against the Badgers (5 October 2026). Their 163 for 9 against Eastern Cape Iinyathi (16 October 2026) came closest, three runs short.

If North West Dragons chase, their top order has already reached 207 for 4 this season (2 October 2026). If they bat first again, Limpopo need early wickets to keep the total down.

North West Dragons vs Limpopo prediction: the Dragons are 81% favourites

We back North West Dragons at 81.1%. They have beaten the Warriors and the Lions this season, and Wihan Lubbe is in form with 77 off 57 balls against the Badgers (10 October 2026). Limpopo's chance rests on the close finishes of their last two games, 14 runs and three runs.

At 1.20, North West Dragons sit just under our fair 1.23, so the price is fair rather than generous. Limpopo at 4.30 sit under our fair 5.29.