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Papua New Guinea vs Kuwait Toss Prediction (PNG vs KUW)

Our toss call

Bat first 71%

We put the chance that the toss winner bats first at 71%.

By CricketPrediction.com ·

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Friday, 30 October 2026 · 12:15 IST · Gymkhana Club Ground, Nairobi · CWC Challenge League A

Why bat first here

Bowl first 29% Bat first 71%
  • Captains bat first here. 6 of 6 toss winners have batted at Gymkhana Club Ground since 2026 (100%).
  • No dew. Daytime start (09:45 local). Conditions hold for both innings.
  • Forecast: 21°C · humidity 70% · clear skies.
  • Batting first wins here. Only 1 of 5 chasing sides have won (20%).
  • Our call: bat first — 71%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.

From our match preview

We expect the toss winner to bat first in Papua New Guinea vs Kuwait, at 71%.

Last 6 tosses at Gymkhana Club Ground

DateToss winnerChoseMatch winnerChased?
2026-10-28DenmarkBat
2026-10-27Papua New GuineaBatQatarYes
2026-10-25JerseyBatJerseyNo
2026-10-24DenmarkBatDenmarkNo
2026-10-22JerseyBatJerseyNo
2026-10-21KenyaBatKenyaNo

Men's one-day matches only, newest first, from our own toss records.

Does the toss matter at Gymkhana Club Ground?

In 5 decided men's one-day matches here, the side batting second won 1 (20%).

Start: 06:45 UTC · 09:45 local time (day match).

Forecast at the start: 21°C · humidity 70% · clear skies

Weather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), fetched 2026-10-28 21:08 UTC.

How we made this Papua New Guinea vs Kuwait toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full method, including venue toss patterns, dew and team news, see how we predict toss decisions.

Toss prediction page launched 28 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Papua New Guinea vs Kuwait match preview.

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PNG vs KUW toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the PNG vs KUW toss?

No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.

What will the toss winner choose in PNG vs KUW?

We predict the toss winner will choose to bat first at Gymkhana Club Ground, Nairobi. It is the toss call in our Papua New Guinea vs Kuwait match prediction.

How does the toss affect the PNG vs KUW match odds?

It hands the winner the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.

Where to bet on today's matches

More toss predictions

More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →

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