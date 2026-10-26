Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Toss Prediction (BH-W vs SS-W)
Our toss call
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 71%.
Best odds · match winner
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What we know about this toss
- Captains bowl first here. 31 of 39 toss winners have fielded at Allan Border Field since 2016 (79%).(points to bowling first)
- Both sides like to bowl first. Brisbane Heat Women have fielded in 9 of their last 10 tosses won; Sydney Sixers Women have fielded in 6 of their last 10 tosses won.(points to bowling first)
- Evening start. Dew can reach the second innings (18:10 local).(points to bowling first)
- Chasing wins here. 23 of 39 decided women's T20 matches went to the side batting second (59%).(points to bowling first)
- Our call: bowl first — 71%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.(points to bowling first)
Cyan dots point to bowling first, violet to batting first, grey to neither.
From our match preview
The toss matters too, and we expect the toss winner to bowl.
Last 10 tosses at Allan Border Field
|Date
|Toss winner
|Chose
|Match winner
|Chased?
|2025-11-23
|Melbourne Stars
|Bat
|Melbourne Stars
|No
|2025-11-21
|Brisbane Heat
|Field
|Sydney Thunder
|No
|2025-11-12
|Brisbane Heat
|Field
|Perth Scorchers
|No
|2025-11-09
|Hobart Hurricanes
|Field
|Hobart Hurricanes
|Yes
|2025-11-09
|Melbourne Renegades
|Field
|Melbourne Renegades
|Yes
|2024-11-29
|Brisbane Heat
|Field
|Brisbane Heat
|Yes
|2024-11-24
|Brisbane Heat
|Field
|Brisbane Heat
|Yes
|2024-11-22
|Brisbane Heat
|Field
|Brisbane Heat
|Yes
|2024-10-30
|Melbourne Renegades
|Field
|Brisbane Heat
|No
|2024-09-24
|New Zealand
|Bat
|Australia
|Yes
Women's T20 matches only, newest first, from ball-by-ball records.
Does the toss matter at Allan Border Field?
In 39 decided women's T20 matches here, the side batting second won 23 (59%).
Start: 08:10 UTC · 18:10 local time (evening match).
How we made this Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Sixers Women toss prediction
We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.
For the full method, including venue toss patterns, dew and team news, see the data behind our toss calls.
Toss prediction page launched 26 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Sixers Women match preview.
Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Sixers Women match prediction →
Call this match. Take on our AI.
BH-W vs SS-W toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the BH-W vs SS-W toss?
No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.
What will the toss winner choose in BH-W vs SS-W?
We predict the toss winner will choose to field first at Allan Border Field, Brisbane. It is the toss call in our Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Sixers Women match prediction.
How does the toss affect the BH-W vs SS-W match odds?
It hands the winner the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.
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More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →