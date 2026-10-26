We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 71%.

Friday, 30 October 2026 · 13:40 IST · Allan Border Field, Brisbane · WBBL

The toss matters too, and we expect the toss winner to bowl.

Cyan dots point to bowling first, violet to batting first, grey to neither.

Our call: bowl first — 71%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger. (points to bowling first)

Chasing wins here. 23 of 39 decided women's T20 matches went to the side batting second (59%). (points to bowling first)

Evening start. Dew can reach the second innings (18:10 local). (points to bowling first)

Both sides like to bowl first. Brisbane Heat Women have fielded in 9 of their last 10 tosses won; Sydney Sixers Women have fielded in 6 of their last 10 tosses won. (points to bowling first)

Captains bowl first here. 31 of 39 toss winners have fielded at Allan Border Field since 2016 (79%). (points to bowling first)

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How we made this Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Sixers Women toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full method, including venue toss patterns, dew and team news, see the data behind our toss calls.

Toss prediction page launched 26 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Sixers Women match preview.