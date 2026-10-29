Jersey vs Denmark Toss Prediction (JER vs DEN)
Our toss call
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 70%.
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Why bowl first here
- Captains bowl first here. 4 of 5 toss winners have fielded at Ruaraka Sports Club Ground since 2026 (80%).
- No dew. Daytime start (09:45 local). Conditions hold for both innings.
- Cloud cover. 73% cloud at the start helps the new ball — bowl first.
- Our call: bowl first — 70%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.
From our match preview
We expect the toss winner to field first at Ruaraka (70%).
Last 5 tosses at Ruaraka Sports Club Ground
|Date
|Toss winner
|Chose
|Match winner
|Chased?
|2026-10-28
|Kenya
|Field
|—
|—
|2026-10-27
|Kuwait
|Field
|Kuwait
|Yes
|2026-10-25
|Papua New Guinea
|Field
|Papua New Guinea
|Yes
|2026-10-24
|Kenya
|Field
|Qatar
|No
|2026-10-22
|Kuwait
|Bat
|Qatar
|Yes
Men's one-day matches only, newest first, from our own toss records.
Start time and conditions at Ruaraka Sports Club Ground
Start: 06:45 UTC · 09:45 local time (day match).
Forecast at the start: 21°C · humidity 67% · partly cloudy
Weather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), fetched 2026-10-29 18:08 UTC.
How we made this Jersey vs Denmark toss prediction
We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.
For the full method, including venue toss patterns, dew and team news, see how we score venue toss patterns.
Toss prediction page launched 29 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Jersey vs Denmark match preview.
Jersey vs Denmark match prediction →
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JER vs DEN toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the JER vs DEN toss?
No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.
What will the toss winner choose in JER vs DEN?
We predict the toss winner will choose to field first at Ruaraka Sports Club Ground, Nairobi. It is the toss call in our Jersey vs Denmark match prediction.
How does the toss affect the JER vs DEN match odds?
It hands the winner the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.
Where to bet on today's matches
- Best cricket betting apps in India: 10 apps rated, with the Android APK steps and the iPhone route
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More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →