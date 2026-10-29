We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 70%.

Friday, 30 October 2026 · 12:15 IST · Ruaraka Sports Club Ground, Nairobi · CWC Challenge League A

We expect the toss winner to field first at Ruaraka (70%).

Our call: bowl first — 70%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.

Cloud cover. 73% cloud at the start helps the new ball — bowl first.

Captains bowl first here. 4 of 5 toss winners have fielded at Ruaraka Sports Club Ground since 2026 (80%).

Backing the toss winner or the match result? Open the account before the toss so the bonus is there when the market moves.

Men's one-day matches only, newest first, from our own toss records.

How we made this Jersey vs Denmark toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full method, including venue toss patterns, dew and team news, see how we score venue toss patterns.

Toss prediction page launched 29 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Jersey vs Denmark match preview.