Namibia vs Ireland Toss Prediction (NAM vs IRE)
Our toss call
From our match preview
We expect the toss winner to field.
Best odds · match winner
|NAM
|IRE
|DafaBet
|2.24
|1.65
|Exclusive: 200% up to ₹20,000 + ₹500 free bet
From our match preview
We expect the toss winner to bowl first in Namibia vs Ireland, at 66%.
How we made this Namibia vs Ireland toss prediction
We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.
For the full method, including venue toss patterns, dew and team news, see our toss tracking approach.
Toss prediction page launched 28 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Namibia vs Ireland match preview.
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NAM vs IRE toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the NAM vs IRE toss?
No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.
What will the toss winner choose in NAM vs IRE?
We predict the toss winner will choose to field first at High Performance Oval, Windhoek. It is the toss call in our Namibia vs Ireland match prediction.
How does the toss affect the NAM vs IRE match odds?
It hands the winner the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.
Where to bet on today's matches
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More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →