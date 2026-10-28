Friday, 30 October 2026 · 13:00 IST · High Performance Oval, Windhoek · NAM vs IRE

We expect the toss winner to bowl first in Namibia vs Ireland, at 66%.

Backing the toss winner or the match result? Open the account before the toss so the bonus is there when the market moves.

How we made this Namibia vs Ireland toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full method, including venue toss patterns, dew and team news, see our toss tracking approach.

Toss prediction page launched 28 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Namibia vs Ireland match preview.