We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 74%.

Friday, 30 October 2026 · 12:30 IST · Eden Park, Auckland · T20I

We expect the toss winner to field first in Auckland (74%)

Cyan dots point to bowling first, violet to batting first, grey to neither.

Our call: bowl first — 74%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger. (points to bowling first)

Chasing wins about half the time here (13 of 28). (points neither way)

Evening start. Dew can reach the second innings (20:00 local). (points to bowling first)

Both sides like to bowl first. New Zealand have fielded in 8 of their last 10 tosses won; India have fielded in 7 of their last 10 tosses won. (points to bowling first)

Captains bowl first here. 23 of 33 toss winners have fielded at Eden Park since 2005 (70%). (points to bowling first)

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How we made this New Zealand vs India toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full method, including venue toss patterns, dew and team news, see the venue field-first method.

Toss prediction page launched 27 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our New Zealand vs India match preview.