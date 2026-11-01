Toss predictions
LIO v TTN Bowl first 54% 1/11 18:00 IST AFG v ZIM Bowl first 66% 1/11 20:00 IST MS-W v PS-W Bowl first 84% 2/11 13:40 IST

Lions vs Titans Toss Prediction (LIO vs TTN)

Our toss call

Bowl first 54%

We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 54%.

By CricketPrediction.com ·

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Sunday, 1 November 2026 · 18:00 IST · The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg · CSA Pro20

Match context

Our toss call for Lions vs Titans is bowl first (54%). This forecasts the winning captain's decision, not which team wins the coin. The match is at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, with a daytime start. The match details and latest forecast below provide context. Our public toss record shows how previous calls finished, including the misses.

Bowl first 54% Bat first 46%
Ground
The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
Start
1 November, 18:00 IST / 14:30 local
Forecast
31°C · humidity 20% · clear skiesWeather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), fetched 1 November, 06:08 UTC.

How we made this Lions vs Titans toss prediction

Our toss prediction forecasts the toss winner's choice to bat or bowl first. It does not predict which team will win the coin toss. Our AI model uses historical cricket information and match context, including the venue and expected conditions. We show our call. Any percentage shown is the chance assigned to that decision. Once the toss is confirmed, we show what the captain chose and whether our call was right or wrong. Use our public record to see the results, including misses.

For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For how every toss call is made and graded, see how we make our toss calls.

Toss prediction page launched 1 November 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Lions vs Titans match preview.

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LIO vs TTN toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the LIO vs TTN toss?

No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.

What will the toss winner choose in LIO vs TTN?

We predict the toss winner will choose to field first at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. It is the toss call in our Lions vs Titans match prediction.

How does the toss affect the LIO vs TTN match odds?

It hands the winner the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.

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More toss predictions

More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →

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