Sydney Sixers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Toss Prediction (SS-W vs HH-W)
Our toss call
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 66%.
✓ Decision called · Hobart Hurricanes Women elected to field
Toss result
Hobart Hurricanes Women won the toss and chose to bowl.
Sydney Sixers Women bat first
Stamped 1 Nov, 13:20 IST · live data feed
Match context
Our toss call for Sydney Sixers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women is bowl first (66%). This forecasts the winning captain's decision, not which team wins the coin. The match is at Drummoyne Oval in Sydney, with an evening start. The match details below provide context. Our public toss record shows how previous calls finished, including the misses.
- Ground
- Drummoyne Oval, Sydney
- Start
- 1 November, 13:40 IST / 19:10 local
How we made this Sydney Sixers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women toss prediction
Our toss prediction forecasts the toss winner's choice to bat or bowl first. It does not predict which team will win the coin toss. Our AI model uses historical cricket information and match context, including the venue and expected conditions. We show our call. Any percentage shown is the chance assigned to that decision. Once the toss is confirmed, we show what the captain chose and whether our call was right or wrong. Use our public record to see the results, including misses.
For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.
For how every toss call is made and graded, see how we predict toss decisions.
Toss prediction page launched 1 November 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Sydney Sixers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women match preview.
Sydney Sixers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women match prediction →
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SS-W vs HH-W toss prediction FAQ
Who won the SS-W vs HH-W toss?
Hobart Hurricanes Women won the SS-W vs HH-W toss and chose to field first.
What did the toss winner choose in SS-W vs HH-W?
Hobart Hurricanes Women chose to field first. Our pre-toss call was field first — the captain did what we predicted.
How does the toss affect the SS-W vs HH-W match odds?
It hands the winner the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.
Where to bet on today's matches
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