Toss predictions
LIO v TTN Bowl first 54% 1/11 18:00 IST AFG v ZIM Bowl first 66% 1/11 20:00 IST MS-W v PS-W Bowl first 84% 2/11 13:40 IST

Dolphins vs Boland Toss Prediction (DOL vs BOL)

Our toss call

Bowl first 63%

We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 63%.

✓ Decision called · Boland elected to field

By CricketPrediction.com ·

Toss result

Boland won the toss and chose to bowl.

Dolphins bat first

Stamped 1 Nov, 13:25 IST · live data feed

Sunday, 1 November 2026 · 13:30 IST · Kingsmead, Durban · CSA Pro20

Match context

Our toss call for Dolphins vs Boland is bowl first (63%). This forecasts the winning captain's decision, not which team wins the coin. The match is at Kingsmead in Durban, with a daytime start. The match details and latest forecast below provide context. Our public toss record shows how previous calls finished, including the misses.

Bowl first 63% Bat first 37%
Ground
Kingsmead, Durban
Start
1 November, 13:30 IST / 10:00 local
Forecast
27°C · humidity 68% · clear skiesWeather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), fetched 1 November, 06:08 UTC.

How we made this Dolphins vs Boland toss prediction

Our toss prediction forecasts the toss winner's choice to bat or bowl first. It does not predict which team will win the coin toss. Our AI model uses historical cricket information and match context, including the venue and expected conditions. We show our call. Any percentage shown is the chance assigned to that decision. Once the toss is confirmed, we show what the captain chose and whether our call was right or wrong. Use our public record to see the results, including misses.

For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For how every toss call is made and graded, see how our toss calls are graded.

Toss prediction page launched 1 November 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Dolphins vs Boland match preview.

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DOL vs BOL toss prediction FAQ

Who won the DOL vs BOL toss?

Boland won the DOL vs BOL toss and chose to field first.

What did the toss winner choose in DOL vs BOL?

Boland chose to field first. Our pre-toss call was field first — the captain did what we predicted.

How does the toss affect the DOL vs BOL match odds?

It hands the winner the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.

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More toss predictions

More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →

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