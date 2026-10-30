We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 66%.

Sunday, 1 November 2026 · 20:00 IST · Sharjah Cricket Stadium · AFG v ZIM 2026

Our toss call for Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe in Sharjah on 1 November 2026 is field first, at 66%.

Cyan dots point to bowling first, violet to batting first, grey to neither.

Our call: bowl first — 66%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger. (points to bowling first)

Chasing wins here. 51 of 84 decided men's T20 matches went to the side batting second (60.7%). (points to bowling first)

Evening start. Dew can reach the second innings (18:30 local). (points to bowling first)

Zimbabwe like to bowl first. They have fielded in 7 of their last 10 tosses won (43 of 90 in all). (points to bowling first)

Captains bowl first here. 78 of 107 toss winners have fielded at Sharjah Cricket Stadium since 2013 (73%). (points to bowling first)

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Men's T20 matches only, newest first, from our own toss records.

How we made this Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full method, including venue toss patterns, dew and team news, see the venue pattern model.

Toss prediction page launched 30 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe match preview.