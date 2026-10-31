Namibia vs Ireland Toss Prediction (NAM vs IRE)
Our toss call
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 73%.
Best odds · match winner
|NAM
|IRE
|DafaBet
|2.23
|1.69
|Exclusive: 200% up to ₹20,000 + ₹500 free bet
Match context
Our toss call for Namibia vs Ireland is bowl first (73%). This forecasts the winning captain's decision, not which team wins the coin. The match is at Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek, with a daytime start. The match details and latest forecast below provide context. Our public toss record shows how previous calls finished, including the misses.
- Ground
- Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek
- Start
- 1 November, 13:00 IST / 09:30 local
- Forecast
- 24°C · humidity 33% · partly cloudy · windyWeather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), fetched 31 October, 21:08 UTC.
How we made this Namibia vs Ireland toss prediction
Our toss prediction forecasts the toss winner's choice to bat or bowl first. It does not predict which team will win the coin toss. Our AI model uses historical cricket information and match context, including the venue and expected conditions. We show our call. Any percentage shown is the chance assigned to that decision. Once the toss is confirmed, we show what the captain chose and whether our call was right or wrong. Use our public record to see the results, including misses.
For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.
For how every toss call is made and graded, see how our toss calls are made.
Toss prediction page launched 31 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Namibia vs Ireland match preview.
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NAM vs IRE toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the NAM vs IRE toss?
No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.
What will the toss winner choose in NAM vs IRE?
We predict the toss winner will choose to field first at High Performance Oval, Windhoek. It is the toss call in our Namibia vs Ireland match prediction.
How does the toss affect the NAM vs IRE match odds?
It hands the winner the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.
Where to bet on today's matches
- Best cricket betting apps in India: 10 apps rated, with the Android APK steps and the iPhone route
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More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →