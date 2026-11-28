Gulf Giants at 58.5% is our call.

Our AI model backs Gulf Giants to beat Dubai Capitals in the 10th match of ILT20 2026, in Dubai on 28 November at 8:00 pm IST (14:30 UTC).

Dafabet had Gulf Giants at 1.76 at 07:39 IST (28 November), above our fair 1.70.

Which team is stronger, Dubai Capitals or Gulf Giants?

Gulf Giants have the better start. They made 168 for 8 in Sharjah and beat Sharjah Warriorz by 7 runs (22 November 2026).

Ibrahim Zadran made 84 off 53 for Gulf Giants in that game. David Miller added 47 off 32 for the Giants.

In Dubai (24 November 2026), MI Emirates chose to bat against Gulf Giants and were all out for 91 in 19.3 overs.

Shamar Joseph took 3 for 9 and David Wiese 3 for 19 for Gulf Giants in that innings.

The chase took 13.5 overs. Ibrahim Zadran made 50 not out off 35 for Gulf Giants as they reached 93 for 4.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders chose to bat and made 167 for 6 in Dubai (22 November 2026).

Dubai Capitals were then all out for 112 in 17.5 overs. Marcus Stoinis made 47 off 32 for Dubai Capitals in that defeat.

The Capitals answered with 164 for 7 against Desert Vipers (25 November 2026), and won that game by 45 runs.

Sam Billings made 43 off 31 for Dubai Capitals in that win, and Rovman Powell hit 28 off 12 for the Capitals.

Noor Ahmad then took 4 for 20 for Dubai Capitals as Desert Vipers were all out for 119.

Sharjah Warriorz beat Dubai Capitals by 7 wickets in Sharjah (27 November 2026), after the Capitals were all out for 126 in 19.4 overs.

Key matchups: Ibrahim Zadran against Noor Ahmad, Shamar Joseph against Marcus Stoinis

Ibrahim Zadran vs Noor Ahmad: Ibrahim Zadran made 84 off 53 for Gulf Giants against Sharjah Warriorz (22 November 2026).

Noor Ahmad took 4 for 20 for Dubai Capitals against Desert Vipers (25 November 2026). Their duel in the middle overs could decide the game.

Shamar Joseph vs Marcus Stoinis: Shamar Joseph took 3 for 9 for Gulf Giants against MI Emirates in Dubai (24 November 2026).

Marcus Stoinis made 47 off 32 for Dubai Capitals against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (22 November 2026). If he survives the fast bowlers, the Capitals have the hitting to post a defendable total.

David Wiese vs Sam Billings: David Wiese took 3 for 19 for Gulf Giants against MI Emirates (24 November 2026).

Sam Billings made 43 off 31 for Dubai Capitals against Desert Vipers (25 November 2026). Their meeting late in an innings could settle a close game.

DC vs GG head to head Dubai Capitals 2 Gulf Giants 2 Level at 2-2 across their four most recent ILT20 meetings, newest first 21 December 2025 · Abu Dhabi Dubai Capitals by 6 wickets 6 December 2025 · Dubai Gulf Giants by 4 wickets 23 January 2025 · Dubai Dubai Capitals by 5 wickets 18 January 2025 · Sharjah Gulf Giants by 6 wickets In each of those four meetings the side that won the toss chose to bowl. The most recent, on 21 December 2025, went to Dubai Capitals, who made 162 for 4 in 19.2 overs.

DC vs GG pitch report: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai The side batting first won three of the four ILT20 2026 games at this ground (21 to 25 November 2026), and the one successful chase was Gulf Giants' win over MI Emirates. The four completed ILT20 2026 games at Dubai International Cricket Stadium Won batting first MI Emirates made 174 for 8 and beat Desert Vipers by 52 runs at the ground (21 November 2026). Won defending Abu Dhabi Knight Riders defended 167 for 6 against Dubai Capitals there (22 November 2026). Won chasing Gulf Giants chased down MI Emirates' 91 with 37 balls to spare (24 November 2026). Weather About 26°C and clear for the 8:00 pm IST start, with no rain in either forecast source and humidity rising from about 60% to 70% by 18:00 UTC. Forecast read 28 November, 07:39 IST. Dubai Capitals also defended 164 for 7 against Desert Vipers here (25 November 2026). Rising humidity points to some dew in the second innings, the one condition that could tilt the ground back toward the chasing side.

DC vs GG prediction: we back Gulf Giants at 59%

We back Gulf Giants, at 58.5%, to beat Dubai Capitals. They are the side in this game with two wins from two (22 and 24 November 2026).

The bowling is the clearest gap. Gulf Giants bowled MI Emirates out for 91 in Dubai (24 November 2026).

Dubai Capitals were all out for 112 against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (22 November 2026) and for 126 against Sharjah Warriorz in Sharjah (27 November 2026).

The case for the Capitals is the ground. Their 164 for 7 beat Desert Vipers by 45 runs here, and a total of that size would test any chase.

The live angle is the favourite's price. Dafabet had Gulf Giants at 1.76 at 07:39 IST (28 November), above our fair 1.70, so the value is small but real.

What decides DC vs GG

The toss. In each of the sides' four most recent ILT20 meetings the toss winner chose to bowl, and our call is field first, at 84%.

In each of the sides' four most recent ILT20 meetings the toss winner chose to bowl, and our call is field first, at 84%. The new ball. Shamar Joseph took 3 for 9 for Gulf Giants against MI Emirates (24 November 2026), and Dubai Capitals were bowled out in both defeats (22 and 27 November 2026).

Shamar Joseph took 3 for 9 for Gulf Giants against MI Emirates (24 November 2026), and Dubai Capitals were bowled out in both defeats (22 and 27 November 2026). Spin through the middle. Noor Ahmad took 4 for 20 for Dubai Capitals against Desert Vipers (25 November 2026).

Noor Ahmad took 4 for 20 for Dubai Capitals against Desert Vipers (25 November 2026). The top order. Ibrahim Zadran made 84 off 53 for Gulf Giants against Sharjah Warriorz (22 November 2026) and 50 not out against MI Emirates (24 November 2026).