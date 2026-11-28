Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants Match 10 Prediction & Betting Tips
Our prediction
Pick: Gulf Giants to win, at 58.5%.
Toss Prediction
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 84%.Toss preview ›
Key Takeaways
- • Pick: Gulf Giants to win, at 58.5%.
- • Toss call: Field first, at 84%. We log every toss call publicly — the Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants pick is on the toss page.
- • Key fact: Gulf Giants beat Sharjah Warriorz by 7 runs (22 November 2026), then bowled MI Emirates out for 91 in Dubai (24 November 2026).
- • Value: Gulf Giants' fair odds are 1.70, and Dafabet had them at 1.76 at 07:39 IST (28 November). Dubai Capitals' fair odds are 2.40.
Gulf Giants at 58.5% is our call.
Our AI model backs Gulf Giants to beat Dubai Capitals in the 10th match of ILT20 2026, in Dubai on 28 November at 8:00 pm IST (14:30 UTC).
Dafabet had Gulf Giants at 1.76 at 07:39 IST (28 November), above our fair 1.70.
Which team is stronger, Dubai Capitals or Gulf Giants?
Gulf Giants have the better start. They made 168 for 8 in Sharjah and beat Sharjah Warriorz by 7 runs (22 November 2026).
Ibrahim Zadran made 84 off 53 for Gulf Giants in that game. David Miller added 47 off 32 for the Giants.
In Dubai (24 November 2026), MI Emirates chose to bat against Gulf Giants and were all out for 91 in 19.3 overs.
Shamar Joseph took 3 for 9 and David Wiese 3 for 19 for Gulf Giants in that innings.
The chase took 13.5 overs. Ibrahim Zadran made 50 not out off 35 for Gulf Giants as they reached 93 for 4.
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders chose to bat and made 167 for 6 in Dubai (22 November 2026).
Dubai Capitals were then all out for 112 in 17.5 overs. Marcus Stoinis made 47 off 32 for Dubai Capitals in that defeat.
The Capitals answered with 164 for 7 against Desert Vipers (25 November 2026), and won that game by 45 runs.
Sam Billings made 43 off 31 for Dubai Capitals in that win, and Rovman Powell hit 28 off 12 for the Capitals.
Noor Ahmad then took 4 for 20 for Dubai Capitals as Desert Vipers were all out for 119.
Sharjah Warriorz beat Dubai Capitals by 7 wickets in Sharjah (27 November 2026), after the Capitals were all out for 126 in 19.4 overs.
Key matchups: Ibrahim Zadran against Noor Ahmad, Shamar Joseph against Marcus Stoinis
Ibrahim Zadran vs Noor Ahmad: Ibrahim Zadran made 84 off 53 for Gulf Giants against Sharjah Warriorz (22 November 2026).
Noor Ahmad took 4 for 20 for Dubai Capitals against Desert Vipers (25 November 2026). Their duel in the middle overs could decide the game.
Shamar Joseph vs Marcus Stoinis: Shamar Joseph took 3 for 9 for Gulf Giants against MI Emirates in Dubai (24 November 2026).
Marcus Stoinis made 47 off 32 for Dubai Capitals against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (22 November 2026). If he survives the fast bowlers, the Capitals have the hitting to post a defendable total.
David Wiese vs Sam Billings: David Wiese took 3 for 19 for Gulf Giants against MI Emirates (24 November 2026).
Sam Billings made 43 off 31 for Dubai Capitals against Desert Vipers (25 November 2026). Their meeting late in an innings could settle a close game.
DC vs GG head to head
Dubai Capitals
2
Gulf Giants
2
Level at 2-2 across their four most recent ILT20 meetings, newest first
In each of those four meetings the side that won the toss chose to bowl. The most recent, on 21 December 2025, went to Dubai Capitals, who made 162 for 4 in 19.2 overs.
DC vs GG pitch report: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
The side batting first won three of the four ILT20 2026 games at this ground (21 to 25 November 2026), and the one successful chase was Gulf Giants' win over MI Emirates.
The four completed ILT20 2026 games at Dubai International Cricket Stadium
MI Emirates made 174 for 8 and beat Desert Vipers by 52 runs at the ground (21 November 2026).
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders defended 167 for 6 against Dubai Capitals there (22 November 2026).
Gulf Giants chased down MI Emirates' 91 with 37 balls to spare (24 November 2026).
About 26°C and clear for the 8:00 pm IST start, with no rain in either forecast source and humidity rising from about 60% to 70% by 18:00 UTC. Forecast read 28 November, 07:39 IST.
Dubai Capitals also defended 164 for 7 against Desert Vipers here (25 November 2026). Rising humidity points to some dew in the second innings, the one condition that could tilt the ground back toward the chasing side.
DC vs GG prediction: we back Gulf Giants at 59%
We back Gulf Giants, at 58.5%, to beat Dubai Capitals. They are the side in this game with two wins from two (22 and 24 November 2026).
The bowling is the clearest gap. Gulf Giants bowled MI Emirates out for 91 in Dubai (24 November 2026).
Dubai Capitals were all out for 112 against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (22 November 2026) and for 126 against Sharjah Warriorz in Sharjah (27 November 2026).
The case for the Capitals is the ground. Their 164 for 7 beat Desert Vipers by 45 runs here, and a total of that size would test any chase.
The live angle is the favourite's price. Dafabet had Gulf Giants at 1.76 at 07:39 IST (28 November), above our fair 1.70, so the value is small but real.
What decides DC vs GG
- The toss. In each of the sides' four most recent ILT20 meetings the toss winner chose to bowl, and our call is field first, at 84%.
- The new ball. Shamar Joseph took 3 for 9 for Gulf Giants against MI Emirates (24 November 2026), and Dubai Capitals were bowled out in both defeats (22 and 27 November 2026).
- Spin through the middle. Noor Ahmad took 4 for 20 for Dubai Capitals against Desert Vipers (25 November 2026).
- The top order. Ibrahim Zadran made 84 off 53 for Gulf Giants against Sharjah Warriorz (22 November 2026) and 50 not out against MI Emirates (24 November 2026).
Odds & Betting Value
|Team
|Our Model
|Market Implied
|Odds
|Fair Odds
|Dubai Capitals
|41.5%
|45.1%
|2.14
|2.40
|Gulf Giants
|58.5%
|54.9%
|1.76
|1.70
The value sits with the favourite. Dafabet had Gulf Giants at 1.76 at 07:39 IST (28 November), above our fair 1.70, just under a 3% edge sized for small amounts. Dubai Capitals at 2.14 sit under our fair 2.40.
Why we disagree with the market. Our model is 3.6 points above it on Gulf Giants. The prices put the Giants at 54.9%, and we have them at 58.5% because recent form counts more for us.
Gulf Giants beat Sharjah Warriorz by 7 runs (22 November 2026) and MI Emirates by 6 wickets (24 November 2026). Dubai Capitals were all out in both of their defeats (22 and 27 November 2026). Odds captured on 28 November 2026.
International League T20 2026
Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants odds
28 Nov 2026 · 20:00 IST
Match winner: Dubai Capitals 2.14 at Dafabet; Gulf Giants 1.76 at Dafabet; checked 08:40–08:42 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1DC
|2GG
|Payout
|1 · Dubai Capitals 2.14
|2 · Gulf Giants 1.76
|Payout96.6%
|1 · Dubai Capitals 2.13
|2 · Gulf Giants 1.71
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Dubai Capitals 2.13
|2 · Gulf Giants 1.71
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Dubai Capitals 2.13
|2 · Gulf Giants 1.71
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Dubai Capitals 2.13
|2 · Gulf Giants 1.71
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Dubai Capitals 2.13
|2 · Gulf Giants 1.71
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Dubai Capitals 2.13
|2 · Gulf Giants 1.71
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Dubai Capitals 2.13
|2 · Gulf Giants 1.71
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Dubai Capitals 2.02
|2 · Gulf Giants 1.68
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Dubai Capitals 2.05
|2 · Gulf Giants 1.70
|Payout92.9%
|1 · Dubai Capitals 2.05
|2 · Gulf Giants 1.69
|Payout92.6%
|Highest
|1 · Dubai Capitals2.14
|2 · Gulf Giants1.76
|Payout–
1X2: Dubai Capitals 2.13, Tie 25.00, Gulf Giants 1.71 at WinWin, Melbet, Megapari, Paripesa, PlanBet, 1xBet, SpinBetter; checked 08:40 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1DC
|XTie
|2GG
|Payout
|1 · Dubai Capitals 2.13
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Gulf Giants 1.71
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Dubai Capitals 2.13
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Gulf Giants 1.71
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Dubai Capitals 2.13
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Gulf Giants 1.71
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Dubai Capitals 2.13
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Gulf Giants 1.71
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Dubai Capitals 2.13
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Gulf Giants 1.71
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Dubai Capitals 2.13
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Gulf Giants 1.71
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Dubai Capitals 2.13
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Gulf Giants 1.71
|Payout91.7%
Total runs
|Line
|Over
|Under
|Match315.5
|1.90Megapari
|1.76Paripesa
|Dubai Capitals155.5
|1.92WinWin
|1.74PlanBet
|Gulf Giants160.5
|1.921xBet
|1.74Melbet
Call this match. Take on our AI.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who will win Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants in ILT20 2026?
Our AI model backs Gulf Giants to win the 10th Match at 58.5%, with Dubai Capitals at 41.5%. The pick rests on the Giants' form, after they beat Sharjah Warriorz by 7 runs (22 November 2026) and MI Emirates by 6 wickets in Dubai (24 November 2026).
What is the toss prediction for Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants?
Field first, at 84%. In each of the four most recent ILT20 meetings between Dubai Capitals and Gulf Giants, the side that won the toss chose to bowl, and humidity near 70% late in the evening of 28 November 2026 points to some dew for the chasing side.
What are the odds for Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants?
Dafabet had Gulf Giants at 1.76 and Dubai Capitals at 2.14 at 07:39 IST (28 November 2026), the best match-winner price on both sides at that time. Our fair odds are 1.70 for Gulf Giants and 2.40 for Dubai Capitals, so the value sits on the Gulf Giants side.
Is Dubai International Cricket Stadium a batting or bowling pitch?
Batting first has paid in ILT20 2026. The side batting first won three of the four games at Dubai International Cricket Stadium from 21 to 25 November 2026, defending 174 for 8, 167 for 6 and 164 for 7. The one successful chase was Gulf Giants' win over MI Emirates (24 November 2026).
When did Dubai Capitals and Gulf Giants last play each other in the ILT20?
On 21 December 2025, when Dubai Capitals made 162 for 4 in 19.2 overs to beat Gulf Giants by 6 wickets at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Gulf Giants' most recent win in the fixture came on 6 December 2025, by 4 wickets at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
What time does Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants start?
The 10th Match of ILT20 2026 starts at 8:00 pm IST (14:30 UTC) on 28 November 2026 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Our model's pick for the game is Gulf Giants at 58.5%, and the forecast is clear and about 26°C at the start.
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