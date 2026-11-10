We back India U19, at 68.2%.

India U19 beat Afghanistan U19 by 7 wickets in the Under-19 World Cup semi-final at Harare Sports Club (4 February 2026).

The rematch is the 2nd semi-final of the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026, at Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman (12 November 2026).

Afghanistan U19 come in strong. They beat Bangladesh U19 by 113 runs (5 November), Malaysia U19 by 10 wickets (7 November) and Sri Lanka U19 by 106 runs (9 November).

India U19 beat Nepal U19 by 10 wickets (6 November) and lost to Pakistan U19 by 3 wickets (8 November). India U19 then beat United Arab Emirates U19 by 70 runs (10 November).

The winner plays Pakistan U19 or Bangladesh U19, who meet in the other semi-final at Al Amerat on the same day.

Which team is stronger, Afghanistan U19 or India U19?

India U19, and the market agrees. The World Cup semi-final in Harare shows why. Afghanistan U19 made 310 for 4 in 50 overs that day.

India U19 then reached 311 for 3 in 41.1 overs, with 53 balls to spare (4 February 2026).

India U19's batting has carried on in Oman. Aaryavir Sehwag made 70 off 52 balls for India U19 against Nepal U19 (6 November 2026).

Lakshya Raichandani made 53 off 63 balls for India U19 in the same 10-wicket win over Nepal U19 (6 November 2026).

Arjun Rajput made 107 off 85 balls for India U19 against Pakistan U19 (8 November 2026), but Pakistan U19 won by 3 wickets.

Arjun Rajput also took 3 for 8 in 5.3 overs for India U19 against Nepal U19 (6 November 2026).

Ishan Sood took 3 for 18 in 10 overs for India U19 in that Nepal U19 game.

Afghanistan U19's bowling is the danger. Noor Ali Niazai took 6 for 7 in 9.3 overs for Afghanistan U19 against Malaysia U19 (7 November 2026).

Malaysia U19 were bowled out for 42, and Afghanistan U19 won by 10 wickets.

Noor Ali Niazai then took 4 for 35 in 9 overs for Afghanistan U19 against Sri Lanka U19 (9 November 2026).

Subhan Zakhail made 107 off 111 balls for Afghanistan U19 against Sri Lanka U19 that day, as Afghanistan U19 made 275 batting first.

Shah Faisal Rahimi made 83 off 97 balls for Afghanistan U19 against Bangladesh U19 (5 November 2026). In that 113-run win, Amir Hamza of Afghanistan U19 took 3 for 23 in 6 overs.

Key matchups: Noor Ali Niazai against Arjun Rajput, Subhan Zakhail against Ishan Sood

Noor Ali Niazai against Arjun Rajput. Afghanistan U19's Noor Ali Niazai took 6 for 7 against Malaysia U19 (7 November 2026), and India U19 must handle him.

Arjun Rajput's 107 off 85 balls for India U19 came against Pakistan U19 (8 November 2026). If Arjun Rajput gets through that spell, India U19 can set the pace.

Subhan Zakhail against Ishan Sood. Subhan Zakhail anchored Afghanistan U19's 275 against Sri Lanka U19 with 107 off 111 balls (9 November 2026).

Ishan Sood took 3 for 18 in 10 overs for India U19 against Nepal U19 (6 November 2026). His tight overs could keep Afghanistan U19 below the 275 they made against Sri Lanka U19.

Afghanistan U19 vs India U19 head to head India U19 1 Afghanistan U19 0 India U19 won the sides' most recent youth ODI, the 2026 Under-19 World Cup semi-final 4 February 2026 · Harare India U19 by 7 wickets Afghanistan U19 made 310 for 4 in that Harare semi-final and still lost, so they need more than a big total.

Afghanistan U19 vs India U19 pitch report: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Al Amerat Both setting and chasing have won at Al Amerat, and we expect the toss winner to bowl first. From the group games of the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman Setting a total Afghanistan U19 made 275 batting first and beat Sri Lanka U19 by 106 runs, 9 November 2026. A close chase Pakistan U19 chased India U19's 208 with 11 balls to spare, 8 November 2026. A low total Afghanistan U19 bowled Malaysia U19 out for 42, 7 November 2026. Weather About 30°C and dry for the 10:30 am IST start, with cloud building and a chance of a light shower from about 1:30 pm IST. Forecast read 11 November, 11:10 IST. India U19 chose to field against Nepal U19 (6 November 2026) and won by 10 wickets.

Afghanistan U19 vs India U19 prediction: we back India U19 at 68%

We back India U19, 68.2%, with the market at 70.3%.

The Harare semi-final is the best guide. India U19 won it by 7 wickets with 53 balls to spare (4 February 2026).

India U19's top order has runs in Oman too. Aaryavir Sehwag and Lakshya Raichandani batted through the 10-wicket win over Nepal U19 (6 November 2026).

Afghanistan U19 have the sharper bowling form. Noor Ali Niazai's 6 for 7 against Malaysia U19 (7 November 2026) is the spell India U19 must see off.

Pakistan U19 showed the way to beat India U19, chasing 208 with 11 balls to spare (8 November 2026).

Melbet had India U19 at 1.38 at 11:12 IST (11 November), under our fair 1.47. Dafabet had Afghanistan U19 at 3.20 at 11:12 IST, above our fair 3.14.

What decides Afghanistan U19 vs India U19

The toss. We expect the toss winner to bowl, at 52%, as India U19 did against Nepal U19 (6 November 2026).

We expect the toss winner to bowl, at 52%, as India U19 did against Nepal U19 (6 November 2026). Noor Ali Niazai. Noor Ali Niazai took 4 for 35 in 9 overs as Afghanistan U19 beat Sri Lanka U19 (9 November 2026).

Noor Ali Niazai took 4 for 35 in 9 overs as Afghanistan U19 beat Sri Lanka U19 (9 November 2026). Arjun Rajput. Arjun Rajput made 107 off 85 balls for India U19 against Pakistan U19 (8 November 2026).

Arjun Rajput made 107 off 85 balls for India U19 against Pakistan U19 (8 November 2026). The afternoon cloud. The Al Amerat forecast is about 30°C and dry at the start, with a chance of a light shower from about 1:30 pm IST.