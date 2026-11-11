We back Lumbini Lions, at 58%.

Lumbini bowled Sudur Paschim Royals out for 87 at Kirtipur and won by 7 wickets (26 October 2026).

They held Pokhara Avengers to 97 for 9 and won with 50 balls left (3 November 2026).

Karnali Yaks lost to Sudur Paschim by 39 runs (6 November 2026), and Pokhara Avengers beat the Yaks by 63 runs three days later (9 November 2026).

Karnali won the two earlier meetings, by 5 runs (13 December 2024) and by 9 wickets (22 November 2025).

The 12 November 2026 game at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur is the 23rd Match of the Nepal Premier League 2026 and their first meeting of the season.

Which team is stronger, Karnali Yaks or Lumbini Lions?

Lumbini, on this season's results. Sher Malla took 3 for 11 in four overs for Lumbini against Sudur Paschim Royals (26 October 2026).

D'Arcy Short made 40 off 18 balls for Lumbini against Sudur Paschim in that game (26 October 2026), as Lumbini reached 88 for 3 in 9.5 overs.

Ruben Trumpelmann took 3 for 16 in four overs for Lumbini against Pokhara Avengers (3 November 2026).

Rohit Paudel made 47 not out off 32 balls for Lumbini against Pokhara Avengers in the same game (3 November 2026).

Kathmandu Gorkhas bowled the Lions out for 124 and won by 36 runs (7 November 2026). Lumbini's 31 October 2026 game against Chitwan Rhinos was abandoned without a ball bowled.

Sompal Kami took 4 for 33 in four overs for Karnali against Biratnagar Kings (29 October 2026).

Sompal Kami then made 62 not out off 32 balls for the Yaks against Biratnagar Kings (29 October 2026), and Karnali won by 4 wickets with one ball left.

Ariful Islam made 44 off 22 balls for Karnali against Kathmandu Gorkhas (2 November 2026). Karnali made 180 for 6 in that game and still lost by 4 wickets.

David Miller made 93 not out off 55 balls for Karnali against Sudur Paschim Royals (6 November 2026). Karnali finished on 137 for 7 and lost by 39 runs.

Pokhara Avengers made 217 for 3 against Karnali (9 November 2026). The Yaks were then all out for 154 in 18.3 overs.

Key matchups: Mark Watt against Rohit Paudel, Sher Malla against David Miller

Mark Watt against Rohit Paudel. Mark Watt made 114 not out off 44 balls for Karnali against Lumbini (22 November 2025).

Rohit Paudel made 49 off 43 balls for Lumbini against Karnali in that game (22 November 2025). The Lions captain is the batter Watt has to beat.

Sher Malla against David Miller. Sher Malla took 2 for 19 in four overs for Lumbini against Kathmandu Gorkhas (7 November 2026).

David Miller made 93 not out off 55 balls for Karnali against Sudur Paschim Royals (6 November 2026). He is the batter Lumbini must remove early.

KAY vs LUL head to head Karnali wins 2 Lumbini wins 0 Karnali Yaks lead 2-0 in every Nepal Premier League meeting, both at Kirtipur 22 November 2025 · Kirtipur Karnali by 9 wickets 13 December 2024 · Kirtipur Karnali by 5 runs Mark Watt made 114 not out off 44 balls for the Yaks against Lumbini in the latest meeting (22 November 2025), and this game is the sides' first meeting of the 2026 season.

KAY vs LUL pitch report: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur In this slot Lumbini Lions bowled Sudur Paschim Royals out for 87 (26 October 2026) and held Pokhara Avengers to 97 for 9 (3 November 2026). Every Karnali or Lumbini game in this game's time slot at the ground, 26 October to 7 November 2026 26 October 2026 Sudur Paschim Royals all out for 87 in 17.2 overs · Lumbini 88 for 3 in 9.5 overs, a 7-wicket win. 27 October 2026 Karnali 132 for 9 in 20 overs · Janakpur Bolts all out for 113 in 19.3 overs, a 19-run win. 29 October 2026 Biratnagar Kings 186 for 7 in 20 overs · Karnali 187 for 6 in 19.5 overs, a 4-wicket win. 3 November 2026 Pokhara Avengers 97 for 9 in 20 overs · Lumbini 98 for 2 in 11.4 overs, an 8-wicket win. 7 November 2026 Kathmandu Gorkhas 160 for 8 in 20 overs · Lumbini all out for 124 in 19.3 overs, a 36-run win. Weather Clear and dry at the start, about 16°C, cooling to about 13°C, with no rain forecast through the game. Forecast read 11 November, 14:33 IST. Karnali Yaks won the toss and fielded against Biratnagar Kings in this slot (29 October 2026), and won by 4 wickets with one ball left.

KAY vs LUL prediction: we back Lumbini at 58%

We back Lumbini at 58%, with the market at 55.7%.

Their bowling is the first reason. Pokhara Avengers made only 97 for 9 against Lumbini at Kirtipur (3 November 2026), with Ruben Trumpelmann taking 3 for 16 for Lumbini.

Karnali's form is the second. Sudur Paschim beat them by 39 runs (6 November 2026), and Pokhara Avengers beat them by 63 runs (9 November 2026).

Karnali's answer is the head to head. They won both earlier meetings, and Mark Watt made 114 not out off 44 balls for Karnali against Lumbini in the latest one (22 November 2025).

Melbet had Lumbini at 1.69 at 14:36 IST (11 November), under our fair 1.72. Karnali's 2.13 sits under our 2.39 as well, so the toss is the sharper angle.

What decides KAY vs LUL

The toss. We expect the toss winner to bowl, at 78%. Lumbini Lions won the toss and fielded against Pokhara Avengers in this slot (3 November 2026).

We expect the toss winner to bowl, at 78%. Lumbini Lions won the toss and fielded against Pokhara Avengers in this slot (3 November 2026). Lumbini's bowling. Sher Malla took 2 for 19 in four overs for the Lions against Kathmandu Gorkhas (7 November 2026).

Sher Malla took 2 for 19 in four overs for the Lions against Kathmandu Gorkhas (7 November 2026). Karnali's batting. The Yaks were all out for 154 in 18.3 overs against Pokhara Avengers (9 November 2026).

The Yaks were all out for 154 in 18.3 overs against Pokhara Avengers (9 November 2026). Karnali's captain. Sompal Kami took 2 for 24 in four overs for Karnali against Pokhara Avengers (9 November 2026).