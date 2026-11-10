We back Pakistan U19, at 67.8%.

Pakistan U19 beat Bangladesh U19 by 8 wickets in the U19 Asia Cup semi-final in Dubai (19 December 2025).

The 2024 semi-final between the sides went to Bangladesh U19, by 7 wickets, also in Dubai (6 December 2024).

The rematch is the 1st semi-final of the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026, at Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman (12 November 2026).

Pakistan U19 won all three group games. They beat United Arab Emirates U19 by 9 wickets (6 November), India U19 by 3 wickets (8 November) and Nepal U19 by 101 runs (10 November).

Afghanistan U19 beat Bangladesh U19 by 113 runs (5 November). Bangladesh U19 then beat Sri Lanka U19 by 45 runs (7 November) and Malaysia U19 by 205 runs (9 November).

The winner meets the winner of Afghanistan U19 vs India U19, the other semi-final on the same day.

Which team is stronger, Pakistan U19 or Bangladesh U19?

Pakistan U19, and the market agrees. Their batting has carried them in Oman.

Usman Khan made 139 off 120 balls for Pakistan U19 against United Arab Emirates U19 (6 November 2026).

Pakistan U19 made 225 for 1 in 37.3 overs to beat United Arab Emirates U19 by 9 wickets (6 November 2026).

Hamza Zahoor made 100 off 108 balls for Pakistan U19 against India U19 (8 November 2026).

India U19 had been all out for 208 batting first. Pakistan U19 won that game by 3 wickets, with 11 balls to spare (8 November 2026).

Their third win came against Nepal U19 on 10 November 2026, by 101 runs, so they arrive unbeaten.

Bangladesh U19 lost their opener. Afghanistan U19 bowled them out for 118 in 25.5 overs (5 November 2026) and won by 113 runs.

Tafiul Alam Tamim took 4 for 41 in 10 overs for Bangladesh U19 against Afghanistan U19 (5 November 2026).

Bangladesh U19 recovered well. Ahsan Al Mumin made 82 off 98 balls for Bangladesh U19 against Sri Lanka U19 (7 November 2026).

SK Jarif Siyam made 59 off 83 balls for Bangladesh U19 in the same game (7 November 2026). Bangladesh U19 were all out for 245 and won by 45 runs.

Ahsan Al Mumin then made 152 off 133 balls for Bangladesh U19 against Malaysia U19 (9 November 2026), in a total of 303 for 8.

Tafiul Alam Tamim took 7 for 18 in 7.5 overs for Bangladesh U19 against Malaysia U19 (9 November 2026). Malaysia U19 were all out for 98, and Bangladesh U19 won by 205 runs.

Key matchups: Usman Khan against Tafiul Alam Tamim, Ahsan Al Mumin against the new ball

Usman Khan against Tafiul Alam Tamim. Usman Khan of Pakistan U19 made 139 off 120 balls in the 9-wicket win over United Arab Emirates U19 (6 November 2026).

Tafiul Alam Tamim of Bangladesh U19 took 7 for 18 against Malaysia U19 (9 November 2026). If he removes Usman Khan early, Bangladesh U19 are in the game.

Ahsan Al Mumin against the new ball. Ahsan Al Mumin of Bangladesh U19 made 152 off 133 balls against Malaysia U19 (9 November 2026).

Pakistan U19 bowled India U19 out for 208 (8 November 2026). Keep Ahsan Al Mumin quiet and Pakistan U19 could face a chase of that size again.

Pakistan U19 vs Bangladesh U19 head to head Pakistan U19 1 Bangladesh U19 1 Level at one win each across the 2024 and 2025 U19 Asia Cup semi-finals, both in Dubai 19 December 2025 · Dubai Pakistan U19 by 8 wickets 6 December 2024 · Dubai Bangladesh U19 by 7 wickets The side batting first was all out cheaply both times, Pakistan U19 for 116 (6 December 2024) and Bangladesh U19 for 121 (19 December 2025).

Pakistan U19 vs Bangladesh U19 pitch report: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Al Amerat Both setting and chasing have won at Al Amerat, and we expect the toss winner to bowl first. From the group games of the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman Setting a total Bangladesh U19 made 303 for 8 batting first and beat Malaysia U19 by 205 runs on 9 November 2026. An easy chase Pakistan U19 made 225 for 1 in 37.3 overs to beat United Arab Emirates U19 by 9 wickets, 6 November 2026. A defended total Bangladesh U19 were all out for 245 and still beat Sri Lanka U19 by 45 runs on 7 November 2026. Weather About 30°C and dry for the 10:30 am IST start, with cloud building and a chance of a light shower from about 1:30 pm IST. Forecast read 11 November, 11:48 IST. Pakistan U19 chose to field in their opening game (6 November 2026) and won by 9 wickets.

Pakistan U19 vs Bangladesh U19 prediction: we back Pakistan U19 at 68%

We back Pakistan U19, 67.8%, with the market at 66.5%.

Pakistan U19's batting is the main reason. They chased India U19's 208 with 11 balls to spare (8 November 2026).

The 2025 semi-final points the same way. Bangladesh U19 were all out for 121 in Dubai, and Pakistan U19 won by 8 wickets (19 December 2025).

The form players are on the Bangladesh U19 side. Ahsan Al Mumin's 152 and Tafiul Alam Tamim's 7 for 18 both came for Bangladesh U19 against Malaysia U19 (9 November 2026).

The 2024 semi-final also went to Bangladesh U19, by 7 wickets after they bowled Pakistan U19 out for 116 in 37 overs (6 December 2024).

Dafabet had Pakistan U19 at 1.43 at 11:50 IST (11 November), under our fair 1.47. Dafabet had Bangladesh U19 at 2.84 at 11:50 IST, under our fair 3.11.

What decides Pakistan U19 vs Bangladesh U19

The toss. We expect the toss winner to bowl, at 66%, as Pakistan U19 did in their opening game (6 November 2026).

We expect the toss winner to bowl, at 66%, as Pakistan U19 did in their opening game (6 November 2026). Bangladesh U19's batting. Ahsan Al Mumin of Bangladesh U19 made 82 off 98 balls against Sri Lanka U19 (7 November 2026).

Ahsan Al Mumin of Bangladesh U19 made 82 off 98 balls against Sri Lanka U19 (7 November 2026). Usman Khan. Usman Khan made 139 off 120 balls for Pakistan U19 in their 9-wicket win (6 November 2026).

Usman Khan made 139 off 120 balls for Pakistan U19 in their 9-wicket win (6 November 2026). The afternoon cloud. The Al Amerat forecast is about 30°C and dry at the start, with a chance of a light shower from about 1:30 pm IST.