We back Thailand Women, at 55.6%.

Thailand Women won the first Emerging Nations Trophy, in Bangkok in 2025. They beat Netherlands Women by 23 runs at that event (20 November 2025).

This 4th Match of Group B starts at 2:45 pm IST (09:15 UTC) on 12 November 2026 at Seven Districts Ground in Ajman.

Naruemol Chaiwai captains Thailand Women. Babette de Leede captains Netherlands Women and keeps wicket.

Which team is stronger, Netherlands Women or Thailand Women?

Thailand Women, narrowly, and the market agrees. Netherlands Women beat Thailand Women by 17 runs at the Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier in Kathmandu on 26 January 2026.

Netherlands Women then played the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 in England. Bangladesh Women beat Netherlands Women by 6 wickets at Edgbaston, Birmingham (14 June 2026).

India Women beat Netherlands Women by 95 runs at Headingley, Leeds (17 June 2026). Australia Women beat Netherlands Women by 98 runs at the Rose Bowl, Southampton (20 June 2026).

Babette de Leede made 50 off 45 balls for Netherlands Women at Edgbaston (14 June 2026), and 56 not out off 57 balls against Australia Women at the Rose Bowl (20 June 2026).

Sterre Kalis made 44 off 43 balls for Netherlands Women in the Southampton game, 20 June 2026.

Thailand Women beat Papua New Guinea Women by 6 wickets at Amini Park, Port Moresby (11 August 2026), and beat Hong Kong Women by 6 runs in Dubai (28 August 2026).

Naruemol Chaiwai made 43 off 31 balls for Thailand Women in the Hong Kong game at the Women's Asia Cup 2026, on 28 August.

India Women beat Thailand Women by 94 runs in Dubai (30 August 2026). Pakistan Women beat Thailand Women by 35 runs at the same Dubai ground on 1 September 2026.

Pakistan Women also beat Thailand Women by 3 wickets in an 11-over quarter-final at the Women's Asian Games 2026 in Nisshin, Japan (17 September 2026).

Nannapat Koncharoenkai made 49 off 38 balls for Thailand Women in that quarter-final, 17 September 2026.

Key matchups: Babette de Leede against Suleeporn Laomi, Iris Zwilling against Nannapat Koncharoenkai

Babette de Leede against Suleeporn Laomi. Babette de Leede made 47 off 47 balls for Netherlands Women against Thailand Women in Kathmandu, 26 January 2026.

Suleeporn Laomi took 2 for 11 in four overs for Thailand Women against Netherlands Women in Bangkok (20 November 2025), and was player of the match.

Suleeporn Laomi also took 3 for 26 for Thailand Women against India Women in Dubai, 30 August 2026.

Iris Zwilling against Nannapat Koncharoenkai. Iris Zwilling took 3 for 9 in four overs for Netherlands Women against Thailand Women at the Qualifier in Kathmandu (26 January 2026).

Thailand Women were all out for 90 in that game. Nannapat Koncharoenkai made 41 off 48 balls for Thailand Women against India Women in Dubai (30 August 2026).

Netherlands Women vs Thailand Women head to head Thailand Women 3 Netherlands Women 2 Thailand Women lead 3-2 across their five most recent T20Is, 31 January 2025 to 26 January 2026 26 January 2026 · Mulpani Cricket Ground, Kathmandu Netherlands Women by 17 runs 20 November 2025 · Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok Thailand Women by 23 runs 6 February 2025 · Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur Netherlands Women by 1 wicket 3 February 2025 · Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur Thailand Women by 17 runs 31 January 2025 · Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur Thailand Women by 8 wickets Netherlands Women made 107 for 8 and won by 17 runs in Kathmandu on 26 January 2026, so Thailand Women's lead in this rivalry is a narrow one.

Netherlands Women vs Thailand Women pitch report: Seven Districts Ground, Ajman A dry afternoon in Ajman at about 30°C, and we expect the toss winner to bat first. Group B of the ICC Women's Emerging Nations Trophy 2026 at Seven Districts Ground, Ajman The last toss between them Thailand Women won the toss and chose to bowl against Netherlands Women at the Qualifier in Kathmandu, 26 January 2026. Netherlands Women batting first Netherlands Women made 107 for 8 in that game and won by 17 runs. Thailand Women batting first Thailand Women made 117 for 7 and beat Netherlands Women by 23 runs in Bangkok, 20 November 2025. Weather About 30°C and dry at the 2:45 pm IST start, with no rain in either forecast. Forecast read 12 November, 00:35 IST. Pakistan Women and Bangladesh Women open Group B at the same time at Karwan Cricket Ground in Ajman.

Netherlands Women vs Thailand Women prediction: we back Thailand Women at 56%

We back Thailand Women at 55.6%, with the market at 52.8%.

The 2025 game at this event is the best guide: Thailand Women made 117 for 7 in Bangkok (20 November 2025).

Netherlands Women were then all out for 94, and Suleeporn Laomi's 2 for 11 for Thailand Women made her player of the match.

Netherlands Women's case is Kathmandu, where Iris Zwilling took 3 for 9 for Netherlands Women and Thailand Women were all out for 90 on 26 January 2026.

Melbet had Thailand Women at 1.90 at 00:37 IST (12 November), above our fair 1.80, so Thailand Women carry an edge of about 5.6%.

What decides Netherlands Women vs Thailand Women

The toss. We expect the toss winner to bat first, at 65%, on a dry afternoon in Ajman.

We expect the toss winner to bat first, at 65%, on a dry afternoon in Ajman. Thailand Women's bowling. Thipatcha Putthawong took 3 for 18 in four overs for Thailand Women against Pakistan Women in Dubai (1 September 2026).

Thipatcha Putthawong took 3 for 18 in four overs for Thailand Women against Pakistan Women in Dubai (1 September 2026). Thailand Women's batting. Thailand Women were all out for 90 in Kathmandu on 26 January 2026, so their top order needs a better day.