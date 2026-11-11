Netherlands Women vs Thailand Women Match 4 Prediction & Betting Tips
Our prediction
Pick: Thailand Women to win, at 55.6%.
Toss Prediction
We put the chance that the toss winner bats first at 65%.Toss preview ›
Key Takeaways
- • Pick: Thailand Women to win, at 55.6%.
- • Toss call: Bat first, at 65%. The Netherlands Women vs Thailand Women toss page records our call before the toss and updates with the result.
- • Key fact: Thailand Women beat Netherlands Women by 23 runs at the 2025 Emerging Nations Trophy in Bangkok (20 November 2025).
- • Value: Thailand Women's fair odds are 1.80, and Melbet had them at 1.90 at 00:37 IST (12 November).
We back Thailand Women, at 55.6%.
Thailand Women won the first Emerging Nations Trophy, in Bangkok in 2025. They beat Netherlands Women by 23 runs at that event (20 November 2025).
This 4th Match of Group B starts at 2:45 pm IST (09:15 UTC) on 12 November 2026 at Seven Districts Ground in Ajman.
Naruemol Chaiwai captains Thailand Women. Babette de Leede captains Netherlands Women and keeps wicket.
Which team is stronger, Netherlands Women or Thailand Women?
Thailand Women, narrowly, and the market agrees. Netherlands Women beat Thailand Women by 17 runs at the Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier in Kathmandu on 26 January 2026.
Netherlands Women then played the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 in England. Bangladesh Women beat Netherlands Women by 6 wickets at Edgbaston, Birmingham (14 June 2026).
India Women beat Netherlands Women by 95 runs at Headingley, Leeds (17 June 2026). Australia Women beat Netherlands Women by 98 runs at the Rose Bowl, Southampton (20 June 2026).
Babette de Leede made 50 off 45 balls for Netherlands Women at Edgbaston (14 June 2026), and 56 not out off 57 balls against Australia Women at the Rose Bowl (20 June 2026).
Sterre Kalis made 44 off 43 balls for Netherlands Women in the Southampton game, 20 June 2026.
Thailand Women beat Papua New Guinea Women by 6 wickets at Amini Park, Port Moresby (11 August 2026), and beat Hong Kong Women by 6 runs in Dubai (28 August 2026).
Naruemol Chaiwai made 43 off 31 balls for Thailand Women in the Hong Kong game at the Women's Asia Cup 2026, on 28 August.
India Women beat Thailand Women by 94 runs in Dubai (30 August 2026). Pakistan Women beat Thailand Women by 35 runs at the same Dubai ground on 1 September 2026.
Pakistan Women also beat Thailand Women by 3 wickets in an 11-over quarter-final at the Women's Asian Games 2026 in Nisshin, Japan (17 September 2026).
Nannapat Koncharoenkai made 49 off 38 balls for Thailand Women in that quarter-final, 17 September 2026.
Key matchups: Babette de Leede against Suleeporn Laomi, Iris Zwilling against Nannapat Koncharoenkai
Babette de Leede against Suleeporn Laomi. Babette de Leede made 47 off 47 balls for Netherlands Women against Thailand Women in Kathmandu, 26 January 2026.
Suleeporn Laomi took 2 for 11 in four overs for Thailand Women against Netherlands Women in Bangkok (20 November 2025), and was player of the match.
Suleeporn Laomi also took 3 for 26 for Thailand Women against India Women in Dubai, 30 August 2026.
Iris Zwilling against Nannapat Koncharoenkai. Iris Zwilling took 3 for 9 in four overs for Netherlands Women against Thailand Women at the Qualifier in Kathmandu (26 January 2026).
Thailand Women were all out for 90 in that game. Nannapat Koncharoenkai made 41 off 48 balls for Thailand Women against India Women in Dubai (30 August 2026).
Netherlands Women vs Thailand Women head to head
Thailand Women
3
Netherlands Women
2
Thailand Women lead 3-2 across their five most recent T20Is, 31 January 2025 to 26 January 2026
Netherlands Women made 107 for 8 and won by 17 runs in Kathmandu on 26 January 2026, so Thailand Women's lead in this rivalry is a narrow one.
Netherlands Women vs Thailand Women pitch report: Seven Districts Ground, Ajman
A dry afternoon in Ajman at about 30°C, and we expect the toss winner to bat first.
Group B of the ICC Women's Emerging Nations Trophy 2026 at Seven Districts Ground, Ajman
Thailand Women won the toss and chose to bowl against Netherlands Women at the Qualifier in Kathmandu, 26 January 2026.
Netherlands Women made 107 for 8 in that game and won by 17 runs.
Thailand Women made 117 for 7 and beat Netherlands Women by 23 runs in Bangkok, 20 November 2025.
About 30°C and dry at the 2:45 pm IST start, with no rain in either forecast. Forecast read 12 November, 00:35 IST.
Pakistan Women and Bangladesh Women open Group B at the same time at Karwan Cricket Ground in Ajman.
Netherlands Women vs Thailand Women prediction: we back Thailand Women at 56%
We back Thailand Women at 55.6%, with the market at 52.8%.
The 2025 game at this event is the best guide: Thailand Women made 117 for 7 in Bangkok (20 November 2025).
Netherlands Women were then all out for 94, and Suleeporn Laomi's 2 for 11 for Thailand Women made her player of the match.
Netherlands Women's case is Kathmandu, where Iris Zwilling took 3 for 9 for Netherlands Women and Thailand Women were all out for 90 on 26 January 2026.
Melbet had Thailand Women at 1.90 at 00:37 IST (12 November), above our fair 1.80, so Thailand Women carry an edge of about 5.6%.
What decides Netherlands Women vs Thailand Women
- The toss. We expect the toss winner to bat first, at 65%, on a dry afternoon in Ajman.
- Thailand Women's bowling. Thipatcha Putthawong took 3 for 18 in four overs for Thailand Women against Pakistan Women in Dubai (1 September 2026).
- Thailand Women's batting. Thailand Women were all out for 90 in Kathmandu on 26 January 2026, so their top order needs a better day.
Odds & Betting Value
|Team
|Our Model
|Market Implied
|Odds
|Fair Odds
|Netherlands Women
|44.4%
|47.2%
|2.01
|2.25
|Thailand Women
|55.6%
|52.8%
|1.80
|1.80
Thailand Women's 1.90 sits above our fair odds of 1.80. Melbet had Thailand Women at 1.90 (00:37 IST, 12 November).
Dafabet had Netherlands Women at 2.01 at 00:37 IST (12 November), under our fair 2.25. Odds captured on 12 November 2026.
Our 55.6% sits a little above where the bookmakers sit. The odds in this table work out at 52.8% for Thailand Women once the margin is taken out. Thailand Women lead the five most recent meetings 3-2.
ICC Women's Emerging Nations Trophy 2026
Netherlands Women vs Thailand Women odds
12 Nov 2026 · 14:45 IST
Match winner: Netherlands Women 2.01 at Dafabet; Thailand Women 1.95 at 1xBet; checked 02:55–02:57 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1NED-W
|2THA-W
|Payout
|1 · Netherlands Women 2.01
|2 · Thailand Women 1.80
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Netherlands Women ▼1.85
|2 · Thailand Women ▲1.95
|Payout94.9%
|1 · Netherlands Women ▼1.85
|2 · Thailand Women ▲1.95
|Payout94.9%
|1 · Netherlands Women ▼1.85
|2 · Thailand Women ▲1.95
|Payout94.9%
|1 · Netherlands Women ▼1.85
|2 · Thailand Women ▲1.95
|Payout94.9%
|1 · Netherlands Women ▼1.85
|2 · Thailand Women ▲1.95
|Payout94.9%
|1 · Netherlands Women ▼1.85
|2 · Thailand Women ▲1.95
|Payout95.0%
|Highest
|1 · Netherlands Women2.01
|2 · Thailand Women1.95
|Payout–
1X2: Netherlands Women 1.85, Tie 25.00, Thailand Women 1.95 at WinWin, Melbet, Megapari, Paripesa, PlanBet, 1xBet; checked 02:55 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1NED-W
|XTie
|2THA-W
|Payout
|1 · Netherlands Women ▼1.85
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Thailand Women ▲1.95
|Payout91.6%
|1 · Netherlands Women ▼1.85
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Thailand Women ▲1.95
|Payout91.6%
|1 · Netherlands Women ▼1.85
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Thailand Women ▲1.95
|Payout91.6%
|1 · Netherlands Women ▼1.85
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Thailand Women ▲1.95
|Payout91.6%
|1 · Netherlands Women ▼1.85
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Thailand Women ▲1.95
|Payout91.6%
|1 · Netherlands Women ▼1.85
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Thailand Women ▲1.95
|Payout91.6%
Call this match. Take on our AI.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who will win Netherlands Women vs Thailand Women in the Emerging Nations Trophy?
Thailand Women. Our AI model gives them a 55.6% chance against Netherlands Women in Ajman (12 November 2026). Thailand Women beat Netherlands Women by 23 runs at the 2025 edition in Bangkok (20 November 2025), and they lead 3-2 across the five most recent meetings.
What is the toss prediction for Netherlands Women vs Thailand Women?
Bat first, at 65%. We expect the toss winner to bat in Ajman on 12 November 2026, with a dry afternoon forecast at about 30°C. In Kathmandu on 26 January 2026, Netherlands Women batted first after Thailand Women chose to bowl, and won by 17 runs.
What are the odds for Netherlands Women vs Thailand Women?
Melbet had Thailand Women at 1.90 at 00:37 IST (12 November), and Dafabet had Netherlands Women at 2.01 at the same read. Our fair odds are 1.80 for Thailand Women and 2.25 for Netherlands Women, so Thailand Women's 1.90 sat above our number, an edge of about 5.6%.
Is Seven Districts Ground a batting or bowling pitch?
Expect a batting start. We call the toss winner to bat first, at 65%, at this Ajman ground for the Group B game. The forecast for the 2:45 pm IST start on 12 November 2026 is about 30°C and dry, with no rain in either forecast we read.
When did Netherlands Women and Thailand Women last play a T20I?
On 26 January 2026 at Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu, at the Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier. Thailand Women won the toss and chose to bowl, and Netherlands Women made 107 for 8. Thailand Women were then all out for 90, with Iris Zwilling taking 3 for 9, and lost by 17 runs.
What time does the Netherlands Women v Thailand Women game start?
At 2:45 pm IST on 12 November 2026, which is 09:15 UTC. Seven Districts Ground in Ajman hosts this 4th Match of Group B, while Pakistan Women play Bangladesh Women at the same time at Karwan Cricket Ground, also in Ajman.
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