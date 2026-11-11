Toss predictions
RDC v UBL Bowl first 78% 11/11 19:15 IST TTN v WRS Bowl first 60% 11/11 21:30 IST ARA v YL Bowl first 89% 11/11 21:30 IST MS-W v BH-W Bowl first 60% 12/11 10:10 IST AFGU19 v INDU19 Bowl first 52% 12/11 10:30 IST UGAW v USAW Bowl first 58% 12/11 12:00 IST BIK v POA Bowl first 63% 12/11 12:15 IST MR-W v SS-W Bowl first 62% 12/11 13:40 IST KAY v LUL Bowl first 78% 12/11 16:45 IST

Afghanistan U19 vs India U19 Toss Prediction (AFGU19 vs INDU19)

50 overs · Semi Final 2 (B1 v A2) · ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026 · Al Amerat Cricket Ground
Toss 10:00 IST (expected)
Thu 12 Nov · Match 10:30 IST · 09:00 local
Toss in 19 h 15 min
Our toss call
Bowl first 52%

We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 52%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.

What toss winners chose in this tournament

  • This tournament9 of 12 bowl
  • Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1)4 of 6 bowl

By CricketPrediction.com ·

Our toss calls: 499 of 769 right →
Afghanistan U19 vs India U19 match prediction →

What we know about this toss

What toss winners chose in this tournament, newest first. Tap for the dates.

This tournament9 of 12 bowl All 12 tosses in this tournament

In this tournament, 9 of the 12 toss winners so far chose to bowl, the latest on 10 November 2026.

  • 10 November 2026United Arab Emirates U19 bowled
  • 10 November 2026Nepal U19 bowled
  • 9 November 2026Bangladesh U19 batted
  • 9 November 2026Sri Lanka U19 bowled
  • 8 November 2026United Arab Emirates U19 bowled
  • 8 November 2026India U19 batted
  • 7 November 2026Afghanistan U19 bowled
  • 7 November 2026Sri Lanka U19 bowled
  • 6 November 2026Pakistan U19 bowled
  • 6 November 2026India U19 bowled
  • 5 November 2026Sri Lanka U19 bowled
  • 5 November 2026Afghanistan U19 batted
Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1)4 of 6 bowl All 6 tosses at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in this tournament

At Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in this tournament, 4 of the 6 toss winners chose to bowl, the latest on 10 November 2026. Chasing sides won 4 of the 6 decided games.

  • 10 November 2026United Arab Emirates U19 bowled, India U19 won
  • 9 November 2026Bangladesh U19 batted, Bangladesh U19 won
  • 8 November 2026India U19 batted, Pakistan U19 won
  • 7 November 2026Afghanistan U19 bowled, Afghanistan U19 won
  • 6 November 2026Pakistan U19 bowled, Pakistan U19 won
  • 5 November 2026Sri Lanka U19 bowled, Sri Lanka U19 won
Ground
Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1)
Start
Daytime start, 12 November, 10:30 IST / 09:00 local
Forecast
31°C · humidity 46% · partly cloudyWeather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), read 11 November, 14:38 IST.

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How we made this Afghanistan U19 vs India U19 toss prediction

We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions.

Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See our toss decision framework.

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AFGU19 vs INDU19 toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the AFGU19 vs INDU19 toss?

Our call is that the toss winner will choose to bowl first, at 52%. The coin itself is 50/50, so the choice is what this page predicts. The toss is expected at 10:00 IST on 12 November. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed.

What will the toss winner choose in AFGU19 vs INDU19?

We expect the toss winner to bowl first, at 52%. The start time and the expected conditions go into the same call. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

What time is the AFGU19 vs INDU19 toss?

The toss is expected at 10:00 IST on 12 November, 30 minutes before the 10:30 IST start. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

What did toss winners choose at Al Amerat Cricket Ground?

At Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in this tournament, 4 of the 6 toss winners chose to bowl, the latest on 10 November 2026. Chasing sides won 4 of the 6 decided games. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

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