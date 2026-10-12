Australia Women are our pick at 98%.

Our AI model predicts an Australia Women win over Bangladesh Women in the 3rd ODI at Allan Border Field, Brisbane on Wednesday 14 October 2026, starting at 9:20 am IST (03:50 UTC). Australia Women lead the series 2-0: they won the opener by seven wickets with 146 balls remaining (9 October), then the 2nd ODI by nine wickets with 131 balls remaining (11 October).

How have Australia Women's batters taken both chases apart?

Phoebe Litchfield has set the tempo at the top. She made 77 off 57 balls against Bangladesh Women in the opener on 9 October, and 70 from 51 deliveries in the win over Bangladesh Women on 11 October.

Georgia Voll was player of the match in the 2nd ODI on 11 October, making 131 not out off 97 balls against Bangladesh Women as Australia Women reached 222 for 1 in 28.1 overs. Ellyse Perry was there at the finish of both chases versus Bangladesh Women: 26 not out off 45 balls on 9 October and 19 not out from 22 on 11 October.

The bowling has been just as sharp. Annabel Sutherland took 4 for 30 in 9.4 overs against Bangladesh Women on 9 October, and was named player of the match after adding 25 not out from 23 deliveries. Megan Schutt took 2 for 19 in 10 overs against Bangladesh Women on 9 October, then 4 for 36 in 10 overs against them on 11 October.

Can Bangladesh Women build on Sobhana Mostary's hundred?

Sobhana Mostary carried Bangladesh Women's batting on 11 October, making 118 off 134 balls against Australia Women before Megan Schutt bowled her. Nigar Sultana finished unbeaten on 74 off 114 balls in that game, and Bangladesh Women closed on 220 for 6 in 50 overs.

The trouble has been the start. On 11 October, Bangladesh Women were 8 for 3 after 7.2 overs. In the opener on 9 October they were bowled out for 166 in 49.4 overs, and Ritu Moni's 45 off 63 balls was their top score that day.

Their bowlers have found moments. Shorna Akter removed Phoebe Litchfield for 70 on 11 October, finishing with 1 for 32 in four overs against Australia Women, and Habiba Islam took 2 for 36 in six overs against Australia Women on 9 October.

Key Matchups: Megan Schutt against Sobhana Mostary

Megan Schutt vs Sobhana Mostary: Megan Schutt bowled Sobhana Mostary for 118 on 11 October, one of her four wickets for 36 runs that day. Sobhana Mostary was still at the crease when Bangladesh Women passed 200 in that game, so this is the contest Bangladesh Women most need to win.

Phoebe Litchfield vs Shorna Akter: Phoebe Litchfield made 77 off 57 balls against Bangladesh Women on 9 October. On 11 October, Shorna Akter dismissed Phoebe Litchfield for 70, caught by Habiba Islam.

Annabel Sutherland vs Nigar Sultana: Annabel Sutherland took 4 for 30 in the series opener on 9 October, facing Bangladesh Women. Nigar Sultana, unbeaten on 74 against Australia Women on 11 October, is the wicket Australia Women will want early.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record Australia Women lead this series 2-0, after winning by seven wickets on 9 October 2026 and by nine wickets on 11 October 2026, both at Allan Border Field. Earlier, at Visakhapatnam in the Women's World Cup on 16 October 2025, Bangladesh Women won the toss and batted, made 198 for 9, and Australia Women ran that down without losing a wicket in 24.5 overs to win by 10 wickets.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Allan Border Field, Brisbane. The 3rd ODI is a day/night match, starting at 9:20 am IST (03:50 UTC). Scoring: Bangladesh Women made 166 here on 9 October and 220 for 6 on 11 October, and Australia Women ran down each of those totals.

Bangladesh Women made 166 here on 9 October and 220 for 6 on 11 October, and Australia Women ran down each of those totals. Toss: Toss call: Field first — Australia Women won the toss and chose to field in both games of this series here (9 October and 11 October 2026), while Bangladesh Women chose to bat after winning the toss against Sri Lanka Women at Rajshahi on 25 April 2026; we put the chance that the toss winner fields first at 52%. Our AUS-W vs BAN-W pre-toss pick goes on the public toss page and gets tracked once the toss is done.

Match Analysis: where the 3rd ODI will be won and lost

The first 10 overs shaped the 2nd ODI. On 11 October, Bangladesh Women made 17 for 3 in their powerplay, while Australia Women made 82 without loss in theirs.

Bangladesh Women's best route is the partnership they found that day: from 8 for 3, Sobhana Mostary and Nigar Sultana took them to 203 before the fourth wicket fell. Even so, Australia Women ran down 220 for 6 in 28.1 overs.

For the toss, the two sides have pointed different ways. Australia Women fielded after winning the toss on 9 and 11 October; Bangladesh Women batted after winning it in their last ODI before this series, against Sri Lanka Women on 25 April 2026. Our call is field first, at 52%.

Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women Prediction: Australia Women to Win the 3rd ODI

Our AI model gives Australia Women a 98% chance of winning in Brisbane. They lead the series 2-0, and they finished the chases with 146 balls left on 9 October and 131 balls left on 11 October.

The match-winner market has this about right: Australia Women at 1.01 sit just under our fair 1.02, and Bangladesh Women at 16.00 sit under our fair 50.00. Australia Women stay heavy favourites whichever side bats first, and the toss is the angle: we expect whoever wins it to field.