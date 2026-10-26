Biratnagar Kings are our pick at 55.5%.

Our AI model predicts a narrow Biratnagar Kings win over Chitwan Rhinos in the 2nd Match of the Nepal Premier League 2026, which starts at 12:15 pm IST (06:45 UTC) on 27 October 2026 at Kirtipur. The sides have split their two league meetings, and the available prices sit just under our fair odds of 1.80 and 2.25.

Can Biratnagar Kings turn a playoff run into a title push?

Biratnagar Kings reached the 2025 playoffs and fell short twice in a week. Sudur Paschim Royals beat them by 77 runs in Qualifier 1 on 9 December 2025, when Biratnagar Kings were bowled out for 78 in 14.1 overs. Lumbini Lions then beat them by 40 runs in Qualifier 2 two days later, with Biratnagar Kings all out for 94 in 17.5 overs.

The 2026 squad keeps Sandeep Lamichhane, Lokesh Bam and Basir Ahamad, and adds Andre Russell and Charith Asalanka. Lamichhane took two wickets in each meeting with this opponent. He took 2 for 24 in four overs against Chitwan Rhinos in the 26 November 2025 meeting, and 2 for 28 in four overs against them on 13 December 2024.

Basir Ahamad is the other name to watch, as player of the match in that December 2024 win.

Chitwan Rhinos bring Bopara and Raza to Kirtipur

Chitwan Rhinos missed the 2025 playoffs, but they beat this opponent by 48 runs at Kirtipur in November 2025.

Ravi Bopara made 65 off 38 balls against Biratnagar Kings in that win (26 November 2025).

Bopara, Dev Khanal, Kushal Malla and Deepak Bohara all batted in that November 2025 win, all four are in the 2026 squad, and Sikandar Raza joins them.

Key matchups: Lamichhane against Bopara and Khanal

Sandeep Lamichhane vs Ravi Bopara: Ravi Bopara made 65 off 38 balls for Chitwan Rhinos against Biratnagar Kings in the 26 November 2025 game. Sandeep Lamichhane took 2 for 24 in four overs in the same innings, so his spell against Bopara is the duel most likely to set the total.

Basir Ahamad vs Kushal Malla: Basir Ahamad made 68 not out off 44 balls against Chitwan Rhinos on 13 December 2024. Kushal Malla made 25 off 25 balls for Chitwan Rhinos in the reply that day.

Sandeep Lamichhane vs Dev Khanal: Dev Khanal made 28 off 22 balls for Chitwan Rhinos against Biratnagar Kings (26 November 2025) before he was caught off the bowling of Sandeep Lamichhane. A repeat of that wicket would put Biratnagar Kings in control early.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record Biratnagar Kings and Chitwan Rhinos have one Nepal Premier League win each, both at Kirtipur. On 13 December 2024, Biratnagar Kings won the toss, chose to bat and made 181 for 5 in 20 overs. In that December 2024 game Chitwan Rhinos replied with 130 for 6, and Biratnagar Kings won by 51 runs. The 2025 meeting went the other way. Biratnagar Kings won the toss on 26 November 2025 and chose to field. Chitwan Rhinos made 174 for 5 in that November game. Biratnagar Kings were bowled out for 126 in reply, and Chitwan Rhinos won by 48 runs.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur staged both earlier meetings between these sides and hosted the 2026 opener (26 October). Pitch: In the 13 December 2025 final at Kirtipur, Sudur Paschim Royals were all out for 85 and Lumbini Lions won by 6 wickets with 66 balls to spare. In the 26 October opener, also at Kirtipur, Sudur Paschim Royals made 87 and Lumbini Lions won by 7 wickets with 61 balls left.

In the 13 December 2025 final at Kirtipur, Sudur Paschim Royals were all out for 85 and Lumbini Lions won by 6 wickets with 66 balls to spare. In the 26 October opener, also at Kirtipur, Sudur Paschim Royals made 87 and Lumbini Lions won by 7 wickets with 61 balls left. Toss: Toss call: Field first — Biratnagar Kings chose to field after winning the toss against Chitwan Rhinos on 26 November 2025 and in both 2025 qualifiers (9 and 11 December), and Lumbini Lions fielded after winning the toss in the 2026 opener (26 October 2026). We put the chance that the toss winner fields first at 63%. Our full pre-toss reasoning for BIK vs CHR — field first or bat first, and why — sits on the toss page.

Match Analysis: where Biratnagar Kings can win or lose it

The Biratnagar Kings batting is the swing factor. They were bowled out for 126 against Chitwan Rhinos (26 November 2025), for 78 in Qualifier 1 (9 December) and for 94 in Qualifier 2 (11 December). Each time they had won the toss and chosen to field.

Chitwan Rhinos, by contrast, set the game up with the bat in November 2025. In both meetings so far the side batting first won, Biratnagar Kings in December 2024 and Chitwan Rhinos in November 2025.

The 2025 final and the 2026 opener, both at Kirtipur, point the other way. Sudur Paschim Royals were all out for 85 in the final on 13 December 2025 and made 87 in the 26 October 2026 opener, and both times the chasing side won with more than ten overs to spare. If scoring is that hard again, the side that keeps wickets in the powerplay will be in front.

Biratnagar Kings vs Chitwan Rhinos prediction: a narrow Biratnagar Kings win

We back Biratnagar Kings at 55.5%, a shade under 56%, with Chitwan Rhinos at 44.5%. The case for Biratnagar Kings is a 2026 squad built around Sandeep Lamichhane and Basir Ahamad, who both starred when Biratnagar Kings beat Chitwan Rhinos by 51 runs on 13 December 2024.

Chitwan Rhinos have the more recent win in this fixture. Our fair odds are 1.80 for Biratnagar Kings and 2.25 for Chitwan Rhinos.