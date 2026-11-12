Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Match 23 Prediction & Betting Tips
Our prediction
Pick: Sydney Sixers Women to win, at 66.5%.
Toss Prediction
We expect the toss winner to field.Toss preview ›
Key Takeaways
- • Pick: Sydney Sixers Women to win, at 66.5%.
- • Toss call: Field first, at 70%. See our toss analysis for SS-W vs MR-W, locked in before the coin lands.
- • Key fact: Sydney Sixers Women won their first four games of the 2026 edition, the fourth by 9 runs against the Thunder in Sydney (8 November 2026).
- • Value: The Sixers' fair odds are 1.50, and Melbet had them at 1.53 at 19:15 IST (12 November).
We back Sydney Sixers Women, at 66.5%.
The Sixers beat Sydney Thunder Women by 9 runs at North Sydney Oval (8 November 2026), in a game cut to 16 overs a side by rain.
This 23rd Match of the Women's Big Bash League starts at 5:30 am IST (00:00 UTC) on 15 November 2026, which is 11:00 am in Sydney.
Which team is stronger, Sydney Sixers Women or Melbourne Renegades Women?
Sydney Sixers Women, on this season's results. Ashleigh Gardner, the Sixers captain, made 124 off 60 balls against Hobart Hurricanes Women at Drummoyne Oval (1 November 2026).
In that game the Sixers made 196 for 8 and won by 87 runs. Alice Capsey added 54 not out off 40 balls for Sydney Sixers Women against the Hurricanes in the same game (1 November 2026).
Ellyse Perry made 84 not out off 57 balls for the Sixers against Melbourne Stars Women at Junction Oval (6 November 2026), a game the Sixers won by 1 run.
In the rain-shortened Thunder game (8 November 2026), Ellyse Perry made 59 not out off 41 balls for Sydney Sixers Women. Ashleigh Gardner made 64 not out off 25 balls in that innings.
Melbourne Renegades Women have their own match-winners. Georgia Wareham made 73 not out off 31 balls for the Renegades against the Strikers at Junction Oval (7 November 2026), when the Renegades made 188 for 3.
Hayley Matthews also made 59 off 44 balls for the Renegades against Hobart Hurricanes Women at Bellerive Oval in Hobart (4 November 2026).
Sophie Molineux, the Renegades captain, took 4 for 22 in four overs against the Hurricanes in the same game (4 November 2026), and the Renegades won by 4 wickets.
Sydney Thunder Women beat the Renegades by 6 wickets at Junction Oval (29 October 2026). Perth Scorchers Women beat the Renegades by 9 wickets in Perth (31 October 2026).
Key matchups: Ashleigh Gardner against Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham against Caoimhe Bray
Ashleigh Gardner against Sophie Molineux. Ashleigh Gardner made 64 not out off 25 balls for the Sixers against the Thunder in a rain-shortened game (8 November 2026).
Sophie Molineux took 4 for 22 for the Renegades against the Hurricanes (4 November 2026). Her four overs against Gardner could decide the size of the Sixers' total.
Georgia Wareham against Caoimhe Bray. Georgia Wareham made 73 not out off 31 balls for the Renegades against the Strikers (7 November 2026).
Caoimhe Bray took 4 for 28 in four overs for the Sixers against the Thunder in North Sydney (8 November 2026).
SS-W vs MR-W head to head
Sixers
1
Renegades
1
One win each in their 2024 and 2025 WBBL meetings, 27 October 2024 and 5 December 2025
The Renegades won the more recent of the two, by 6 wickets in Melbourne (5 December 2025).
SS-W vs MR-W pitch report: North Sydney Oval, Sydney
A ground where captains bowl first. Every toss winner at North Sydney Oval chose to bowl in the 2025 WBBL.
WBBL games at the ground, 13 November 2025 to 8 November 2026
Sixers 162 for 2 in 16 overs · Thunder all out for 158 in 15.3 overs, a 9-run Sixers win on the DLS method.
Stars 136 for 6 · Scorchers 137 for 4 in 15 overs, won by 6 wickets.
Sixers 173 for 4 in 20 overs, a 1-run win over the Strikers.
Sixers 152 for 9 · Hurricanes 154 for 4 in 16.5 overs, won by 6 wickets.
Cloudy and about 20°C at the 11:00 am start, with a 78 to 86% chance of light rain in each hour of the game. Forecast read 12 November, 19:14 IST.
Sydney Thunder Women won the toss and bowled against the Sixers at North Sydney Oval on 8 November 2026, and still lost by 9 runs.
Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women prediction: we back the Sixers at 67%
We back the Sixers, 66.5%, with the market at 63.0%.
Form is the reason. The Sixers beat the Thunder by 9 runs in North Sydney (8 November 2026).
For the Renegades, Georgia Wareham is the threat. She made 73 not out for Melbourne Renegades Women against the Strikers (7 November 2026) and 62 against the Scorchers (31 October 2026).
Melbet had the Sixers at 1.53 at 19:15 IST (12 November), just above our fair 1.50, a small edge. The Renegades' 2.49 sits under our 2.99.
What decides SS-W vs MR-W
- The toss. We expect the toss winner to bowl, at 70%. Sydney Thunder Women won the toss and bowled against the Sixers in North Sydney (8 November 2026), and the Renegades won it and bowled in Hobart (4 November 2026).
- Perry and Gardner. Ellyse Perry made 59 not out and Ashleigh Gardner 64 not out for the Sixers against the Thunder (8 November 2026).
- Rain. Light rain is forecast for the game, and rain cut the Sixers' 8 November 2026 game in North Sydney to 16 overs a side.
Odds & Betting Value
|Team
|Our Model
|Market Implied
|Odds
|Fair Odds
|Sydney Sixers Women
|66.5%
|63.0%
|1.53
|1.50
|Melbourne Renegades Women
|33.5%
|37.0%
|2.49
|2.99
The Sixers' price, 1.53, sits just above our fair odds of 1.50. Melbet had the Sixers at 1.53 and the Renegades at 2.49 at 19:15 IST (12 November).
At 2.49, the Renegades sit under our 2.99, so the small edge is on the Sixers. Odds captured on 12 November 2026.
Why we disagree with the market. Our model is 3.5 points above the market on the Sixers, because recent form counts more in our model.
The Sixers beat the Stars (6 November 2026) and the Thunder (8 November 2026), while the Renegades lost to the Thunder (29 October 2026) and the Scorchers (31 October 2026).
Women's Big Bash League
Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women odds
15 Nov 2026 · 05:30 IST
Match winner: Sydney Sixers Women 1.54, Melbourne Renegades Women 2.46 at WinWin, Melbet, Megapari, Paripesa, PlanBet, 1xBet, SpinBetter; checked 22:30 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1SS-W
|2MR-W
|Payout
|1 · Sydney Sixers Women 1.54
|2 · Melbourne Renegades Women 2.46
|Payout94.9%
|1 · Sydney Sixers Women 1.54
|2 · Melbourne Renegades Women 2.46
|Payout94.9%
|1 · Sydney Sixers Women 1.54
|2 · Melbourne Renegades Women 2.46
|Payout94.9%
|1 · Sydney Sixers Women 1.54
|2 · Melbourne Renegades Women 2.46
|Payout94.9%
|1 · Sydney Sixers Women 1.54
|2 · Melbourne Renegades Women 2.46
|Payout94.9%
|1 · Sydney Sixers Women 1.54
|2 · Melbourne Renegades Women 2.46
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Sydney Sixers Women 1.54
|2 · Melbourne Renegades Women 2.46
|Payout94.9%
1X2: Sydney Sixers Women 1.55, Tie 25.00, Melbourne Renegades Women 2.46 at WinWin, Melbet, Megapari, Paripesa, PlanBet, 1xBet, SpinBetter; checked 22:30 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1SS-W
|XTie
|2MR-W
|Payout
|1 · Sydney Sixers Women 1.55
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Melbourne Renegades Women 2.46
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Sydney Sixers Women 1.55
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Melbourne Renegades Women 2.46
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Sydney Sixers Women 1.55
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Melbourne Renegades Women 2.46
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Sydney Sixers Women 1.55
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Melbourne Renegades Women 2.46
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Sydney Sixers Women 1.55
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Melbourne Renegades Women 2.46
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Sydney Sixers Women 1.55
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Melbourne Renegades Women 2.46
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Sydney Sixers Women 1.55
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Melbourne Renegades Women 2.46
|Payout91.7%
Total runs
|Line
|Over
|Under
|Match308.5
|1.90PlanBet
|1.76Megapari
|Sydney Sixers Women158.5
|1.92WinWin
|1.74Megapari
|Melbourne Renegades Women150.5
|1.92Melbet
|1.741xBet
Call this match. Take on our AI.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who will win Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women in the Women's Big Bash League?
Sydney Sixers Women. Our AI model gives them a 66.5% chance against Melbourne Renegades Women in Sydney (15 November 2026). The Sixers won their first four games of the 2026 edition, the fourth by 9 runs against Sydney Thunder Women at North Sydney Oval (8 November 2026).
What is the toss prediction for Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women?
Field first, at 70%. Sydney Thunder Women won the toss and bowled against Sydney Sixers Women in North Sydney (8 November 2026). Melbourne Renegades Women won the toss and bowled against Hobart Hurricanes Women in Hobart (4 November 2026), then won by 4 wickets.
What are the odds for Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women?
At 19:15 IST on 12 November, Melbet had Sydney Sixers Women at 1.53 and Melbourne Renegades Women at 2.49. Our fair odds are 1.50 for the Sixers and 2.99 for the Renegades, so the Sixers' price sits just above our number and the Renegades' price sits under it.
Is North Sydney Oval a batting or bowling pitch?
Captains bowl first there: every toss winner at North Sydney Oval chose to bowl in the 2025 WBBL. Hobart Hurricanes Women made 154 for 4 in 16.5 overs to beat Sydney Sixers Women there (13 November 2025). The forecast for 15 November 2026 is cloudy, about 20°C, with a high chance of light rain.
How did Sydney Sixers Women and Melbourne Renegades Women do in their 2024 and 2025 WBBL meetings?
One win each. Sydney Sixers Women beat Melbourne Renegades Women by 3 wickets at Adelaide Oval (27 October 2024), making 179 for 7 in 19 overs. Melbourne Renegades Women won the 2025 meeting by 6 wickets at Junction Oval in Melbourne (5 December 2025), making 134 for 4 in 16.2 overs.
What time does Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women start?
At 5:30 am IST (00:00 UTC) on 15 November 2026, which is 11:00 am in Sydney. It is the 23rd Match of the Women's Big Bash League 2026-27, played in North Sydney, where the Sixers beat the Thunder by 9 runs (8 November 2026).
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