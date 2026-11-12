We back Sydney Sixers Women, at 66.5%.

The Sixers beat Sydney Thunder Women by 9 runs at North Sydney Oval (8 November 2026), in a game cut to 16 overs a side by rain.

This 23rd Match of the Women's Big Bash League starts at 5:30 am IST (00:00 UTC) on 15 November 2026, which is 11:00 am in Sydney.

Which team is stronger, Sydney Sixers Women or Melbourne Renegades Women?

Sydney Sixers Women, on this season's results. Ashleigh Gardner, the Sixers captain, made 124 off 60 balls against Hobart Hurricanes Women at Drummoyne Oval (1 November 2026).

In that game the Sixers made 196 for 8 and won by 87 runs. Alice Capsey added 54 not out off 40 balls for Sydney Sixers Women against the Hurricanes in the same game (1 November 2026).

Ellyse Perry made 84 not out off 57 balls for the Sixers against Melbourne Stars Women at Junction Oval (6 November 2026), a game the Sixers won by 1 run.

In the rain-shortened Thunder game (8 November 2026), Ellyse Perry made 59 not out off 41 balls for Sydney Sixers Women. Ashleigh Gardner made 64 not out off 25 balls in that innings.

Melbourne Renegades Women have their own match-winners. Georgia Wareham made 73 not out off 31 balls for the Renegades against the Strikers at Junction Oval (7 November 2026), when the Renegades made 188 for 3.

Hayley Matthews also made 59 off 44 balls for the Renegades against Hobart Hurricanes Women at Bellerive Oval in Hobart (4 November 2026).

Sophie Molineux, the Renegades captain, took 4 for 22 in four overs against the Hurricanes in the same game (4 November 2026), and the Renegades won by 4 wickets.

Sydney Thunder Women beat the Renegades by 6 wickets at Junction Oval (29 October 2026). Perth Scorchers Women beat the Renegades by 9 wickets in Perth (31 October 2026).

Key matchups: Ashleigh Gardner against Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham against Caoimhe Bray

Ashleigh Gardner against Sophie Molineux. Ashleigh Gardner made 64 not out off 25 balls for the Sixers against the Thunder in a rain-shortened game (8 November 2026).

Sophie Molineux took 4 for 22 for the Renegades against the Hurricanes (4 November 2026). Her four overs against Gardner could decide the size of the Sixers' total.

Georgia Wareham against Caoimhe Bray. Georgia Wareham made 73 not out off 31 balls for the Renegades against the Strikers (7 November 2026).

Caoimhe Bray took 4 for 28 in four overs for the Sixers against the Thunder in North Sydney (8 November 2026).

SS-W vs MR-W head to head Sixers 1 Renegades 1 One win each in their 2024 and 2025 WBBL meetings, 27 October 2024 and 5 December 2025 5 December 2025 · Junction Oval, Melbourne Renegades by 6 wickets 27 October 2024 · Adelaide Oval, Adelaide Sixers by 3 wickets The Renegades won the more recent of the two, by 6 wickets in Melbourne (5 December 2025).

SS-W vs MR-W pitch report: North Sydney Oval, Sydney A ground where captains bowl first. Every toss winner at North Sydney Oval chose to bowl in the 2025 WBBL. WBBL games at the ground, 13 November 2025 to 8 November 2026 8 November 2026 Sixers 162 for 2 in 16 overs · Thunder all out for 158 in 15.3 overs, a 9-run Sixers win on the DLS method. 8 November 2026, second game Stars 136 for 6 · Scorchers 137 for 4 in 15 overs, won by 6 wickets. 7 December 2025 Sixers 173 for 4 in 20 overs, a 1-run win over the Strikers. 13 November 2025 Sixers 152 for 9 · Hurricanes 154 for 4 in 16.5 overs, won by 6 wickets. Weather Cloudy and about 20°C at the 11:00 am start, with a 78 to 86% chance of light rain in each hour of the game. Forecast read 12 November, 19:14 IST. Sydney Thunder Women won the toss and bowled against the Sixers at North Sydney Oval on 8 November 2026, and still lost by 9 runs.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women prediction: we back the Sixers at 67%

We back the Sixers, 66.5%, with the market at 63.0%.

Form is the reason. The Sixers beat the Thunder by 9 runs in North Sydney (8 November 2026).

For the Renegades, Georgia Wareham is the threat. She made 73 not out for Melbourne Renegades Women against the Strikers (7 November 2026) and 62 against the Scorchers (31 October 2026).

Melbet had the Sixers at 1.53 at 19:15 IST (12 November), just above our fair 1.50, a small edge. The Renegades' 2.49 sits under our 2.99.

What decides SS-W vs MR-W

The toss. We expect the toss winner to bowl, at 70%. Sydney Thunder Women won the toss and bowled against the Sixers in North Sydney (8 November 2026), and the Renegades won it and bowled in Hobart (4 November 2026).

We expect the toss winner to bowl, at 70%. Sydney Thunder Women won the toss and bowled against the Sixers in North Sydney (8 November 2026), and the Renegades won it and bowled in Hobart (4 November 2026). Perry and Gardner. Ellyse Perry made 59 not out and Ashleigh Gardner 64 not out for the Sixers against the Thunder (8 November 2026).

Ellyse Perry made 59 not out and Ashleigh Gardner 64 not out for the Sixers against the Thunder (8 November 2026). Rain. Light rain is forecast for the game, and rain cut the Sixers' 8 November 2026 game in North Sydney to 16 overs a side.