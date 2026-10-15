India are our pick at 74%.

Our AI model predicts an India win over West Indies in the 5th T20I at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Saturday 17 October 2026, starting 7:00 pm IST (13:30 UTC). The series is level at 2-2 and this game decides it. India won the opener in Lucknow by eight wickets (6 October) and the third game in Indore by 14 runs (11 October). West Indies won in Ranchi by six wickets (9 October) and in Hyderabad by 24 runs (14 October).

Can India find an answer to Shai Hope in Bengaluru?

India's top order has produced the big innings. In the Lucknow opener against West Indies on 6 October, Shreyas Iyer made 102 not out off 43 balls and was named player of the match as India reached 172 for 2 in 14.4 overs to win by eight wickets.

Sanju Samson has been India's fastest scorer. Against West Indies at Ranchi on 9 October he made 82 off 41 balls, and against them at Hyderabad five days later, on 14 October, Sanju Samson made 56 from 23. At Indore on 11 October, Abhishek Sharma hit 69 off 30 balls against West Indies, and India's 223 was enough by 14 runs.

Against West Indies at Ranchi (9 October), Tilak Varma made 44 not out from 18 balls, and Tilak Varma made 43 from 25 against them at Hyderabad (14 October).

With the ball, Arshdeep Singh was player of the match against West Indies at Indore on 11 October, taking 3 for 44 in four overs. Naman Dhir took 3 for 31 in four overs against West Indies in the 6 October opener, and Axar Patel took 2 for 26 in 3.1 overs in that same game.

Can West Indies win the series behind Shai Hope?

Shai Hope has been the batter of the series. Against India at Ranchi on 9 October, Shai Hope made 102 not out off 45 balls, and West Indies ran down India's 249 for 5 with nine balls to spare. In the 4th T20I at Hyderabad on 14 October, Shai Hope made 102 not out from 50 balls against India as West Indies posted 247 for 3 and won by 24 runs. Shai Hope was player of the match both times.

Sherfane Rutherford has made runs in all four games against India: 56 off 34 balls in Lucknow (6 October), 84 off 37 in Ranchi (9 October), 32 off 20 in Indore (11 October) and 49 not out off 26 in Hyderabad (14 October). Against India at Indore on 11 October, Shimron Hetmyer made 43 from 26 balls, and 33 from 12 in the 14 October game.

The bowling turned the 4th T20I. Keemo Paul took 5 for 41 in four overs against India on 14 October. Gudakesh Motie took 2 for 13 in two overs against India in that 14 October game. Earlier, Roston Chase took 3 for 24 in four overs against India at Ranchi on 9 October.

Key Matchups: Shai Hope against Arshdeep Singh

Shai Hope vs Arshdeep Singh: Shai Hope made his second hundred of the series against India on 14 October, 102 not out from 50 balls. Arshdeep Singh took 3 for 44 in four overs against West Indies at Indore on 11 October, when India won by 14 runs.

Sanju Samson vs Keemo Paul: Against West Indies on 14 October, Sanju Samson made 56 from 23 balls before Keemo Paul had him caught by Shimron Hetmyer. Keemo Paul finished that 14 October game with 5 for 41.

Abhishek Sharma vs Roston Chase: Roston Chase dismissed Abhishek Sharma in the first two games of the series, in Lucknow on 6 October and in Ranchi on 9 October. In the 11 October game at Indore, Abhishek Sharma then hit 69 off 30 balls against West Indies.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record This T20I series is level at 2-2. India beat West Indies by eight wickets in Lucknow (6 October 2026) and by 14 runs in Indore (11 October 2026). West Indies beat India by six wickets in Ranchi (9 October 2026) and by 24 runs in Hyderabad (14 October 2026). The 5th T20I in Bengaluru decides the series.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The 5th T20I is a night match, starting at 7:00 pm IST (13:30 UTC). Scoring: India defended 160 for 8 against Australia here on 3 December 2023 and won by six runs. Australia ran down India's 190 for 4 here on 27 February 2019 to win by seven wickets.

India defended 160 for 8 against Australia here on 3 December 2023 and won by six runs. Australia ran down India's 190 for 4 here on 27 February 2019 to win by seven wickets. West Indies here: West Indies beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets at this ground at the World T20 on 20 March 2016.

West Indies beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets at this ground at the World T20 on 20 March 2016. Toss: Toss call: Field first — the toss winner chose to field in all four games of this series, all night matches (India on 6 and 14 October, West Indies on 9 and 11 October); we put the chance that the toss winner fields first at 80%. See our IND vs WI toss call, locked in before the coin lands.

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru · 40,000 capacity Full Guide → 70m 60m 56m 55m 54m 58m 62m 68m 54m – 70m boundaries 175 Avg 1st Innings 53% Chase Win Rate 65% Toss → Field Pace eco: 8.7 Spin eco: 9.2 Tonight's Conditions 🌡️ 24°C 💧 65% Dew: Moderate 💧 Moderate dew expected. Chase advantage: +4%. Slight edge to chasing side. At 920m altitude, the ball travels further at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium than any other IPL venue. The 40,000-capacity Bengaluru ground has six-hitting rates 40% above IPL average.

Match Analysis: where the series decider will be won and lost

Big totals have decided this series. West Indies made 252 for 4 in 18.3 overs to beat India's 249 for 5 at Ranchi (9 October), and their 247 for 3 was 24 runs too many for India at Hyderabad (14 October).

The side batting first won in Indore (11 October) and in Hyderabad (14 October). The side chasing won in Lucknow (6 October) and in Ranchi (9 October). India stay favourites whichever side bats first.

India's best route is a fast start from the top order and early wickets against Shai Hope. West Indies' best route is the one that won them Ranchi and Hyderabad: Shai Hope batting through, with Sherfane Rutherford finishing.

India vs West Indies Prediction: India to win the series decider

Our AI model gives India a 74% chance of winning in Bengaluru and taking the series. West Indies have won two of the four games, both times with a Shai Hope hundred.

The match-winner market has this about right: India's best price is level with our fair line, and West Indies' sits under ours. The toss is the angle: we expect whoever wins it to field. If West Indies bat first, our number on India rises to 76.6%, and India at 1.36 becomes a 4.2% edge.