India start Ranchi as clear favourites.

Our AI model predicts India to win the 2nd T20I against West Indies at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, with a 79% chance on Friday 9 October 2026. India lead the five-match series 1-0 after an eight-wicket win in Lucknow, where Shreyas Iyer made 102 not out off 43 balls.

Can Shreyas Iyer carry India again after his Lucknow hundred?

India won in Lucknow on 6 October 2026 with 32 balls remaining. They lost Sanju Samson for 11 and Abhishek Sharma for 21 inside four overs and still finished on 172 for 2 after 14.4 overs.

Shreyas Iyer did most of the work. He hit 10 fours and six sixes in his 102 not out off 43 balls, and Ishan Kishan stayed with him for 37 not out off 27. Iyer and Kishan added an unbroken 137 for the third wicket.

Naman Dhir had already set the game up, taking 3 for 31 in his four overs as India bowled West Indies out for 171.

West Indies need more than Hope and Rutherford in Ranchi

West Indies were 44 for 3 after 5.5 overs in Lucknow. Shai Hope and Sherfane Rutherford then added 63 for the fourth wicket, Hope making 52 off 37 balls and Rutherford 56 off 34 with six fours and three sixes.

The fourth wicket fell at 107 after 11.4 overs, and West Indies were 135 for 8 after 15.5 overs: five wickets for 28 runs. They were all out for 171 in 19.1 overs, a total India passed in 14.4 overs.

There is form behind West Indies when the top order holds. Shai Hope made 162 not out off 143 balls when West Indies beat India by five wickets in the 3rd ODI in New Chandigarh on 3 October 2026, running down India's 351 with 10 balls to spare.

In T20Is, West Indies won two of their three games against Sri Lanka in June 2026, by seven wickets and by five wickets, with a 37-run defeat in between.

Key Matchups: Naman Dhir and Shreyas Iyer against West Indies

Naman Dhir vs Sherfane Rutherford: Rutherford hit 56 off 34 balls in Lucknow and Naman Dhir caught him off Mayank Yadav. Naman Dhir's 3 for 31 in four overs on 6 October 2026 included the wicket of Shai Hope, caught by Axar Patel.

Akeal Hosein vs Sanju Samson: Akeal Hosein caught and bowled Sanju Samson for 11 off 9 balls in Lucknow on 6 October 2026, the first wicket of the chase.

Matthew Forde vs Shreyas Iyer: Matthew Forde's two overs cost 39 runs on 6 October 2026, while Shreyas Iyer batted through to the end of the chase.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record India and West Indies have now played 32 men's T20Is. India have won 21, West Indies 10, and one match produced no result. At Eden Gardens, Kolkata on 1 March 2026, India made 199 for 5 in 19.2 overs to pass West Indies' 195 for 4 and win by five wickets. India then won by eight wickets in Lucknow on 6 October 2026.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi has staged four men's T20Is. India won three of them: by 69 runs against Sri Lanka on 12 February 2016, by nine wickets against Australia on 7 October 2017 (DLS method) and by seven wickets against New Zealand on 19 November 2021. Pitch: New Zealand made 176 for 6 batting first here on 27 January 2023 and beat India, who finished on 155 for 9, by 21 runs. On 19 November 2021 India chased New Zealand's 153 for 6 in 17.2 overs.

New Zealand made 176 for 6 batting first here on 27 January 2023 and beat India, who finished on 155 for 9, by 21 runs. On 19 November 2021 India chased New Zealand's 153 for 6 in 17.2 overs. Start: 7:00 pm IST (13:30 UTC) on Friday 9 October 2026, a night game.

7:00 pm IST (13:30 UTC) on Friday 9 October 2026, a night game. Toss: Field first. The toss winner chose to field in all four men's T20Is at Ranchi (2016, 2017, 2021 and 2023). See our IND vs WI toss call, locked in before the coin lands.

Match Analysis: Where This Match Will Be Won and Lost

Lucknow turned in the middle overs. West Indies were 107 for 3 with Rutherford and Hope going well, and 135 for 8 after 15.5 overs.

For West Indies, the batting has to last 20 overs. A target nearer 200 puts more on India's top order, which lost two wickets inside four overs in Lucknow.

India's case rests on their middle order and spin. Iyer's unbroken 137-run stand with Kishan came after both openers had gone inside four overs.

India vs West Indies Prediction: India to Go 2-0 Up

We back India to win the 2nd T20I in Ranchi on 9 October 2026, with a 79.1% chance against West Indies' 20.9%. The scenario map does not move with the toss: India are 79.1% whether they bat or bowl first. We expect the toss winner to field, as in all four men's T20Is at this ground.

The price angle sits with West Indies. At 5.50 they are 14.9% above our fair odds, a longshot edge worth a small outlay rather than a call on the result.

📊 Odds & Betting Value Team Our Model Market Implied Best Odds Fair Odds India 79.1% 82.6% 1.22 1.26 West Indies 20.9% 17.4% 5.50 4.78 West Indies carry the value on our numbers. The best available price on West Indies, 5.50, is 14.9% above our fair odds of 4.78. India at 1.22 sit under our fair line of 1.26, although that price is 0.7% above the market average's own fair line of 1.21. Odds captured on 6 October 2026. Our model is 3.5 points below the market on India. Here's why. The market average makes India 82.6% after the Lucknow win. West Indies' results either side of it read stronger than that price: they beat India by five wickets in the 3rd ODI on 3 October 2026 with Shai Hope unbeaten on 162, they beat Sri Lanka twice in three T20Is in June 2026, and at this ground New Zealand beat India by 21 runs on 27 January 2023.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who will win India vs West Indies in the 2nd T20I?

Our AI model gives India a 79.1% chance of beating West Indies in the 2nd T20I in Ranchi on 9 October 2026. India lead the five-match series 1-0 after winning by eight wickets in Lucknow on 6 October 2026, when Shreyas Iyer made 102 not out off 43 balls.

What is the toss prediction for India vs West Indies?

Our toss call for India vs West Indies in Ranchi on 9 October 2026 is field first. The toss winner chose to field in all four men's T20Is at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, and India won the toss and bowled in Lucknow on 6 October 2026.

What are the best odds for India vs West Indies?

The best available prices for India vs West Indies in Ranchi on 9 October 2026 are 1.22 on India and 5.50 on West Indies, against our fair odds of 1.26 and 4.78. West Indies at 5.50 sit 14.9% above our fair price.

What is the India vs West Indies T20I head-to-head record?

India and West Indies have played 32 men's T20Is, with India winning 21, West Indies 10 and one ending in no result. India won the most recent meeting by eight wickets in Lucknow on 6 October 2026.

When does India vs West Indies start in Ranchi?

India vs West Indies, the 2nd T20I, starts at 7:00 pm IST (13:30 UTC) on Friday 9 October 2026 at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. The series moves to Indore for the 3rd T20I on 11 October 2026.

Who are the key players for India vs West Indies?

For India, Shreyas Iyer made 102 not out off 43 balls and Naman Dhir took 3 for 31 in the 1st T20I against West Indies on 6 October 2026. For West Indies, Sherfane Rutherford made 56 off 34 balls and Shai Hope 52 off 37 in the same game.

How does the toss affect India vs West Indies in Ranchi?

In our scenario map for India vs West Indies on 9 October 2026, India are 79.1% whether they bat or bowl first, so the toss does not move our pick. We expect the toss winner to field, as in all four men's T20Is at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.