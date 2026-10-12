India are our pick at 76%.

Our AI model predicts an India win over West Indies in the 4th T20I at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Wednesday 14 October 2026, starting 7:00 pm IST (13:30 UTC). India lead the series 2-1: they won the opener in Lucknow by eight wickets (6 October), lost in Ranchi by six wickets (9 October), then won in Indore by 14 runs (11 October).

Can India's top order close out the series in Hyderabad?

India's batting has carried the series. Against West Indies in Lucknow on 6 October, Shreyas Iyer made 102 not out off 43 balls and was named player of the match as India reached 172 for 2 in 14.4 overs to win by eight wickets.

Sanju Samson's 82 off 41 balls came against West Indies in Ranchi on 9 October. Against West Indies in Indore on 11 October, Abhishek Sharma hit 69 off 30 balls, and India were bowled out for 223 in 20 overs.

Ishan Kishan has been steady against West Indies: 37 not out off 27 balls (6 October), 43 off 22 (9 October), 37 off 18 (11 October). Arshdeep Singh was player of the match against West Indies on 11 October, taking 3 for 44 in four overs. Naman Dhir took 3 for 31 against them in the 6 October opener.

Can West Indies level the series in Hyderabad?

West Indies showed in Ranchi that they can chase. Against India in Ranchi on 9 October, Shai Hope made 102 not out off 45 balls, and West Indies ran down India's 249 for 5 with nine balls to spare to win by six wickets.

Sherfane Rutherford has made runs in all three games against India: 56 off 34 balls in Lucknow (6 October), 84 off 37 in Ranchi (9 October), 32 off 20 in Indore (11 October). Shimron Hetmyer added 43 off 26 balls in Indore on 11 October, when West Indies finished 14 runs short on 209 for 7.

Roston Chase took 3 for 24 in four overs against India in Ranchi (9 October), then 2 for 38 in Indore (11 October). On 11 October in Indore, Shamar Springer took 2 for 50 against India and hit 35 not out off 11 balls at the end.

Key Matchups: Shai Hope against Naman Dhir

Shai Hope vs Naman Dhir: Naman Dhir dismissed Shai Hope for 52 in the Lucknow opener on 6 October, finishing with 3 for 31. On 9 October in Ranchi, Shai Hope answered with 102 not out off 45 balls and was player of the match.

Shreyas Iyer vs Roston Chase: Shreyas Iyer made 102 not out off 43 balls in the Lucknow opener on 6 October. Roston Chase took 3 for 24 against India in Ranchi on 9 October, then 2 for 38 in Indore on 11 October; he is the bowler West Indies need against him.

Sherfane Rutherford vs Arshdeep Singh: Sherfane Rutherford made 84 off 37 balls at Ranchi on 9 October. Arshdeep Singh bowled him for 32 at Indore on 11 October, one of his three wickets that night.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record India lead this series 2-1. They won the opener in Lucknow by eight wickets (6 October 2026), West Indies won in Ranchi by six wickets (9 October 2026), and India won in Indore by 14 runs (11 October 2026). At Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium itself, India beat West Indies by six wickets in a T20I on 6 December 2019, running down 207 for 5 with eight balls to spare.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. The 4th T20I is a night match, starting at 7:00 pm IST (13:30 UTC). Scoring: India made 297 for 6 against Bangladesh here on 12 October 2024. India also ran down 186 for 7 against Australia here on 25 September 2022.

India made 297 for 6 against Bangladesh here on 12 October 2024. India also ran down 186 for 7 against Australia here on 25 September 2022. Toss: Toss call: Field first — the toss winner chose to field in all three games of this series, all night matches (India on 6 October, West Indies on 9 and 11 October); we put the chance that the toss winner fields first at 78%. Our toss prediction for India vs West Indies is timestamped publicly before the coin lands.

Match Analysis: where the 4th T20I will be won and lost

Big totals have been the pattern. India made 249 for 5 on 9 October in Ranchi and still lost, because West Indies reached 252 for 4 in 18.3 overs. On 11 October in Indore, India's 223 was enough by 14 runs.

India's batters have set the tone, and West Indies have answered through Shai Hope and Sherfane Rutherford. West Indies' best route is early wickets.

The toss could shape the evening. India chose to field after winning the toss on 6 October, and West Indies did the same on 9 and 11 October; we expect the same in Hyderabad.

India vs West Indies Prediction: India to Win the 4th T20I

Our AI model gives India a 76% chance of winning in Hyderabad. They lead the series 2-1, with wins in Lucknow and Indore either side of the defeat in Ranchi.

The match-winner market has this about right: India's best price sits just under our fair line, and so does West Indies'. India stay favourites whichever side bats first, and the toss is the angle: we expect whoever wins it to field.