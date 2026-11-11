We back Kathmandu Gorkhas, at 53%.

Kathmandu ran down Karnali Yaks' 180 for 6 with two balls left at Kirtipur (2 November 2026).

They bowled Biratnagar Kings out for 83 and won by 9 wickets three days later (5 November 2026).

The Royals beat Janakpur Bolts by 27 runs after making 120 for 9 (10 November 2026).

Sudur Paschim won the two earlier meetings, by 73 runs (5 December 2024) and by 29 runs (19 November 2025).

The 13 November 2026 game at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur is the 24th Match of the Nepal Premier League 2026 and their first meeting of the season.

Which team is stronger, Kathmandu Gorkhas or Sudur Paschim Royals?

Kathmandu, narrowly, on this season's results. Karan KC made 44 off 20 balls for Kathmandu against Karnali Yaks (2 November 2026).

Kathmandu reached 181 for 6 in 19.4 overs against Karnali (2 November 2026) and won by 4 wickets.

Jahandad Khan took 4 for 23 in four overs for Kathmandu against Lumbini Lions (7 November 2026). Kathmandu bowled Lumbini out for 124 and won by 36 runs (7 November 2026).

Sahan Arachchige made 34 not out off 15 balls for Kathmandu against Lumbini (7 November 2026), as Kathmandu reached 160 for 8.

Sahan Arachchige then made 33 off 20 balls for Kathmandu against Chitwan Rhinos (9 November 2026). Kathmandu made 180 for 8 in that game and won by 10 runs (9 November 2026).

Kathmandu lost to Janakpur Bolts in this slot, all out for 115 in 19.3 overs, and Janakpur won by 8 wickets (29 October 2026).

Scott Kuggeleijn took 3 for 13 in four overs for Sudur Paschim against Janakpur Bolts (10 November 2026), when Janakpur were bowled out for 93 in 19.5 overs.

Dipendra Singh Airee made 51 not out off 36 balls for the Royals against Pokhara Avengers (28 October 2026), as the Royals reached 148 for 4 in 16.5 overs.

Brandon McMullen made 43 off 21 balls for the Royals against Chitwan Rhinos (2 November 2026), a game the Royals won by 5 wickets.

Sudur Paschim made 176 for 6 against Karnali Yaks and won by 39 runs (6 November 2026).

Lumbini Lions bowled the Royals out for 87 and won by 7 wickets (26 October 2026), and Biratnagar Kings beat Sudur Paschim by 35 runs in a 5-over game (31 October 2026).

Key matchups: Scott Kuggeleijn against Karan KC, Jahandad Khan against Brandon McMullen

Scott Kuggeleijn against Karan KC. Scott Kuggeleijn took 2 for 26 in four overs for Sudur Paschim against Chitwan Rhinos (2 November 2026).

Karan KC made 44 off 20 balls for Kathmandu in the Karnali game (2 November 2026). Karan KC also took 4 for 30 in four overs for Kathmandu against the Royals (19 November 2025).

Jahandad Khan against Brandon McMullen. Jahandad Khan took 2 for 19 for Kathmandu against Biratnagar Kings (5 November 2026).

Brandon McMullen made 53 off 36 balls for Sudur Paschim against Kathmandu (5 December 2024). He is the batter Kathmandu must remove early.

KAG vs SPR head to head Sudur Paschim wins 2 Kathmandu wins 0 Sudur Paschim Royals lead 2-0 in every Nepal Premier League meeting, both at Kirtipur 19 November 2025 · Kirtipur Sudur Paschim by 29 runs 5 December 2024 · Kirtipur Sudur Paschim by 73 runs Kathmandu won the toss and fielded in the 5 December 2024 and 19 November 2025 meetings, and the Royals batted first and won each time.

KAG vs SPR pitch report: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur Runs have come in this slot, where Karnali Yaks made 180 for 6 (2 November 2026) and Sudur Paschim made 176 for 6 (6 November 2026). Every Kathmandu or Sudur Paschim game in this game's 12:30 pm Nepal slot at the ground, 29 October to 6 November 2026 29 October 2026 Kathmandu all out for 115 in 19.3 overs · Janakpur Bolts 116 for 2 in 17.2 overs, an 8-wicket win. 2 November 2026 Karnali Yaks 180 for 6 in 20 overs · Kathmandu 181 for 6 in 19.4 overs, a 4-wicket win. 6 November 2026 Royals 176 for 6 in 20 overs · Karnali Yaks 137 for 7 in 20 overs, a 39-run win. Weather Partly cloudy and dry at the start, about 20°C, cooling to about 18°C, with a 0% to 1% chance of rain in each hour of the game. Forecast read 12 November, 18:00 IST. Kathmandu Gorkhas won the toss and fielded against Karnali Yaks in this slot (2 November 2026), and won by 4 wickets with two balls left.

KAG vs SPR prediction: we back Kathmandu at 53%

We back Kathmandu at 53%, with the market at 52.5%.

Their form is the first reason. On 7 November 2026 Kathmandu beat Lumbini Lions by 36 runs, and on 9 November 2026 Kathmandu beat Chitwan Rhinos by 10 runs.

Their bowling is the second. Biratnagar Kings were all out for 83 in 18.3 overs against Kathmandu (5 November 2026).

For the Royals, the answer is the head to head. Dipendra Singh Airee made 43 off 25 balls for Sudur Paschim against Kathmandu (5 December 2024), when the Royals won by 73 runs.

Melbet had Kathmandu at 1.83 at 18:01 IST (12 November), under our fair 1.88. DafaBet had Sudur Paschim at 1.97 at 18:01 IST, under our 2.14, so the toss is the sharper angle.

What decides KAG vs SPR

The toss. We expect the toss winner to bowl, at 63%. Kathmandu Gorkhas won the toss and fielded in this slot against the Yaks (2 November 2026).

We expect the toss winner to bowl, at 63%. Kathmandu Gorkhas won the toss and fielded in this slot against the Yaks (2 November 2026). The Royals' seamer. Scott Kuggeleijn took 3 for 13 in four overs for Sudur Paschim against Janakpur Bolts (10 November 2026).

Scott Kuggeleijn took 3 for 13 in four overs for Sudur Paschim against Janakpur Bolts (10 November 2026). Kathmandu's batting. Kathmandu were all out for 115 in 19.3 overs against Janakpur Bolts in this slot (29 October 2026).

Kathmandu were all out for 115 in 19.3 overs against Janakpur Bolts in this slot (29 October 2026). Kathmandu's captain. Karan KC took 2 for 24 in four overs for Kathmandu against Lumbini Lions (7 November 2026).