Australia are our pick at 53%.

Our AI model predicts Australia to beat England at Perth Stadium on Friday 13 November 2026, with a 52.9% win probability. The 1st ODI of England's tour is a day-night game and starts at 9:00 am IST (03:30 UTC). The market also makes Australia narrow favourites.

Can Mitchell Marsh's Australia start the summer with a win?

South Africa made 365 for 9 at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on 27 September 2026 and beat Australia by 32 runs. Australia were bowled out for 333 in reply, with Mitchell Marsh making 84 off 53 balls. Travis Head also made 84, from 76 balls, in the same innings.

Australia beat South Africa by 45 runs on the DLS method at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom on 30 September 2026. Alex Carey made 74 from 88 balls in Australia's 322 for 9. Rain stopped South Africa's reply at 145 for 4 after 28 overs.

Australia have rested three senior fast bowlers for this series. Jack Edwards took 5 for 67 against South Africa in Johannesburg (27 September 2026). Xavier Bartlett took 2 for 25 and Adam Zampa took 2 for 34 at Senwes Park on 30 September 2026.

England arrive from the Pakistan tri-series with runs to spare

England beat Sri Lanka by 55 runs at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on 29 October 2026. Ben Duckett made 167 off 132 balls in England's 386 for 5, and Tom Banton added 74 from 75 balls. Liam Dawson then took 4 for 49 as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 331.

Four days earlier, Pakistan beat England by one wicket in Lahore (25 October 2026). England were bowled out for 241, with Ben Duckett making 105 from 111 balls. Jamie Overton took 3 for 43 as Pakistan reached 243 for 9.

Harry Brook made 202 off 116 balls against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi on 22 October 2026, in England's 429 for 4. Sri Lanka still won that game by 2 wickets, with one ball to spare. Pakistan had beaten England by 87 runs at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on 20 October 2026.

Key Matchups: Duckett, Brook and Marsh against the wicket-takers

Ben Duckett vs Adam Zampa: Ben Duckett made 165 off 143 balls against Australia in Lahore on 22 February 2025. Adam Zampa took 2 for 34 against South Africa at Senwes Park (30 September 2026).

Harry Brook vs Jack Edwards: Harry Brook made 202 against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi (22 October 2026). Jack Edwards took 5 for 67 against South Africa in Johannesburg (27 September 2026).

Mitchell Marsh vs Liam Dawson: Mitchell Marsh made 56 off 42 balls against South Africa at Senwes Park (30 September 2026). Liam Dawson took 4 for 49 against Sri Lanka in Lahore (29 October 2026).

🤝 Head-to-Head Record Australia beat England by five wickets in their latest ODI meeting, at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on 22 February 2025, in the Champions Trophy. England made 351 for 8 in that game. Alex Carey made 69 off 63 balls as Australia reached 356 for 5 with 15 balls to spare. The sides also met at Perth Stadium on 28 January 2018. England made 259 all out and won by 12 runs. Australia were bowled out for 247 in reply.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss AUS vs ENG pitch report: Perth Stadium, Perth Bowling first has paid in Perth. The side batting second won at Perth Stadium on 4 November 2018, 10 November 2024 and 19 October 2025. South Africa bowled Australia out for 152 in Perth (4 November 2018). Pakistan bowled Australia out for 140 in Perth (10 November 2024). Perth Stadium, Perth hosts the first of three ODIs between Australia and England, before Adelaide Oval (15 November) and Bellerive Oval in Hobart (18 November). Weather: The MET Norway forecast for Perth shows clear skies and no rain in the six-hour window that includes the 03:30 UTC start.

The MET Norway forecast for Perth shows clear skies and no rain in the six-hour window that includes the 03:30 UTC start. Toss: Toss call: Field first — we put the chance that the toss winner chooses to field at 70%. Australia won the toss and fielded against India in Perth on 19 October 2025, and won by 7 wickets on the DLS method. Our toss prediction for Australia vs England is timestamped publicly before the coin lands.

Match Analysis: where Australia vs England is won and lost

England's batting has posted huge totals, 429 for 4 in Rawalpindi (22 October 2026) and 386 for 5 in Lahore (29 October 2026). Their bowling has had a harder time. Sri Lanka still won the Rawalpindi game, and Pakistan got home by one wicket in Lahore (25 October 2026).

If England bat first, their top order can set a big target. Joe Root made 69 from 66 balls and Will Jacks 66 not out from 30 balls in that 429 for 4.

If Australia bat first, they need a better start in Perth than their 152 against South Africa (4 November 2018) or their 140 against Pakistan (10 November 2024). Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head give them the hitting to do it.

Australia vs England prediction: Australia narrow favourites in Perth

Our AI model gives Australia a 52.9% chance of beating England at Perth Stadium. The market broadly agrees, and both prices sit below our fair odds, so the match-winner market is efficiently priced. The sharper angle is the toss: we expect the toss winner to bowl first, at 70%.