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Karnali Yaks vs Lumbini Lions Toss Prediction (KAY vs LUL)

T20 · 23rd Match · Nepal Premier League 2026 · Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Toss 16:15 IST (expected) Thu 12 Nov · Match 16:45 IST · 17:00 local Toss in 22 h 30 min

Our toss call Bowl first 78% We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 78%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.

What toss winners chose in this tournament This tournament 17 of 20 bowl

Lumbini Lions 3 of 3 bowl

What we know about this toss What toss winners chose in this tournament, newest first. Tap for the dates. This tournament 17 of 20 bowl Bat Bowl Bat Bowl Bowl The latest 12 of the 20 tosses in this tournament In this tournament, 17 of the 20 toss winners so far chose to bowl, the latest on 10 November 2026. Chasing sides won 8 of the 20 decided games. Sudur Paschim Royals batted

Chitwan Rhinos bowled

Pokhara Avengers batted

Lumbini Lions bowled

Pokhara Avengers bowled

Karnali Yaks bowled

Kathmandu Gorkhas bowled

Janakpur Bolts bowled

Lumbini Lions bowled

Janakpur Bolts bowled

Sudur Paschim Royals bowled

Kathmandu Gorkhas bowled Lumbini Lions 3 of 3 bowl Bowl Bowl Bowl Lumbini Lions' 3 toss wins in this tournament In this tournament, Lumbini Lions chose to bowl in 3 of their 3 toss wins. On 7 November 2026 they bowled. bowled

bowled

bowled Ground Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur Start Afternoon start, 12 November, 16:45 IST / 17:00 local Forecast 16°C · humidity 73% · clear skies Weather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), read 11 November, 17:38 IST.

What the toss does to the odds Our call: the toss winner bowls first. Here are each team's odds and chance to win. Bet before the toss. The toss winner's odds should drop. Karnali Yaks Market odds, checked 17:45 IST After the toss, 16:15 IST 2.14 2.00 2.10 2.20 2.30 Wed 13:30 now 2.23 2.05 Odds now 2.14 · 44% to win

Wins toss, bowls first 2.05 · 46% to win

Loses toss, bats first 2.23 · 42% to win Bet at 2.14 → Lumbini Lions Market odds, checked 17:45 IST After the toss, 16:15 IST 1.69 1.60 1.65 1.70 1.80 Wed 13:30 now 1.75 1.64 Odds now 1.69 · 56% to win

Wins toss, bowls first 1.64 · 58% to win

Loses toss, bats first 1.75 · 54% to win Bet at 1.70 →

How we made this Karnali Yaks vs Lumbini Lions toss prediction We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions. Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong. Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See our toss tracking approach.

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KAY vs LUL toss prediction FAQ Who will win the KAY vs LUL toss? ⌄ Our call is that the toss winner will choose to bowl first, at 78%. The coin itself is 50/50, so the choice is what this page predicts. The toss is expected at 16:15 IST on 12 November. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. What will the toss winner choose in KAY vs LUL? ⌄ We expect the toss winner to bowl first, at 78%. In this tournament, Lumbini Lions chose to bowl in 3 of their 3 toss wins. The start time and the expected conditions go into the same call. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. What time is the KAY vs LUL toss? ⌄ The toss is expected at 16:15 IST on 12 November, 30 minutes before the 16:45 IST start. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.