Karnali Yaks vs Lumbini Lions Toss Prediction (KAY vs LUL)
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 78%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.
What toss winners chose in this tournament
- This tournament17 of 20 bowl
- Lumbini Lions3 of 3 bowl
What we know about this toss
What toss winners chose in this tournament, newest first. Tap for the dates.
This tournament17 of 20 bowl The latest 12 of the 20 tosses in this tournament
In this tournament, 17 of the 20 toss winners so far chose to bowl, the latest on 10 November 2026. Chasing sides won 8 of the 20 decided games.
- 10 November 2026Sudur Paschim Royals batted
- 9 November 2026Chitwan Rhinos bowled
- 9 November 2026Pokhara Avengers batted
- 7 November 2026Lumbini Lions bowled
- 6 November 2026Pokhara Avengers bowled
- 6 November 2026Karnali Yaks bowled
- 5 November 2026Kathmandu Gorkhas bowled
- 5 November 2026Janakpur Bolts bowled
- 3 November 2026Lumbini Lions bowled
- 3 November 2026Janakpur Bolts bowled
- 2 November 2026Sudur Paschim Royals bowled
- 2 November 2026Kathmandu Gorkhas bowled
Lumbini Lions3 of 3 bowl Lumbini Lions' 3 toss wins in this tournament
In this tournament, Lumbini Lions chose to bowl in 3 of their 3 toss wins. On 7 November 2026 they bowled.
- 7 November 2026bowled
- 3 November 2026bowled
- 26 October 2026bowled
- Ground
- Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
- Start
- Afternoon start, 12 November, 16:45 IST / 17:00 local
- Forecast
- 16°C · humidity 73% · clear skiesWeather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), read 11 November, 17:38 IST.
What the toss does to the odds
Our call: the toss winner bowls first. Here are each team's odds and chance to win.
Bet before the toss. The toss winner's odds should drop.
Karnali Yaks
- Odds now2.14 · 44% to win
- Wins toss, bowls first2.05 · 46% to win
- Loses toss, bats first2.23 · 42% to win
Lumbini Lions
- Odds now1.69 · 56% to win
- Wins toss, bowls first1.64 · 58% to win
- Loses toss, bats first1.75 · 54% to win
Best odds · match winner
Compare 7 bookmakers
|KAY
|LUL
|DafaBet
|2.11
|1.70✓
|Exclusive: 200% up to ₹20,000 + ₹500 free bet
|WinWin
|2.14✓
|1.69
|Up to 200% first deposit bonus · code MAXIMUS999
|Melbet
|2.14✓
|1.69
|20% weekly cashback · max $100
|Megapari
|2.14✓
|1.69
|Promo code MAXIMUS999
|Paripesa
|2.14✓
|1.69
|130% up to ₹13,000 · code MAXIMUS
|PlanBet
|2.14✓
|1.69
|100% up to ₹10,655
|1xBet
|2.14✓
|1.69
|Up to ₹1,50,000 + 150 free spins
How we made this Karnali Yaks vs Lumbini Lions toss prediction
We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions.
Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See our toss tracking approach.
Call this match. Take on our AI.
KAY vs LUL toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the KAY vs LUL toss?
Our call is that the toss winner will choose to bowl first, at 78%. The coin itself is 50/50, so the choice is what this page predicts. The toss is expected at 16:15 IST on 12 November. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed.
What will the toss winner choose in KAY vs LUL?
We expect the toss winner to bowl first, at 78%. In this tournament, Lumbini Lions chose to bowl in 3 of their 3 toss wins. The start time and the expected conditions go into the same call. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed.
What time is the KAY vs LUL toss?
The toss is expected at 16:15 IST on 12 November, 30 minutes before the 16:45 IST start. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
Where to bet on today's matches
- Best cricket betting apps in India: 10 apps rated, with the Android APK steps and the iPhone route
- Dafabet App: the Android APK in 5 steps
- UPI betting sites: which bookmakers take UPI, Paytm and PhonePe
More toss predictions
- PAK-W vs BAN-W toss prediction Thursday, 12 November 2026 · Emerging Nations Trophy
- MR-W vs SS-W toss prediction Thursday, 12 November 2026 · WBBL
- BIK vs POA toss prediction Thursday, 12 November 2026 · NPL
- PAKU19 vs BANU19 toss prediction Thursday, 12 November 2026 · U19 Asia Cup
- AFGU19 vs INDU19 toss prediction Thursday, 12 November 2026 · U19 Asia Cup
- SL-W vs IRE-W toss prediction Thursday, 12 November 2026 · Emerging Nations Trophy