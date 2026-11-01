United Arab Emirates are our pick at 64%.

Our AI model gives the United Arab Emirates a 64% chance against Oman in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on Wednesday 4 November 2026 (11:00 am IST, 05:30 UTC). The UAE beat Oman by 4 wickets in Dubai on 29 October 2026. The Netherlands then beat Oman by 7 wickets in Dubai (2 November 2026).

Akshdeep Nath and Awais Ali Shah lead the UAE's case

The United Arab Emirates beat the Netherlands by 5 wickets on 31 October 2026, reaching 266 for 5 in 49 overs. Akshdeep Nath made 99 off 88 balls against the Netherlands on 31 October 2026 and was player of the match.

Adeeb Usmani made 81 not out off 93 balls in the same UAE innings against the Netherlands (31 October 2026).

Two days earlier, on 29 October 2026, Awais Ali Shah was player of the match after taking 5 for 33 in 10 overs against Oman, who were bowled out for 196 in 45.1 overs.

Muhammad Waseem made 43 off 35 balls against Oman on 29 October 2026. The UAE won by 4 wickets with 15 balls to spare.

On 25 October 2026 the Netherlands beat the UAE by 3 wickets, despite 82 not out off 102 balls from Rahul Chopra.

Oman need more runs around Jatinder Singh

Oman lost to the Netherlands by 7 wickets in Dubai (2 November 2026), after being bowled out for 182 in 49.2 overs. The Netherlands reached 183 for 3 in 36 overs.

Against the UAE on 29 October 2026, Jatinder Singh made 88 off 107 balls before he was bowled. Aryan Bisht added 38 off 59 balls against the UAE on 29 October 2026, but Oman were all out for 196.

Samay Shrivastava took 3 for 27 in 10 overs against the UAE on 29 October 2026.

The Netherlands beat Oman by 106 runs on 27 October 2026 after making 371 for 5. Jatinder Singh made 67 off 76 balls against the Netherlands on 27 October 2026, and Oman were all out for 265 in 49.3 overs.

Key Matchups: Awais Ali Shah against Oman's top order

Awais Ali Shah vs Jatinder Singh. Awais Ali Shah bowled Jatinder Singh for 88 in Dubai on 29 October 2026 and finished with 5 for 33. Oman's batting leans on Jatinder Singh lasting deep into the innings.

Akshdeep Nath vs Samay Shrivastava. Akshdeep Nath made 99 against the Netherlands on 31 October 2026, after 68 off 77 balls against the Netherlands on 25 October 2026. Samay Shrivastava took 3 for 27 against the UAE on 29 October 2026.

Aayan Afzal Khan vs Oman's middle order. Aayan Afzal Khan took 3 for 48 in 10 overs against the Netherlands on 31 October 2026. Oman were bowled out for 182 by the Netherlands (2 November 2026), and early wickets would test that batting order again.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record The UAE beat Oman by 4 wickets at the ICC Academy Ground on 29 October 2026, after Oman were bowled out for 196. The UAE also beat Oman by 49 runs at Bangi on 8 September 2026, in the ACC Men's Premier Cup. In League 2 at Kirtipur, the UAE beat Oman by 25 runs on 27 April 2026, and by 54 runs on 3 May 2026 in a game cut to 47 overs a side by rain. Oman bowled the UAE out for 128 and won by 6 wickets at Al Amerat on 1 November 2024. Six days later, on 7 November 2024, Oman bowled the UAE out for 78 at Al Amerat and won by 4 wickets. At the ICC Academy in Dubai, Oman beat the UAE by 12 runs on 5 March 2022 and by 8 runs on 9 March 2022.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss ICC Academy Ground, Dubai hosts the United Arab Emirates v Oman in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2. The side batting second won in Dubai on 25, 29 and 31 October 2026, then again in the 2 November 2026 game. The Netherlands won batting first on 27 October 2026. Pitch: Batting first in Dubai, the Netherlands made 371 for 5 on 27 October 2026. Oman, also batting first, were bowled out for 182 on 2 November 2026.

Batting first in Dubai, the Netherlands made 371 for 5 on 27 October 2026. Oman, also batting first, were bowled out for 182 on 2 November 2026. Toss: Toss call: Field first — we put the chance that the toss winner chooses to field at 64%. Oman won the toss and bowled against the Netherlands on 27 October 2026. The UAE won the toss and bowled against Oman on 29 October 2026. The Netherlands won the toss and bowled against Oman on 2 November 2026. Our toss prediction for United Arab Emirates vs Oman is timestamped publicly before the coin lands.

Match Analysis: where UAE vs Oman is won and lost

The UAE's route runs through their top order. Akshdeep Nath (99) and Adeeb Usmani (81 not out) took the UAE to 266 for 5 against the Netherlands on 31 October 2026.

Oman's best route may be to bowl first, the choice the toss winner made in Dubai (27 October, 29 October and 2 November 2026).

Oman's batting has leaned on Jatinder Singh, with 88 against the UAE on 29 October 2026 and 67 against the Netherlands on 27 October 2026. Oman need more runs around him to put the UAE under pressure.

UAE vs Oman Prediction: the UAE to win at 64%

Our AI model makes the United Arab Emirates 64% favourites against Oman. The case rests on the 4-wicket win over Oman in Dubai on 29 October 2026, and on a batting order that made 266 for 5 to beat the Netherlands on 31 October 2026.

The match-winner prices sit below our fair odds of 1.56 for the UAE and 2.78 for Oman. We expect the toss winner to bowl first, and our scenario map gives the UAE 64% either way, so the toss call is the market to watch.