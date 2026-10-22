Nigeria to beat Mozambique in Abuja.

Our AI model predicts Nigeria to beat Mozambique with a 91% win probability in the seventh match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier C 2026, at Nigeria Cricket Federation Oval 1, Abuja. Nigeria beat Gambia by 160 runs (20 October 2026) and Zambia by nine wickets on 21 October 2026.

Mozambique come into the game after a split start. Lesotho beat Mozambique by 74 runs on 20 October 2026, and Mozambique then beat Gambia by 28 runs at Oval 1 (21 October 2026).

Six teams play each other once at two grounds in Abuja: Nigeria, Uganda, Zambia, Lesotho, Mozambique and Gambia. The top two go through to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final in 2027.

Selim Salau and Isaac Danladi drive Nigeria's batting

Nigeria chose to bat after winning the toss against Gambia at Nigeria Cricket Federation Oval 2 on 20 October 2026. Nigeria made 262 for 1 in their 20 overs that day.

Selim Salau made 105 not out against Gambia, off 58 balls (20 October 2026). Isaac Danladi made 86 off 48 balls in that innings against Gambia. Isaac Okpe added 56 not out off 16 balls for Nigeria that day.

Gambia were bowled out for 102 in 17.2 overs in reply, and Nigeria won by 160 runs.

Zambia chose to bat after winning the toss against Nigeria at Nigeria Cricket Federation Oval 1 on 21 October 2026, and made 142 for 9 in 20 overs.

Nigeria reached 146 for 1 in 14.5 overs in reply against Zambia. Isaac Danladi made 90 not out off 47 balls in that chase. Selim Salau made 50 off 39 balls in the same innings before he was dismissed.

Nigeria came to Abuja from the Nigeria Quadrangular T20 Series at Tafawa Balewa Square Cricket Oval in Lagos. Nigeria beat Ghana by 91 runs there on 26 September 2026, and bowled Ghana out for 55 in 13 overs.

Nigeria then beat Sierra Leone by 71 runs at the Lagos ground (27 September 2026). Sierra Leone were bowled out for 65 in 19 overs after Nigeria made 136.

Mozambique need Agostinho Navicha's hitting again

Lesotho won the toss and batted against Mozambique at Nigeria Cricket Federation Oval 1 on 20 October 2026, making 169 for 8 in 20 overs.

Mozambique were bowled out for 95 in 18.2 overs in reply, and Lesotho won by 74 runs. Joao Hou made 49 off 45 balls in that defeat to Lesotho (20 October 2026).

Mozambique won the toss and batted against Gambia at Oval 1 on 21 October 2026, and made 148 for 6 in 20 overs.

Agostinho Navicha made 61 not out off 31 balls against Gambia (21 October 2026). Vieira Tembo made 32 off 22 balls in the same innings against Gambia.

Gambia finished on 120 for 8 in their 20 overs, and Mozambique won by 28 runs.

Mozambique played the Eswatini T20 Tri-Series at Malkerns Country Club oval in June 2026. Mozambique made 209 for 2 against Lesotho there on 6 June 2026, and won by 49 runs.

Joao Hou made 93 off 53 balls in that innings against Lesotho (6 June 2026). Eswatini then beat Mozambique by six wickets in the final, with 17 balls remaining, in the 7 June 2026 game.

Farruque Nhaduate made 93 off 47 balls in that final against Eswatini (7 June 2026), when Mozambique made 191 for 8.

Key matchups: Mozambique's bowlers against Nigeria's top order

Isaac Danladi vs Mozambique's new ball: Isaac Danladi made 90 not out against Zambia on 21 October 2026, from 47 balls. Danladi's 86 against Gambia came off 48 balls in Nigeria's win on 20 October 2026.

Selim Salau vs Mozambique's attack: Selim Salau's 105 not out against Gambia on 20 October 2026 came off 58 balls. Salau added 50 off 39 balls when Nigeria beat Zambia on 21 October 2026.

Agostinho Navicha vs Nigeria's bowlers: Navicha's 61 not out against Gambia, on 21 October 2026, took 31 balls. Nigeria held Zambia to 142 for 9 on 21 October 2026.

Joao Hou vs Nigeria's new ball: Joao Hou's 93 against Lesotho on 6 June 2026 came off 53 balls. Hou made 49 off 45 balls when Lesotho beat Mozambique at Oval 1 on 20 October 2026.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record Nigeria beat Mozambique by eight wickets at Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Rwanda on 1 December 2022, in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier. Nigeria won the toss and fielded that day. Mozambique made 86 for 8 in their 20 overs in that 1 December 2022 game. Nigeria reached 87 for 2 in 13.5 overs in reply, and won with 37 balls remaining.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Nigeria Cricket Federation Oval 1, Abuja hosts Nigeria v Mozambique, the seventh match of the qualifier, on Friday 23 October 2026. Pitch: Uganda batted first against Zambia at Nigeria Cricket Federation Oval 1 on 20 October 2026 and made 195 for 6. Zambia were bowled out for 108 in 17.3 overs in reply at Oval 1.

Uganda batted first against Zambia at Nigeria Cricket Federation Oval 1 on 20 October 2026 and made 195 for 6. Zambia were bowled out for 108 in 17.3 overs in reply at Oval 1. Weather: A day game in Abuja.

A day game in Abuja. Toss: Toss call: Bat first — we put the chance that the toss winner bats first at 75%. Uganda, Lesotho and Nigeria won the toss and batted in the 20 October 2026 games, and Mozambique, Lesotho and Zambia won it and batted in the 21 October 2026 games. We log every toss call publicly — the Nigeria vs Mozambique pick is on the toss page.

Match Analysis: where Mozambique need to beat Nigeria

Mozambique's best chance is to bat first and post a total, as they did against Gambia at Oval 1, when Mozambique made 148 for 6 (21 October 2026).

Nigeria chased with ease against Zambia. Nigeria reached 146 for 1 in 14.5 overs against Zambia at Oval 1 on 21 October 2026.

Mozambique's batting also has to last the full 20 overs. Lesotho bowled Mozambique out for 95 in 18.2 overs at Oval 1 (20 October 2026).

Nigeria's batting runs deep. Isaac Okpe made 56 not out off 16 balls at Oval 2 on 20 October 2026, after Salau and Danladi had built the innings against Gambia.

Mozambique can post big totals. Mozambique made 200 for 5 against Lesotho at Malkerns Country Club oval (4 June 2026) and won by 22 runs, with Farruque Nhaduate making 78 off 43 balls.

Nigeria vs Mozambique prediction: Nigeria at 91%

We back Nigeria at 90.7%. Nigeria beat Mozambique by eight wickets on 1 December 2022, and opened this qualifier with a 160-run win over Gambia (20 October 2026).

Both prices sit under our fair odds, so the match-winner market is efficiently priced and the toss is the angle: bat first at 75%. Our model is close to the market here, at 90.7% for Nigeria against an implied 93.7%.