Dolphins to beat Garden Route Badgers in Durban.

Our AI model predicts Dolphins to beat Garden Route Badgers with a 67% win probability in the CSA Pro20 Cup at Kingsmead, Durban on Friday 23 October 2026. Most scorecards list the Badgers as South Western Districts. The price makes Dolphins clearer favourites than we do, and that gap is the value angle on the Badgers.

Can the Dolphins top three bounce back from 116 all out?

Dolphins' top order has made the big scores this season. Bryce Parsons made 83 off 38 balls and Grant Roelofsen 72 off 33 against Northern Cape Heat at Kingsmead on 30 September 2026. Dolphins posted 239 for 5 and won by 104 runs.

Three wins by seven wickets followed. Limpopo were bowled out for 91 in the 4 October 2026 game, and Dolphins reached 95 for 3 in 12.5 overs. Grant Roelofsen made 67 off 37 balls as Dolphins beat Eastern Cape Iinyathi, listed as Border on scorecards (9 October). Bryce Parsons made 60 off 47 balls and Jason Smith 50 not out off 28 as Dolphins beat North West Dragons in Potchefstroom on 13 October 2026.

The two defeats came at home. Lions made 202 for 4 at Kingsmead on 27 September 2026, and Dolphins finished eight runs short on 194 for 6, with Jason Smith making 66 off 44 balls. Last time out, Warriors bowled Dolphins out for 116 in 18.5 overs at Kingsmead on 20 October 2026. Warriors then reached 117 for 4 in 15 overs and won by six wickets.

Garden Route Badgers have won the close ones

Garden Route Badgers beat Eastern Cape Iinyathi (Border on scorecards) by 39 runs in Oudtshoorn on 1 October 2026. They made 182 for 4, with Yaseen Valli on 62 off 42 balls before he retired hurt and Slade van Staden 52 not out off 33.

Their next three wins all went deep. Janneman Malan made 46 off 38 balls as the Badgers beat Limpopo by five wickets in Polokwane (5 October 2026), reaching 131 for 5 with three balls left. Against North West Dragons in Potchefstroom (10 October), Janneman Malan made 67 not out off 48 balls and the Badgers won off the last ball. In Kimberley on 21 October 2026, they reached 127 for 4 in the final over and beat Northern Cape Heat by six wickets.

The heavy defeats came at home. Lions made 175 for 1 in Oudtshoorn on 7 October 2026, and the Badgers finished on 137 for 7. Warriors bowled the Badgers out for 68 in Oudtshoorn (16 October), then won by nine wickets in 9.3 overs.

Key Matchups: Jason Smith against Leo Sadler

Jason Smith vs Leo Sadler: Jason Smith made 66 off 44 balls against Lions on 27 September 2026 and 47 off 38 against Warriors (20 October 2026). Leo Sadler took 3 for 32 in four overs against Northern Cape in Kimberley (21 October 2026). If Sadler removes Smith early, the Dolphins middle order is exposed.

Grant Roelofsen vs the new ball: Grant Roelofsen made 72 off 33 balls when Dolphins beat Northern Cape (30 September) and 67 off 37 against Eastern Cape Iinyathi (9 October).

Janneman Malan vs the Dolphins attack: Janneman Malan made 67 not out off 48 balls against North West Dragons (10 October 2026). The Badgers' close wins have depended on a batter staying in until the last over, and Malan is the most likely candidate.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record This season, results against common opponents give the clearest comparison. Dolphins beat Northern Cape Heat (30 September), Limpopo (4 October), Eastern Cape Iinyathi (9 October) and North West Dragons (13 October). The Badgers beat Eastern Cape Iinyathi (1 October), Limpopo (5 October), North West Dragons (10 October) and Northern Cape Heat (21 October). Lions beat Dolphins (27 September) and the Badgers (7 October), and Warriors beat the Badgers (16 October) and Dolphins (20 October 2026).

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Kingsmead, Durban. The Dolphins home ground hosts this CSA Pro20 Cup game. Pitch: At Kingsmead on 27 September 2026, Lions made 202 for 4 and beat Dolphins by eight runs. Dolphins made 239 for 5 at Kingsmead against Northern Cape (30 September). At Kingsmead against Warriors (20 October), Dolphins were all out for 116.

At Kingsmead on 27 September 2026, Lions made 202 for 4 and beat Dolphins by eight runs. Dolphins made 239 for 5 at Kingsmead against Northern Cape (30 September). At Kingsmead against Warriors (20 October), Dolphins were all out for 116. Toss: Toss call: Field first — we put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 75% for this game in Durban. Our full pre-toss reasoning for DOL vs SWD — field first or bat first, and why — sits on the toss page.

Match Analysis: where Dolphins vs Garden Route Badgers is won and lost

The Dolphins powerplay decides most of this. When Roelofsen and Parsons scored quickly, Dolphins reached 239 for 5 against Northern Cape (30 September) and won by 104 runs. When the top order fell against Warriors (20 October), they were all out for 116 and lost by six wickets.

For the Badgers, the question is whether a batter lasts. Their wins over Limpopo (5 October) and Northern Cape Heat (21 October 2026) came in the final over, and the one over North West Dragons (10 October) off the last ball. Against Lions (137 for 7) and Warriors (68) they did not reach 140.

Dolphins vs Garden Route Badgers Prediction: Dolphins are 67% favourites

We back Dolphins at 67.2%, at home and with Parsons, Roelofsen and Smith in form at the top of the order. The Badgers' chance rests on Malan or van Staden batting deep and Sadler taking early wickets.

The value sits on the underdog: the Badgers' price is above our fair odds, and the favourite's price is short.