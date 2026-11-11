Pakistan U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Toss Prediction (PAKU19 vs BANU19)
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 66%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.
What toss winners chose in this tournament
- This tournament9 of 12 bowl
- Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2)5 of 6 bowl
What we know about this toss
What toss winners chose in this tournament, newest first. Tap for the dates.
This tournament9 of 12 bowl All 12 tosses in this tournament
In this tournament, 9 of the 12 toss winners so far chose to bowl, the latest on 10 November 2026.
- 10 November 2026United Arab Emirates U19 bowled
- 10 November 2026Nepal U19 bowled
- 9 November 2026Bangladesh U19 batted
- 9 November 2026Sri Lanka U19 bowled
- 8 November 2026United Arab Emirates U19 bowled
- 8 November 2026India U19 batted
- 7 November 2026Afghanistan U19 bowled
- 7 November 2026Sri Lanka U19 bowled
- 6 November 2026Pakistan U19 bowled
- 6 November 2026India U19 bowled
- 5 November 2026Sri Lanka U19 bowled
- 5 November 2026Afghanistan U19 batted
Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2)5 of 6 bowl All 6 tosses at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2) in this tournament
At Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2) in this tournament, 5 of the 6 toss winners chose to bowl, the latest on 10 November 2026. Chasing sides won 2 of the 6 decided games.
- 10 November 2026Nepal U19 bowled, Pakistan U19 won
- 9 November 2026Sri Lanka U19 bowled, Afghanistan U19 won
- 8 November 2026United Arab Emirates U19 bowled, United Arab Emirates U19 won
- 7 November 2026Sri Lanka U19 bowled, Bangladesh U19 won
- 6 November 2026India U19 bowled, India U19 won
- 5 November 2026Afghanistan U19 batted, Afghanistan U19 won
- Ground
- Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2)
- Start
- Daytime start, 12 November, 10:30 IST / 09:00 local
- Forecast
- 30°C · humidity 45% · clear skiesWeather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), read 11 November, 11:39 IST.
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How we made this Pakistan U19 vs Bangladesh U19 toss prediction
We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions.
Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See how our toss calls are graded.
Call this match. Take on our AI.
PAKU19 vs BANU19 toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the PAKU19 vs BANU19 toss?
Our call is that the toss winner will choose to bowl first, at 66%. The coin itself is 50/50, so the choice is what this page predicts. The toss is expected at 10:00 IST on 12 November. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed.
What will the toss winner choose in PAKU19 vs BANU19?
We expect the toss winner to bowl first, at 66%. The start time and the expected conditions go into the same call. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
What time is the PAKU19 vs BANU19 toss?
The toss is expected at 10:00 IST on 12 November, 30 minutes before the 10:30 IST start. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
What did toss winners choose at Al Amerat Cricket Ground?
At Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2) in this tournament, 5 of the 6 toss winners chose to bowl, the latest on 10 November 2026. Chasing sides won 2 of the 6 decided games. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
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