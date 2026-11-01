Hobart Hurricanes Women are our pick at 56%.

Our AI model predicts Hobart Hurricanes Women to beat Melbourne Renegades Women at Bellerive Oval, Hobart on 4 November 2026, with a 56.0% win probability. The Hurricanes lost to Melbourne Stars Women by 18 runs in Melbourne (29 October 2026) and to Sydney Sixers Women by 87 runs at Drummoyne Oval (1 November 2026). The Renegades lost to the Thunder (29 October 2026) and to the Scorchers (31 October 2026).

Lizelle Lee and the Hurricanes come home to Bellerive Oval

Nicola Carey captains Hobart Hurricanes Women in WBBL|12, with Jude Coleman as head coach. Chamari Athapaththu and Chinelle Henry joined the squad for this season.

The Hurricanes won the toss and bowled against Melbourne Stars Women at Junction Oval on 29 October 2026, and the Stars made 192 for 4. Lizelle Lee made 57 off 33 balls in the Hurricanes' reply of 174 for 8, and Nicola Carey added 32 off 25 balls. The Stars won by 18 runs.

The Hurricanes won the toss and bowled again at Drummoyne Oval, Sydney three days later (1 November 2026). Nicola Carey took 3 for 31 as Sydney Sixers Women made 196 for 8.

In reply the Hurricanes were all out for 109 in 17.4 overs, and the Sixers won by 87 runs. Maddy Green made 42 not out off 33 balls in that innings, and Chinelle Henry made 32 off 20 balls.

Bellerive Oval is where Hobart Hurricanes Women beat Perth Scorchers Women by 8 wickets in the WBBL|11 final (13 December 2025). Lizelle Lee made 77 not out off 44 balls that day and was player of the match.

Georgia Wareham and Hayley Matthews carry the Renegades' batting

Sophie Molineux captains Melbourne Renegades Women in WBBL|12, and Gavan Twining is the new head coach. Hayley Matthews is back after missing WBBL|11 following shoulder surgery. Tayla Vlaeminck is back after four injury-hit seasons, and Chloe Tryon joined for WBBL|12.

Sydney Thunder Women won the toss and bowled against the Renegades at Junction Oval, Melbourne on 29 October 2026. Hayley Matthews made 45 off 30 balls in the Renegades' 138 for 9. The Thunder reached 140 for 4 in 17 overs and won by 6 wickets.

Perth Scorchers Women also chose to bowl after winning the toss, at the WACA Ground, Perth (31 October 2026). Georgia Wareham made 62 off 39 balls in the Renegades' 136 for 6, and Nicole Faltum made 48 off 49 balls.

The Scorchers then reached 138 for 1 in 13.3 overs to win by 9 wickets (31 October 2026).

Key Matchups: Lee against the Renegades, Wareham against the Hurricanes

Lizelle Lee vs the Renegades attack: Lizelle Lee made 57 off 33 balls against Melbourne Stars Women (29 October 2026). She was player of the match when Hobart Hurricanes Women beat Melbourne Renegades Women by 93 runs at Bellerive Oval (23 November 2023).

Georgia Wareham vs the Hurricanes: Georgia Wareham made 62 off 39 balls against Perth Scorchers Women (31 October 2026). She was player of the match when the Renegades beat the Hurricanes by 22 runs at Bellerive (21 November 2024).

Hayley Matthews vs Heather Graham: Hayley Matthews made 45 off 30 balls against Sydney Thunder Women (29 October 2026). Heather Graham was player of the match when the Hurricanes beat the Renegades at North Sydney Oval (20 November 2025).

🤝 Head-to-Head Record Hobart Hurricanes Women beat Melbourne Renegades Women by 6 wickets on the DLS method at North Sydney Oval, Sydney (20 November 2025). The Renegades were all out for 155 in 19.3 overs. The Hurricanes reached 106 for 4 in 12 overs to win. At Bellerive Oval on 21 November 2024, Melbourne Renegades Women beat Hobart Hurricanes Women by 22 runs. The Renegades won the toss, batted and made 150 for 5. The Hurricanes replied with 128 for 8. A year earlier at Bellerive (23 November 2023), the Hurricanes made 212 for 3. The Renegades were all out for 119 in 16.2 overs, and the Hurricanes won by 93 runs.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Bellerive Oval, Hobart hosts Hobart Hurricanes Women v Melbourne Renegades Women, the 9th Match of WBBL|12. Cricket Australia lists the ground as Ninja Stadium. Pitch: Hobart Hurricanes Women made 212 for 3 against Melbourne Renegades Women at Bellerive Oval (23 November 2023). In the WBBL|11 final there, Perth Scorchers Women made 137 for 5 (13 December 2025). The Hurricanes reached 141 for 2 in 15 overs to win that final.

Hobart Hurricanes Women made 212 for 3 against Melbourne Renegades Women at Bellerive Oval (23 November 2023). In the WBBL|11 final there, Perth Scorchers Women made 137 for 5 (13 December 2025). The Hurricanes reached 141 for 2 in 15 overs to win that final. Weather: MET Norway's forecast for Bellerive Oval (fetched 1 November 2026) gives 13°C, 96% humidity and full cloud cover, with light rain possible around the start.

MET Norway's forecast for Bellerive Oval (fetched 1 November 2026) gives 13°C, 96% humidity and full cloud cover, with light rain possible around the start. Toss: Toss call: Field first — we put the chance that the toss winner chooses to field at 80%. The toss winner chose to bowl in all four of these sides' WBBL|12 games: the Hurricanes against the Stars (29 October 2026) and against the Sixers (1 November 2026), the Thunder against the Renegades (29 October 2026) and the Scorchers against the Renegades (31 October 2026). Our full pre-toss reasoning for HH-W vs MR-W — field first or bat first, and why — sits on the toss page.

Match Analysis: where Hurricanes vs Renegades is won and lost

The Renegades made 138 for 9 against the Thunder (29 October 2026) and 136 for 6 against the Scorchers (31 October 2026). Both totals were overhauled with overs to spare, so their batting needs more from Georgia Wareham, Hayley Matthews and Nicole Faltum.

The Hurricanes' batting has shown the higher ceiling, with 174 for 8 against the Stars (29 October 2026). Their bowling is the worry. The Stars made 192 for 4 against them (29 October 2026). The Sixers made 196 for 8 against them three days later (1 November 2026).

The forecast's rain risk matters too. The sides' WBBL|11 meeting, at North Sydney Oval on 20 November 2025, was decided on the DLS method.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women prediction: Hurricanes 56% favourites

Our AI model gives Hobart Hurricanes Women a 56.0% chance of beating Melbourne Renegades Women at Bellerive Oval. The Hurricanes beat the Renegades by 6 wickets on the DLS method in their WBBL|11 meeting (20 November 2025).

At 1.71 for the Hurricanes and 2.14 for the Renegades, both prices sit just below our fair odds of 1.79 and 2.27, so the match-winner market has this one about right. The toss is the angle, and we expect the toss winner to bowl first.