Adelaide Strikers Women are our pick at 65%.

Our AI model predicts Adelaide Strikers Women to beat Brisbane Heat Women at Drummoyne Oval, Sydney on 5 November 2026, with a 65.4% win probability. The Strikers opened WBBL|12 with a 21-run win over Melbourne Stars Women in Adelaide (31 October 2026). The Heat lost to Sydney Sixers Women in Brisbane (30 October 2026) and to Sydney Thunder Women at Drummoyne (1 November 2026).

Laura Wolvaardt and Tahlia McGrath set up the Strikers' 185

Tahlia McGrath captains Adelaide Strikers Women in WBBL|12. In the Strikers' first WBBL|12 game, Melbourne Stars Women won the toss and bowled at Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide on 31 October 2026, and the Strikers made 185 for 2 in their 20 overs.

Laura Wolvaardt made 70 off 50 balls against Melbourne Stars Women on 31 October 2026. Tahlia McGrath made 43 not out off 36 balls in that Strikers innings against the Stars (31 October 2026).

Madeline Penna added 36 not out from 13 balls against the Stars in that innings (31 October 2026), which ended on 185 for 2.

Amanda-Jade Wellington took 3 for 28 as the Stars replied with 164 for 7 at Karen Rolton Oval (31 October 2026), and she was player of the match. The Strikers won by 21 runs.

Brisbane Heat Women have made runs and lost twice

Georgia Redmayne is the new captain of Brisbane Heat Women for WBBL|12 and keeps wicket. The Heat did not win a match in WBBL|11. Orla Prendergast (Ireland) and Sarah Glenn (England) are their overseas players this season.

Sydney Sixers Women chose to bowl after winning the toss against the Heat at Allan Border Field, Brisbane on 30 October 2026. Georgia Redmayne made 58 off 44 balls in the Heat's 154 for 5 against the Sixers (30 October 2026).

Charli Knott made 57 off 47 balls in the same Heat innings against the Sixers (30 October 2026). Sydney Sixers Women then reached 157 for 6 in their 20 overs to win by 4 wickets.

Two days later (1 November 2026), the Heat chose to bat after winning the toss against Sydney Thunder Women at Drummoyne. Grace Harris made 58 off 37 balls in the Heat's 178 for 5 against the Thunder that day.

Georgia Redmayne made 57 off 44 balls in that innings against the Thunder (1 November 2026). In reply, the Thunder made 180 for 4 in 16.4 overs and won by 6 wickets.

Key Matchups: Wolvaardt against the Heat, Redmayne against Wellington

Laura Wolvaardt vs the Heat attack: Against Brisbane Heat Women at Karen Rolton Oval (25 November 2025), Laura Wolvaardt made 51 off 33 balls and was player of the match. Laura Wolvaardt then made 49 off 45 balls against the Heat at North Sydney Oval (30 November 2025).

Georgia Redmayne vs Amanda-Jade Wellington: Georgia Redmayne has two half-centuries this season, 58 against the Sixers (30 October 2026) and 57 against the Thunder (1 November 2026). Amanda-Jade Wellington was player of the match against Melbourne Stars Women on 31 October 2026.

Grace Harris and Charli Knott vs Tahlia McGrath: Grace Harris made 58 off 37 balls against Sydney Thunder Women (1 November 2026). Charli Knott made 57 off 47 balls against Sydney Sixers Women (30 October 2026). Tahlia McGrath was player of the match when the Strikers beat the Heat at North Sydney Oval (30 November 2025).

🤝 Head-to-Head Record Adelaide Strikers Women beat Brisbane Heat Women by 6 wickets at North Sydney Oval, Sydney in their meeting of 30 November 2025. The Strikers won the toss and bowled, and the Heat made 149 for 9. The Strikers reached 151 for 4 in 19.4 overs that day (30 November 2025). Five days earlier (25 November 2025), the Strikers beat the Heat by 6 wickets at Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide. The Strikers again bowled first after winning the toss. The Heat made 169 for 5, and the Strikers replied with 170 for 4.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Drummoyne Oval, Sydney hosts Adelaide Strikers Women v Brisbane Heat Women, the 10th Match of WBBL|12. Pitch: Sydney Thunder Women reached 180 for 4 in 16.4 overs to beat Brisbane Heat Women by 6 wickets at Drummoyne Oval (1 November 2026). Later that day, Sydney Sixers Women made 196 for 8 at Drummoyne and beat Hobart Hurricanes Women by 87 runs.

Sydney Thunder Women reached 180 for 4 in 16.4 overs to beat Brisbane Heat Women by 6 wickets at Drummoyne Oval (1 November 2026). Later that day, Sydney Sixers Women made 196 for 8 at Drummoyne and beat Hobart Hurricanes Women by 87 runs. Weather: MET Norway's forecast for Drummoyne Oval (fetched 1 November 2026) gives 19°C, 60% humidity, partly cloudy skies and no rain in the hours around the start.

MET Norway's forecast for Drummoyne Oval (fetched 1 November 2026) gives 19°C, 60% humidity, partly cloudy skies and no rain in the hours around the start. Toss: Toss call: Field first — we put the chance that the toss winner chooses to field at 70%. In both WBBL|11 meetings with the Heat (25 and 30 November 2025), Adelaide Strikers Women won the toss and bowled. The Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women toss page records our call before the toss and updates with the result.

Match Analysis: where Strikers vs Heat is won and lost

The Strikers' route runs through their top order, which made 185 for 2 against Melbourne Stars Women on 31 October 2026. Laura Wolvaardt has made 51 and 49 against the Heat (25 and 30 November 2025).

The Heat have posted 154 for 5 against the Sixers (30 October 2026) and 178 for 5 against the Thunder (1 November 2026). Their bowling is the worry. The Thunder reached 180 for 4 in 16.4 overs against them at Drummoyne (1 November 2026).

A dry forecast for Drummoyne Oval points to a full 20 overs a side.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women prediction: Strikers 65% favourites

Our AI model gives Adelaide Strikers Women a 65.4% chance of beating Brisbane Heat Women at Drummoyne Oval. The Strikers won both WBBL|11 meetings by 6 wickets (25 and 30 November 2025).

At 1.60 the Strikers sit above our fair odds of 1.53, so the favourite is the value side. On the toss, we expect the toss winner to bowl first.