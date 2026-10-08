Qatar to beat Myanmar, at 97%.

Our AI model predicts Qatar to beat Myanmar in the 12th Match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Sub Regional Qualifier A at Selangor Turf Club, Kuala Lumpur on 9 October 2026, giving them a 96.9% chance of winning. Myanmar made 92 for 9 and 70 for 9 in their two qualifier games, and this is the first men's T20 international between the sides. The match starts at 6:45 am IST (01:15 UTC).

Qatar recovered from a heavy defeat to beat Thailand by seven wickets

Kuwait made 199 for 7 against Qatar at Bayuemas Oval on 5 October 2026 after Qatar won the toss and chose to field. Qatar replied with 141 for 8 and lost by 58 runs. Imal Liyanage top-scored with 39 off 28 balls and Muhammad Asim added 28 off 22, while Daniel Louis took 2 for 29 from three overs.

The next day Qatar won the toss and fielded again, held Thailand to 76 for 9 and won by 7 wickets in 12.3 overs. Owais Ahmed's four overs cost 8 runs for 2 wickets, Shariq Munir's three overs also went for 8 with 2 wickets, and Zeeshan Haider made 47 not out off 41 balls to see the chase home.

Qatar's batting has done more at home. At West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha they made 201 for 4 to beat Bahrain by 31 runs on 13 February 2026, and 205 for 6 to win by 51 runs two days later.

Myanmar made 92 for 9 and 70 for 9 in their first two games

Bhutan won the toss and batted against Myanmar at Bayuemas Oval on 5 October 2026, and Myanmar's bowlers held them to 119 for 8. Paing Danu took 3 for 23 and Kaung Htet Kyaw 2 for 14, each from four overs. Myanmar then made 92 for 9 and lost by 27 runs, with Paing Danu top-scoring on 16 off 19 balls.

Here at Selangor Turf Club on 8 October 2026, Bahrain won the toss, chose to field and held Myanmar to 70 for 9, then reached 73 for 2 in 11.2 overs to win by 8 wickets. Pyae Phyo Wai made 23 off 41 balls and took 1 for 22, and Ko Ko Lin Thu made 17 off 19.

Myanmar's December series in Gelephu brought heavy defeats by Bhutan, by 121 runs on 27 December 2025 and by 84 runs two days later. After this game they play Kuwait on 11 October 2026 and Thailand the next day; Thailand first face Mongolia at the same 01:15 UTC start (our Mongolia vs Thailand prediction).

Key Matchups: Haider, Ahmed and Myanmar's two strike bowlers

Zeeshan Haider vs Kaung Htet Kyaw: Zeeshan Haider's 47 not out off 41 balls against Thailand (6 October 2026) made him player of the match. Kaung Htet Kyaw's four overs against Bhutan the day before cost 14 runs for 2 wickets, and Myanmar need that kind of control if Qatar bat first.

Imal Liyanage vs Paing Danu: Imal Liyanage made 39 off 28 balls against Kuwait on 5 October 2026. Paing Danu took 3 for 23 from four overs against Bhutan the same day, and an early wicket for him is Myanmar's best route into this game.

Owais Ahmed vs Pyae Phyo Wai: Owais Ahmed's four overs against Thailand on 6 October 2026 cost 8 runs for 2 wickets. Pyae Phyo Wai batted 41 balls for 23 against Bahrain on 8 October 2026, Myanmar's top score that day, and Myanmar need him to score faster here.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record Qatar and Myanmar have not met before in a men's T20 international, so this is the first match between the two men's sides. Bahrain are the closest comparison. They beat Myanmar by 8 wickets at this ground on 8 October 2026, and Qatar beat Bahrain by 31 runs (13 February 2026) and by 51 runs (15 February 2026) in Doha, losing the game in between by 5 wickets.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Selangor Turf Club, Kuala Lumpur is one of three grounds staging this qualifier in Malaysia, along with Bayuemas Oval and YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi. Myanmar have already played here. Pitch: Myanmar made 70 for 9 here against Bahrain on 8 October 2026, and Bahrain reached 73 for 2 in 11.2 overs.

Myanmar made 70 for 9 here against Bahrain on 8 October 2026, and Bahrain reached 73 for 2 in 11.2 overs. Conditions: The match starts at 6:45 am IST (01:15 UTC), at the same time as Mongolia v Thailand at Bayuemas Oval and Bahrain v Kuwait at YSD-UKM Cricket Oval.

The match starts at 6:45 am IST (01:15 UTC), at the same time as Mongolia v Thailand at Bayuemas Oval and Bahrain v Kuwait at YSD-UKM Cricket Oval. Toss: Toss call: Field first — Qatar won the toss and chose to field against Kuwait and against Thailand at Bayuemas Oval, and Bahrain fielded first after winning the toss against Myanmar here in the 8 October game; we expect the toss winner to field, and our toss page puts that at 63%. See our toss analysis for QAT vs MMR, locked in before the coin lands.

Match Analysis: Where Qatar v Myanmar Will Be Won and Lost

Myanmar's batting decides most of this. Neither of their two innings in this qualifier reached 100, and Qatar's attack held Thailand to 76 for 9 in the 6 October game, with Owais Ahmed and Shariq Munir each conceding 8 runs for their 2 wickets.

Myanmar's bowling is the stronger suit. Paing Danu and Kaung Htet Kyaw kept Bhutan to 119 for 8 on 5 October 2026, and Myanmar need early wickets from them against a Qatar top order that made 141 for 8 in reply to Kuwait's 199 for 7.

Qatar vs Myanmar Prediction: Qatar to Win at 97%

Our pick is Qatar at 96.9%. Myanmar lost to Bhutan by 27 runs and to Bahrain by 8 wickets, while Qatar's attack held Thailand to 76 for 9 and their batting made 201 for 4 and 205 for 6 against Bahrain in February 2026.

The match-winner market is efficiently priced at 1.01 for Qatar and 11.00 for Myanmar, both under our fair odds, so the toss call (field first) is the angle.

📊 Odds & Betting Value Team Our Model Market Implied Odds Fair Odds Qatar 96.9% 98.3% 1.01 1.03 Myanmar 3.1% 1.7% 11.00 32.26 Efficiently priced on both sides. Qatar at 1.01 sit just under our fair odds of 1.03, and Myanmar at 11.00 sit well under our 32.26. The market broadly agrees with us: its margin-free read puts Qatar at 98.3% against our 96.9%. Qatar would need a price above 1.03 and Myanmar one above 32.26, so the toss call is where we see the angle. Odds captured on 8 October 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who will win Qatar vs Myanmar in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Sub Regional Qualifier A?

Our AI model predicts Qatar to beat Myanmar at Selangor Turf Club, Kuala Lumpur on 9 October 2026, with a 96.9% chance of winning. Myanmar made 92 for 9 against Bhutan and 70 for 9 against Bahrain in their two qualifier games.

What is the toss prediction for Qatar vs Myanmar?

We expect the toss winner to field first when Qatar play Myanmar on 9 October 2026, a call our toss page puts at 63%. Qatar chose to field both times they won the toss in this qualifier, and Bahrain fielded first against Myanmar at Selangor Turf Club.

What are the odds for Qatar vs Myanmar?

The available odds are 1.01 for Qatar and 11.00 for Myanmar. Our fair odds are 1.03 and 32.26, so both prices sit under fair value and the match-winner market is efficiently priced.

Have Qatar and Myanmar played each other before in T20 internationals?

No. Qatar and Myanmar have not met before in a men's T20 international, so the 12th Match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Sub Regional Qualifier A is the first meeting of the two men's sides.

What is the pitch like at Selangor Turf Club?

Selangor Turf Club in Kuala Lumpur staged Bahrain's 8-wicket win over Myanmar on 8 October 2026, when Bahrain reached 73 for 2 in 11.2 overs.

Who are the key players for Qatar vs Myanmar?

For Qatar, Zeeshan Haider made 47 not out off 41 balls against Thailand (6 October 2026) and Imal Liyanage 39 off 28 against Kuwait (5 October 2026). For Myanmar, Paing Danu took 3 for 23 and Kaung Htet Kyaw 2 for 14 against Bhutan (5 October 2026).