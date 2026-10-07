Australia Women start as overwhelming favourites.

Our AI model predicts Australia Women to beat Bangladesh Women in the 1st ODI at Allan Border Field, Brisbane on 9 October 2026, giving them a 98% chance of winning. The market agrees, pricing Australia at 1.01. This is Bangladesh's first bilateral tour of Australia and the second bilateral ODI series between the sides, after March 2024 in Bangladesh.

Australia Women arrive after a clean sweep in the West Indies

Australia won all three ODIs at Warner Park, Basseterre in March and April 2026. They made 341 to beat West Indies by 103 runs on 27 March, made 269 for 7 to win by 90 runs on 29 March, and then bowled West Indies out for 136 and won by nine wickets on 2 April 2026.

Alana King took 5 for 19 in 10 overs against West Indies in that 2 April game, and Phoebe Litchfield made 68 off 56 balls as Australia reached 137 for 1 in 19.4 overs. In the 29 March 2026 win, Beth Mooney made 65 off 104 balls and Georgia Wareham took 3 for 29 in 10 overs.

Before that, Australia won their home ODI series against India 3-0: by six wickets in Brisbane on 24 February 2026, by five wickets at Bellerive Oval, Hobart three days later, and by 185 runs in Hobart on 1 March 2026, when they made 409 for 7.

Tahlia McGrath captains Australia in this series, with Ashleigh Gardner as vice-captain. The 12-player squad was unchanged as of 7 October 2026 and also includes Ellyse Perry, Georgia Voll and Georgia Wareham.

Bangladesh Women need their batting to hold up for 50 overs

In April 2026 Bangladesh lost a home ODI series to Sri Lanka 2-1 at Shahid Kamruzzaman Stadium, Rajshahi. They won the opener by three wickets on 20 April, reaching 206 for 7 with nine balls left after Sri Lanka made 205 for 9, as Sharmin Akhter made 86 off 127 balls and Ritu Moni took 3 for 36 in 9 overs.

Sri Lanka then won by four wickets on 22 April and by seven wickets on 25 April 2026. In that final game Sobhana Mostary made 74 off 80 balls and Nigar Sultana made 40 off 90 balls in Bangladesh's 213 for 8.

Nigar Sultana captains Bangladesh, with Nahida Akter as vice-captain, in a 16-player squad. At the Women's World Cup, Bangladesh lost to Sri Lanka by seven runs in Navi Mumbai on 20 October 2025, four days after their 10-wicket defeat to Australia.

Key matchups: Australia's attack against Bangladesh's best batters

Alana King vs Sobhana Mostary: Alana King took 2 for 18 in 10 overs, with 4 maidens, against Bangladesh at the World Cup on 16 October 2025. Sobhana Mostary made 66 off 80 balls in that match and 74 off 80 balls against Sri Lanka on 25 April 2026.

Phoebe Litchfield vs Ritu Moni: Phoebe Litchfield made 84 not out off 72 balls against Bangladesh on 16 October 2025 and 68 off 56 balls against West Indies on 2 April 2026. Ritu Moni took 3 for 36 in 9 overs against Sri Lanka on 20 April 2026.

Georgia Wareham vs Sharmin Akhter: Georgia Wareham took 3 for 29 in 10 overs against West Indies on 29 March 2026. Sharmin Akhter made 86 off 127 balls against Sri Lanka on 20 April 2026, in Bangladesh's only win of that series.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record Australia won the women's ODI meetings at the 2022 World Cup in Wellington, by five wickets on 25 March 2022 in a match cut to 43 overs a side, and at the 2025 World Cup in Visakhapatnam, by 10 wickets on 16 October 2025. In that latest meeting Bangladesh made 198 for 9 and Australia reached 202 without losing a wicket in 24.5 overs. The only earlier bilateral series came in Mirpur, Dhaka in March 2024, and Australia won all three games: by 118 runs on 21 March, by six wickets on 24 March and by eight wickets on 27 March 2024. Bangladesh were bowled out for 95 in the first of those games and for 89 in the third.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Allan Border Field, Brisbane. The ground holds 4,500 and stages all three ODIs of this series, on 9, 11 and 14 October 2026. Australia's previous ODI in Brisbane was a six-wicket win over India on 24 February 2026, also a 03:50 UTC start. Pitch: India made 214 in 48.3 overs in that Brisbane game on 24 February 2026, and Australia reached 217 for 4 in 38.2 overs.

India made 214 in 48.3 overs in that Brisbane game on 24 February 2026, and Australia reached 217 for 4 in 38.2 overs. Conditions: The match starts at 9:20 am IST (03:50 UTC), which is 1:50 pm in Brisbane, and it is a day/night match.

The match starts at 9:20 am IST (03:50 UTC), which is 1:50 pm in Brisbane, and it is a day/night match. Toss: Toss call: Bat first — Australia chose to bat after winning the toss against West Indies Women in Basseterre on 29 March 2026, and Bangladesh did the same against Sri Lanka Women in Rajshahi on 25 April 2026. Our toss page logs the pre-toss pick for Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women, timestamped and publicly tracked.

Match Analysis: can Bangladesh last 50 overs against Australia?

The contest turns on Bangladesh's batting. In the three Mirpur games of March 2024 they made 95, 97 and 89, and at the 2025 World Cup they made 198 for 9 against Australia. Totals like those give Australia little to chase.

Australia's batting depth is the other side of it. They made 409 for 7 against India in Hobart on 1 March 2026 and 341 against West Indies on 27 March 2026, so Bangladesh's bowlers face a long afternoon if Australia bat first.

The 2nd ODI follows on 11 October 2026 and the 3rd on 14 October 2026, both at Allan Border Field, so this opener sets the tone for the series.

Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women Prediction: Australia at 98%

Australia Women are our pick at 98.0%. They won all three ODIs in the West Indies this year and all of the meetings with Bangladesh listed above, while Bangladesh lost two of three at home to Sri Lanka in April 2026.

At 1.01, Australia sit under our fair odds of 1.02, and Bangladesh at 16.00 sit under 50.00, so the toss call is the sharper angle: bat first.

📊 Odds & Betting Value Team Our Model Market Implied Odds Fair Odds Australia Women 98.0% 98.5% 1.01 1.02 Bangladesh Women 2.0% 1.5% 16.00 50.00 Efficiently priced. Australia at 1.01 sit under our fair odds of 1.02, and Bangladesh at 16.00 sit under 50.00, so the match-winner market has this about right. The toss is the sharper angle: our call is bat first. The market broadly agrees with our model. Australia's 3-0 series win in the West Indies and their results against Bangladesh point the same way as the price.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who will win Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women in the 1st ODI?

Our AI model predicts Australia Women to beat Bangladesh Women, with a 98.0% win probability, in the 1st ODI at Allan Border Field, Brisbane on 9 October 2026. The market agrees, with Australia at 98.5% once the margin is removed.

What is the toss prediction for Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women?

Bat first. For the 1st ODI on 9 October 2026, starting at 1:50 pm in Brisbane (03:50 UTC), we expect the toss winner to bat: Australia chose to bat after winning the toss on 29 March 2026, and Bangladesh did the same on 25 April 2026.

What are the odds for Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women?

Australia Women are priced at 1.01 and Bangladesh Women at 16.00 for the 1st ODI on 9 October 2026. Our fair odds are 1.02 for Australia and 50.00 for Bangladesh, so both prices sit under fair value and the match-winner market is efficiently priced.

Who captains Australia Women against Bangladesh Women?

Tahlia McGrath captains Australia Women in the ODI series against Bangladesh Women, with Ashleigh Gardner as vice-captain. Nigar Sultana captains Bangladesh Women, with Nahida Akter as vice-captain.

What happened when Australia Women and Bangladesh Women last met in an ODI?

Australia Women beat Bangladesh Women by 10 wickets at the Women's World Cup in Visakhapatnam on 16 October 2025. Bangladesh made 198 for 9, with Sobhana Mostary scoring 66, and Australia reached 202 for 0 in 24.5 overs.

When are the other Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women ODIs?

The 2nd ODI between Australia Women and Bangladesh Women is on 11 October 2026 and the 3rd ODI on 14 October 2026, both at Allan Border Field, Brisbane.