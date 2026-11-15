Sharjah Warriorz vs Gulf Giants Match 2 Prediction & Betting Tips
Our prediction
Pick: Sharjah Warriorz to win, at 53%.
Toss Prediction
We expect the toss winner to field.Toss preview ›
Key Takeaways
- • Pick: Sharjah Warriorz to win, at 53%.
- • Toss call: Field first, at 72%. Our SW vs GG pre-toss pick goes on the public toss page and gets tracked once the toss is done.
- • Key fact: Sharjah Warriorz beat Gulf Giants by 11 runs in Sharjah (15 December 2025), the newest of their four latest meetings, which stand at 2-2.
- • Value: Sharjah Warriorz' fair odds are 1.89, and Melbet had them at 1.79 at 23:32 IST (15 November).
We back Sharjah Warriorz, at 53%.
Sharjah Warriorz beat Gulf Giants by 11 runs at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium (15 December 2025), and their four latest meetings stand at 2-2.
The ground hosts this 2nd Match of ILT20 2026 on 22 November 2026, from 3:30 pm IST (10:00 UTC). It is the first game of the season for both sides.
Which team is stronger, Sharjah Warriorz or Gulf Giants?
Sharjah Warriorz, by a small margin. They won the newest meeting, and the market has them as narrow favourites.
Sharjah Warriorz won 3 of their 10 games in the 2025-26 ILT20 (3 to 26 December 2025), beating MI Emirates, Gulf Giants and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.
Sikandar Raza made 64 off 33 balls for Sharjah Warriorz against MI Emirates in Sharjah (7 December 2025). MI Emirates won that game by 4 runs.
Adil Rashid took 3 for 18 in four overs for Sharjah Warriorz against the Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi (22 December 2025), a game the Warriorz won by 4 wickets.
James Rew made 39 off 33 balls for Sharjah Warriorz against Gulf Giants at the same ground (15 December 2025).
The Warriorz have a new face from their opponents. James Vince made 35 off 28 balls for Gulf Giants against Sharjah Warriorz in Dubai (10 December 2025), and he is in the Sharjah Warriorz squad for 2026.
Gulf Giants won 3 of their first 4 games in the 2025-26 ILT20 (4 to 10 December 2025), then lost all six games from 12 to 28 December 2025.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz made 72 off 45 balls for Gulf Giants against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi (18 December 2025).
Azmatullah Omarzai made 41 off 26 balls for Gulf Giants against Sharjah Warriorz in Sharjah (15 December 2025).
The Giants add Liam Livingstone, who is in their 2026 squad after a 2025-26 ILT20 season with the Knight Riders.
Key matchups: Rahmanullah Gurbaz against Adil Rashid, Liam Livingstone against Sikandar Raza
Rahmanullah Gurbaz against Adil Rashid. Rahmanullah Gurbaz made 50 off 36 balls for Gulf Giants against Sharjah Warriorz in Dubai (10 December 2025).
Adil Rashid took 3 for 32 in four overs for Sharjah Warriorz against MI Emirates in Sharjah (7 December 2025).
Liam Livingstone against Sikandar Raza. Liam Livingstone made 82 not out off 38 balls for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders against Sharjah Warriorz at this ground (3 December 2025).
Sikandar Raza took 2 for 20 in four overs for Sharjah Warriorz against Gulf Giants in Dubai (10 December 2025).
SW vs GG head to head
Sharjah Warriorz
2
Gulf Giants
2
Level at 2-2 across their four most recent ILT20 meetings, newest first
Sharjah Warriorz won the newest meeting batting first, with 174 for 6 at the Sharjah ground (15 December 2025).
SW vs GG pitch report: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
A batting-first ground last season, though captains kept bowling first, and we expect the toss winner to field, at 72%.
Sharjah Warriorz' four ILT20 games at this ground, 3 to 26 December 2025
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders made 233 for 4 and beat Sharjah Warriorz by 39 runs at the ground (3 December 2025).
MI Emirates made 185 for 8 and beat Sharjah Warriorz by 4 runs there (7 December 2025).
Desert Vipers made 144 for 5 in 19.3 overs and beat Sharjah Warriorz by 5 wickets in Sharjah (26 December 2025).
About 31°C and dry for the 3:30 pm IST start, with no rain in the forecast. Forecast read 15 November, 23:31 IST.
The toss winner chose to bowl in all four of those games (3, 7, 15 and 26 December 2025), and batting first won three of them.
SW vs GG prediction: we back Sharjah Warriorz at 53%
We back Sharjah Warriorz, at 53%, with the market at 52.9%. This is a close match, and the newest meeting tips it.
Sharjah Warriorz beat Gulf Giants by 11 runs in Sharjah (15 December 2025). The meeting before that went to Gulf Giants, by 6 wickets in Dubai (10 December 2025).
In both of those 2025-26 meetings, Gulf Giants won the toss and chose to bowl (10 and 15 December 2025).
Gulf Giants made 158 for 4 in 19.4 overs to win in Dubai (10 December 2025).
At 23:32 IST (15 November), Melbet had Sharjah Warriorz at 1.79 and Gulf Giants at 2.01, under our fair odds of 1.89 and 2.13.
What decides SW vs GG
- The toss. The toss winner chose to bowl in all four of Sharjah Warriorz' 2025-26 ILT20 games at this ground (3 to 26 December 2025).
- Runs batting first. The Knight Riders made 233 for 4 batting first at the Sharjah ground (3 December 2025).
- Omarzai with the ball. Azmatullah Omarzai took 4 for 32 in four overs for Gulf Giants against Desert Vipers (8 December 2025).
- Gulf Giants' form. Abu Dhabi Knight Riders made 179 for 1 and beat Gulf Giants by 32 runs in Dubai (28 December 2025).
Odds & Betting Value
|Team
|Our Model
|Market Implied
|Odds
|Fair Odds
|Sharjah Warriorz
|53%
|52.9%
|1.79
|1.89
|Gulf Giants
|47%
|47.1%
|2.01
|2.13
Melbet had Sharjah Warriorz at 1.79 at 23:32 IST (15 November), under our fair odds of 1.89.
Melbet had Gulf Giants at 2.01 at 23:32 IST (15 November), under our fair 2.13.
Sharjah Warriorz are the pick at 53%, and the toss is the other angle for this game.
We expect the toss winner to field first, at 72%. Odds captured at 23:32 IST on 15 November 2026.
International League T20 2026
Sharjah Warriorz vs Gulf Giants odds
22 Nov 2026 · 15:30 IST
Match winner: Sharjah Warriorz 1.79, Gulf Giants 2.01 at WinWin, Melbet, Megapari, Paripesa, PlanBet, 1xBet, SpinBetter; checked 00:15–00:16 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1SW
|2GG
|Payout
|1 · Sharjah Warriorz 1.79
|2 · Gulf Giants 2.01
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Sharjah Warriorz 1.79
|2 · Gulf Giants 2.01
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Sharjah Warriorz 1.79
|2 · Gulf Giants 2.01
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Sharjah Warriorz 1.79
|2 · Gulf Giants 2.01
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Sharjah Warriorz 1.79
|2 · Gulf Giants 2.01
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Sharjah Warriorz 1.79
|2 · Gulf Giants 2.01
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Sharjah Warriorz 1.79
|2 · Gulf Giants 2.01
|Payout95.0%
1X2: Sharjah Warriorz 1.80, Tie 25.00, Gulf Giants 2.01 at WinWin, Melbet, Megapari, Paripesa, PlanBet, 1xBet, SpinBetter; checked 00:15–00:16 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1SW
|XTie
|2GG
|Payout
|1 · Sharjah Warriorz 1.80
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Gulf Giants 2.01
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Sharjah Warriorz 1.80
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Gulf Giants 2.01
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Sharjah Warriorz 1.80
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Gulf Giants 2.01
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Sharjah Warriorz 1.80
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Gulf Giants 2.01
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Sharjah Warriorz 1.80
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Gulf Giants 2.01
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Sharjah Warriorz 1.80
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Gulf Giants 2.01
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Sharjah Warriorz 1.80
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Gulf Giants 2.01
|Payout91.7%
Call this match. Take on our AI.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who will win Sharjah Warriorz vs Gulf Giants in ILT20 2026?
Sharjah Warriorz, narrowly. Our AI model gives them a 53% chance against Gulf Giants in Sharjah on 22 November 2026. Sharjah Warriorz beat Gulf Giants by 11 runs at the same ground on 15 December 2025, and the two sides are level at 2-2 across their four most recent meetings.
What is the toss prediction for Sharjah Warriorz vs Gulf Giants?
Field first, at 72%, for this 2nd Match. The toss winner chose to bowl in all four of Sharjah Warriorz' 2025-26 ILT20 games at this ground, from 3 to 26 December 2025, and Gulf Giants did so on 15 December. The forecast is dry, at about 31°C for the start.
What are the odds for Sharjah Warriorz vs Gulf Giants?
Melbet had Sharjah Warriorz at 1.79 and Gulf Giants at 2.01 at 23:32 IST (15 November). Our fair odds are 1.89 for Sharjah Warriorz and 2.13 for Gulf Giants, so both prices sit under our fair odds for this ILT20 2026 game in Sharjah.
Is the Sharjah Cricket Stadium a batting or bowling pitch?
Batting first won three of Sharjah Warriorz' four 2025-26 ILT20 games there (3, 7 and 15 December 2025). Abu Dhabi Knight Riders made 233 for 4 batting first on 3 December 2025. Desert Vipers made 144 for 5 chasing on 26 December 2025, and captains chose to bowl in all four games.
When did Sharjah Warriorz and Gulf Giants last play each other in the ILT20?
On 15 December 2025, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Sharjah Warriorz won by 11 runs after making 174 for 6. Gulf Giants finished on 163 for 9. Gulf Giants had won the earlier 2025-26 meeting by 6 wickets in Dubai on 10 December 2025.
What time does Sharjah Warriorz vs Gulf Giants start?
At 3:30 pm IST on 22 November 2026, which is 10:00 UTC. The Sharjah Cricket Stadium hosts this 2nd Match of ILT20 2026, the first game of the season for both sides. The forecast is dry, at about 31°C for the start, with no rain expected.
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