We back Sharjah Warriorz, at 53%.

Sharjah Warriorz beat Gulf Giants by 11 runs at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium (15 December 2025), and their four latest meetings stand at 2-2.

The ground hosts this 2nd Match of ILT20 2026 on 22 November 2026, from 3:30 pm IST (10:00 UTC). It is the first game of the season for both sides.

Which team is stronger, Sharjah Warriorz or Gulf Giants?

Sharjah Warriorz, by a small margin. They won the newest meeting, and the market has them as narrow favourites.

Sharjah Warriorz won 3 of their 10 games in the 2025-26 ILT20 (3 to 26 December 2025), beating MI Emirates, Gulf Giants and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.

Sikandar Raza made 64 off 33 balls for Sharjah Warriorz against MI Emirates in Sharjah (7 December 2025). MI Emirates won that game by 4 runs.

Adil Rashid took 3 for 18 in four overs for Sharjah Warriorz against the Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi (22 December 2025), a game the Warriorz won by 4 wickets.

James Rew made 39 off 33 balls for Sharjah Warriorz against Gulf Giants at the same ground (15 December 2025).

The Warriorz have a new face from their opponents. James Vince made 35 off 28 balls for Gulf Giants against Sharjah Warriorz in Dubai (10 December 2025), and he is in the Sharjah Warriorz squad for 2026.

Gulf Giants won 3 of their first 4 games in the 2025-26 ILT20 (4 to 10 December 2025), then lost all six games from 12 to 28 December 2025.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz made 72 off 45 balls for Gulf Giants against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi (18 December 2025).

Azmatullah Omarzai made 41 off 26 balls for Gulf Giants against Sharjah Warriorz in Sharjah (15 December 2025).

The Giants add Liam Livingstone, who is in their 2026 squad after a 2025-26 ILT20 season with the Knight Riders.

Key matchups: Rahmanullah Gurbaz against Adil Rashid, Liam Livingstone against Sikandar Raza

Rahmanullah Gurbaz against Adil Rashid. Rahmanullah Gurbaz made 50 off 36 balls for Gulf Giants against Sharjah Warriorz in Dubai (10 December 2025).

Adil Rashid took 3 for 32 in four overs for Sharjah Warriorz against MI Emirates in Sharjah (7 December 2025).

Liam Livingstone against Sikandar Raza. Liam Livingstone made 82 not out off 38 balls for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders against Sharjah Warriorz at this ground (3 December 2025).

Sikandar Raza took 2 for 20 in four overs for Sharjah Warriorz against Gulf Giants in Dubai (10 December 2025).

SW vs GG head to head Sharjah Warriorz 2 Gulf Giants 2 Level at 2-2 across their four most recent ILT20 meetings, newest first 15 December 2025 · ILT20 2025-26, Sharjah Sharjah Warriorz won by 11 runs 10 December 2025 · ILT20 2025-26, Dubai Gulf Giants won by 6 wickets 26 January 2025 · ILT20 2024-25, Sharjah Gulf Giants won by 6 wickets 12 January 2025 · ILT20 2024-25, Dubai Sharjah Warriorz won by 3 wickets Sharjah Warriorz won the newest meeting batting first, with 174 for 6 at the Sharjah ground (15 December 2025).

SW vs GG pitch report: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah A batting-first ground last season, though captains kept bowling first, and we expect the toss winner to field, at 72%. Sharjah Warriorz' four ILT20 games at this ground, 3 to 26 December 2025 Batting first Abu Dhabi Knight Riders made 233 for 4 and beat Sharjah Warriorz by 39 runs at the ground (3 December 2025). Defending again MI Emirates made 185 for 8 and beat Sharjah Warriorz by 4 runs there (7 December 2025). Batting second Desert Vipers made 144 for 5 in 19.3 overs and beat Sharjah Warriorz by 5 wickets in Sharjah (26 December 2025). Weather About 31°C and dry for the 3:30 pm IST start, with no rain in the forecast. Forecast read 15 November, 23:31 IST. The toss winner chose to bowl in all four of those games (3, 7, 15 and 26 December 2025), and batting first won three of them.

SW vs GG prediction: we back Sharjah Warriorz at 53%

We back Sharjah Warriorz, at 53%, with the market at 52.9%. This is a close match, and the newest meeting tips it.

Sharjah Warriorz beat Gulf Giants by 11 runs in Sharjah (15 December 2025). The meeting before that went to Gulf Giants, by 6 wickets in Dubai (10 December 2025).

In both of those 2025-26 meetings, Gulf Giants won the toss and chose to bowl (10 and 15 December 2025).

Gulf Giants made 158 for 4 in 19.4 overs to win in Dubai (10 December 2025).

At 23:32 IST (15 November), Melbet had Sharjah Warriorz at 1.79 and Gulf Giants at 2.01, under our fair odds of 1.89 and 2.13.

What decides SW vs GG

The toss. The toss winner chose to bowl in all four of Sharjah Warriorz' 2025-26 ILT20 games at this ground (3 to 26 December 2025).

The toss winner chose to bowl in all four of Sharjah Warriorz' 2025-26 ILT20 games at this ground (3 to 26 December 2025). Runs batting first. The Knight Riders made 233 for 4 batting first at the Sharjah ground (3 December 2025).

The Knight Riders made 233 for 4 batting first at the Sharjah ground (3 December 2025). Omarzai with the ball. Azmatullah Omarzai took 4 for 32 in four overs for Gulf Giants against Desert Vipers (8 December 2025).

Azmatullah Omarzai took 4 for 32 in four overs for Gulf Giants against Desert Vipers (8 December 2025). Gulf Giants' form. Abu Dhabi Knight Riders made 179 for 1 and beat Gulf Giants by 32 runs in Dubai (28 December 2025).