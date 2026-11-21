We back India A, at 73%.

Our AI model makes India A clear favourites for this Group B game in Doha, a little firmer than the best prices.

At 12:16 IST (21 November), Melbet had India A at 1.38 and Dafabet had Pakistan A at 3.20, close to our numbers.

Which team is stronger, India A or Pakistan A?

India A beat Nepal by 306 runs in Doha in the 20 November 2026 game, their first of this event.

Tilak Varma, who captains India A, made 107 off 113 balls against Nepal. Kumar Kushagra made 117 off 102 balls for India A in the same innings.

India A finished on 332 for 9 in 50 overs. Nepal were then all out for 26 in 11.3 overs.

Prince Yadav took 5 for 6 in 5 overs for India A against Nepal. Harshit Rana took 4 for 16 for India A in that game.

The India A side also has Abhishek Sharma and Rinku Singh, the vice-captain. Ayush Badoni came into the squad for Rajat Patidar, who withdrew.

Pakistan A beat the United Arab Emirates by 61 runs at the University of Doha for Science and Technology the same day.

Shamyl Hussain made 62 off 39 balls for Pakistan A against the UAE. Maaz Sadaqat made 53 off 63 balls for Pakistan A in the same innings.

Pakistan A were all out for 245 in 46.4 overs, and Abdul Samad captained them that day.

The UAE were all out for 184 in 40.5 overs. Sufyan Moqim took 3 for 35 for Pakistan A, and Ali Raza took 3 for 40 for Pakistan A in that innings.

Key matchups: Tilak Varma against Sufyan Moqim, Shamyl Hussain against Prince Yadav

Tilak Varma v Sufyan Moqim. India A's Tilak Varma made 107 off 113 balls against Nepal (20 November).

Pakistan A's Sufyan Moqim took 3 for 35 in 10 overs against the UAE on the same day, and his overs decide how fast India A can push on.

Shamyl Hussain v Prince Yadav. Pakistan A's Shamyl Hussain made 62 off 39 balls against the UAE (20 November).

India A's Prince Yadav took 5 for 6 against Nepal that day, and Pakistan need Hussain to get through his spell.

India A vs Pakistan A head to head Level at 1-1 in their two 50-over meetings, both at the 2023 Emerging Teams Asia Cup in Colombo 23 July 2023 · Final, R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo Pakistan A won by 128 runs 19 July 2023 · Group B, R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo India A won by 8 wickets The sides also met in a T20 at West End Park on 16 November 2025, and Pakistan Shaheens, as Pakistan's side was listed then, won by 8 wickets.

India A vs Pakistan A pitch report: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha Bowl first, though a big total can hold. Sri Lanka A passed Afghanistan A's 139 at West End Park on 19 November 2026, and India A defended 332 for 9 there a day later. This event's two games on this ground, newest first The 20 November 2026 game India A 332 for 9 · Nepal all out for 26, India A won by 306 runs. 19 November 2026 Afghanistan A all out for 139 · Sri Lanka A 144 for 4 in 21.4 overs, won by 6 wickets. The toss Sri Lanka A and Nepal both won the toss here and chose to bowl. Weather Dry and warm in Doha for 22 November, about 30°C at the start and 24°C by the evening, with no rain forecast. Forecast read 21 November, 12:11 IST. This one starts at 3:30 pm IST (10:00 UTC) and runs into the evening, when the humidity climbs toward 75%.

India A vs Pakistan A prediction: we back India A at 73%

The game turns on whether Pakistan A can slow the India A batting.

India A made 332 for 9 against Nepal (20 November 2026). Pakistan A, also playing that day, were all out for 245 against the UAE.

Pakistan A have beaten India A in a final before, by 128 runs in Colombo (23 July 2023). India A won the group game in that event by 8 wickets on 19 July 2023.

That is why our AI model makes India A the pick, with the toss as a second angle.

What decides India A vs Pakistan A

India A's top order. Tilak Varma made 107 and Kumar Kushagra 117 for India A against Nepal (20 November).

Tilak Varma made 107 and Kumar Kushagra 117 for India A against Nepal (20 November). Pakistan A's attack. Sufyan Moqim and Ali Raza took three wickets each for Pakistan A against the UAE (20 November).

Sufyan Moqim and Ali Raza took three wickets each for Pakistan A against the UAE (20 November). The toss. We expect the toss winner to field first, at 75%.