India A vs Pakistan A Match 8 Prediction & Betting Tips
Our prediction
Pick: India A to win, at 73%.
Match winner
Toss Prediction
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 75%.Toss preview ›
INDA vs PAKA Playing 11
Each team is confirmed when its XI is announced at the toss.
India A
Expected captainTilak Varma
- Abhishek Sharma
- Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
- Tilak Varma (c)
- Ayush Badoni
- Rinku Singh
- Kumar Kushagra (wk)
- Shahbaz Ahmed
- Suryansh Shedge
- Vipraj Nigam
- Harshit Rana
- Prince Yadav
Based on the last XI in this series and today's squad.
Updated 21 Nov, 15:50 IST
Pakistan A
Expected captainAbdul Samad
- Farhan Yousaf
- Abdul Samad (c)
- Ali Raza
- Hasan Nawaz
- Maaz Sadaqat
- Rohail Nazir (wk)
- Mohammad Imran Randhawa
- Ahmed Daniyal
- Sufyan Moqim
- Saad Masood
- Shamyl Hussain
Based on the last XI in this series and today's squad.
Updated 21 Nov, 15:50 IST
Key Takeaways
- • Pick: India A to win, at 73%.
- • Toss call: Field first, at 75%. Our full pre-toss reasoning for INDA vs PAKA — field first or bat first, and why — sits on the toss page.
- • Key fact: India A made 332 for 9 at West End Park and beat Nepal by 306 runs (20 November 2026).
- • Value: India A's fair odds are 1.38, and Melbet had them at 1.38 at 12:16 IST (21 November).
We back India A, at 73%.
Our AI model makes India A clear favourites for this Group B game in Doha, a little firmer than the best prices.
At 12:16 IST (21 November), Melbet had India A at 1.38 and Dafabet had Pakistan A at 3.20, close to our numbers.
Which team is stronger, India A or Pakistan A?
India A beat Nepal by 306 runs in Doha in the 20 November 2026 game, their first of this event.
Tilak Varma, who captains India A, made 107 off 113 balls against Nepal. Kumar Kushagra made 117 off 102 balls for India A in the same innings.
India A finished on 332 for 9 in 50 overs. Nepal were then all out for 26 in 11.3 overs.
Prince Yadav took 5 for 6 in 5 overs for India A against Nepal. Harshit Rana took 4 for 16 for India A in that game.
The India A side also has Abhishek Sharma and Rinku Singh, the vice-captain. Ayush Badoni came into the squad for Rajat Patidar, who withdrew.
Pakistan A beat the United Arab Emirates by 61 runs at the University of Doha for Science and Technology the same day.
Shamyl Hussain made 62 off 39 balls for Pakistan A against the UAE. Maaz Sadaqat made 53 off 63 balls for Pakistan A in the same innings.
Pakistan A were all out for 245 in 46.4 overs, and Abdul Samad captained them that day.
The UAE were all out for 184 in 40.5 overs. Sufyan Moqim took 3 for 35 for Pakistan A, and Ali Raza took 3 for 40 for Pakistan A in that innings.
Key matchups: Tilak Varma against Sufyan Moqim, Shamyl Hussain against Prince Yadav
Tilak Varma v Sufyan Moqim. India A's Tilak Varma made 107 off 113 balls against Nepal (20 November).
Pakistan A's Sufyan Moqim took 3 for 35 in 10 overs against the UAE on the same day, and his overs decide how fast India A can push on.
Shamyl Hussain v Prince Yadav. Pakistan A's Shamyl Hussain made 62 off 39 balls against the UAE (20 November).
India A's Prince Yadav took 5 for 6 against Nepal that day, and Pakistan need Hussain to get through his spell.
India A vs Pakistan A head to head
Level at 1-1 in their two 50-over meetings, both at the 2023 Emerging Teams Asia Cup in Colombo
The sides also met in a T20 at West End Park on 16 November 2025, and Pakistan Shaheens, as Pakistan's side was listed then, won by 8 wickets.
India A vs Pakistan A pitch report: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha
Bowl first, though a big total can hold. Sri Lanka A passed Afghanistan A's 139 at West End Park on 19 November 2026, and India A defended 332 for 9 there a day later.
This event's two games on this ground, newest first
India A 332 for 9 · Nepal all out for 26, India A won by 306 runs.
Afghanistan A all out for 139 · Sri Lanka A 144 for 4 in 21.4 overs, won by 6 wickets.
Sri Lanka A and Nepal both won the toss here and chose to bowl.
Dry and warm in Doha for 22 November, about 30°C at the start and 24°C by the evening, with no rain forecast. Forecast read 21 November, 12:11 IST.
This one starts at 3:30 pm IST (10:00 UTC) and runs into the evening, when the humidity climbs toward 75%.
India A vs Pakistan A prediction: we back India A at 73%
The game turns on whether Pakistan A can slow the India A batting.
India A made 332 for 9 against Nepal (20 November 2026). Pakistan A, also playing that day, were all out for 245 against the UAE.
Pakistan A have beaten India A in a final before, by 128 runs in Colombo (23 July 2023). India A won the group game in that event by 8 wickets on 19 July 2023.
That is why our AI model makes India A the pick, with the toss as a second angle.
What decides India A vs Pakistan A
- India A's top order. Tilak Varma made 107 and Kumar Kushagra 117 for India A against Nepal (20 November).
- Pakistan A's attack. Sufyan Moqim and Ali Raza took three wickets each for Pakistan A against the UAE (20 November).
- The toss. We expect the toss winner to field first, at 75%.
Odds & Betting Value
|Team
|Our Model
|Market Implied
|Odds
|Fair Odds
|India A
|72.7%
|69.9%
|1.38
|1.38
|Pakistan A
|27.3%
|30.1%
|3.20
|3.66
India A's best price, 1.38, is level with our fair odds of 1.38. At 12:16 IST (21 November), Melbet had India A at 1.38 and Dafabet had Pakistan A at 3.20, under our 3.66.
An India A price above 1.38, or a Pakistan A price above 3.66, is the value line, and the toss is the other angle on this game. Odds captured at 12:16 IST (21 November 2026).
ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026
India A vs Pakistan A odds
22 Nov 2026 · 15:30 IST
Match winner: India A 1.38 at WinWin, Melbet, Megapari, Paripesa, PlanBet, 1xBet, SpinBetter; Pakistan A 3.20 at Dafabet; checked 16:25–16:27 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1INDA
|2PAKA
|Payout
|1 · India A ▲1.35
|2 · Pakistan A 3.20
|Payout94.9%
|1 · India A 1.38
|2 · Pakistan A 2.97
|Payout94.5%
|1 · India A 1.38
|2 · Pakistan A 2.97
|Payout94.5%
|1 · India A 1.38
|2 · Pakistan A 2.97
|Payout94.5%
|1 · India A 1.38
|2 · Pakistan A 2.97
|Payout94.5%
|1 · India A 1.38
|2 · Pakistan A 2.97
|Payout94.5%
|1 · India A 1.38
|2 · Pakistan A 2.97
|Payout94.5%
|1 · India A 1.38
|2 · Pakistan A 2.97
|Payout94.5%
|Highest
|1 · India A1.38
|2 · Pakistan A3.20
|Payout–
1X2: India A 1.38, Tie 50.00, Pakistan A 2.98 at WinWin, Melbet, Megapari, Paripesa, PlanBet, 1xBet, SpinBetter; checked 16:25 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1INDA
|XTie
|2PAKA
|Payout
|1 · India A 1.38
|X · Tie 50.00
|2 · Pakistan A 2.98
|Payout92.9%
|1 · India A 1.38
|X · Tie 50.00
|2 · Pakistan A 2.98
|Payout92.9%
|1 · India A 1.38
|X · Tie 50.00
|2 · Pakistan A 2.98
|Payout92.9%
|1 · India A 1.38
|X · Tie 50.00
|2 · Pakistan A 2.98
|Payout92.9%
|1 · India A 1.38
|X · Tie 50.00
|2 · Pakistan A 2.98
|Payout92.9%
|1 · India A 1.38
|X · Tie 50.00
|2 · Pakistan A 2.98
|Payout92.9%
|1 · India A 1.38
|X · Tie 50.00
|2 · Pakistan A 2.98
|Payout92.9%
Call this match. Take on our AI.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who will win India A vs Pakistan A in the Asia Cup Rising Stars?
Our AI model makes India A favourites at 73%, with Pakistan A at 27%. India A beat Nepal by 306 runs in Doha (20 November 2026). Pakistan A beat the United Arab Emirates by 61 runs on the same day.
What is the toss prediction for India A vs Pakistan A?
Our toss call is field first, at 75%, so we expect the toss winner to bowl. Both toss winners at West End Park chose to bowl at this event, Sri Lanka A on 19 November and Nepal on 20 November 2026. The game starts at 3:30 pm IST (10:00 UTC).
What are the odds for Pakistan A vs India A?
At 12:16 IST (21 November 2026), Melbet had India A at 1.38 and Dafabet had Pakistan A at 3.20. Our fair odds are 1.38 for India A and 3.66 for Pakistan A, so the India A price matched our number and the Pakistan A price sat below it.
Is West End Park a batting or bowling pitch?
West End Park has given both answers at this event. Sri Lanka A bowled first and passed Afghanistan A's 139 with six wickets in hand on 19 November 2026. India A batted first the next day, made 332 for 9 and bowled Nepal out for 26.
When did India A and Pakistan A last play a 50-over match?
Pakistan A beat India A by 128 runs in the final of the ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on 23 July 2023. Pakistan A made 352 for 8, and India A were all out for 224 in 40 overs. India A had won the group game on 19 July 2023.
What time does India A vs Pakistan A start?
The game starts at 3:30 pm IST (10:00 UTC) on Sunday 22 November 2026 at West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha. It is the 8th Match of the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026, and the top two sides in each group reach the semi-finals.
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