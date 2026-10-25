Sydney Sixers Women start as clear favourites.

Our AI model predicts Sydney Sixers Women to beat Brisbane Heat Women in Brisbane with a 64% win probability. The 3rd Match of WBBL|12 is on 30 October 2026. The Sixers arrive as winners of the T20 Spring Challenge 2026. The Heat have a strong recent record against them in the WBBL, but they did not win a match in WBBL|11.

Can Brisbane Heat Women turn their record against the Sixers into wins?

Brisbane Heat Women did not win a match in WBBL|11, a run that cricket.com.au described as the first winless season by any side. That is the hole the Heat have to climb out of in WBBL|12, and the pre-season gave mixed signals.

In the T20 Spring Challenge 2026 the Heat beat ACT Women by 6 wickets at Raby Oval No 1, Sydney, on 16 October 2026. Against these opponents it went badly. Sydney Sixers Women won by 46 runs at Hurstville Oval, with Brisbane Heat Women bowled out for 90 in 18 overs.

The Heat's WBBL|12 list keeps its core together. Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Georgia Redmayne, Charli Knott and Lucy Hamilton are all on it. The Heat need more runs from their top order at home.

Sydney Sixers Women bring Spring Challenge form to Brisbane

Sydney Sixers Women won the T20 Spring Challenge 2026. They beat Sydney Thunder Women in the semi-final at Cricket Central, Sydney, on 20 October 2026, then beat Perth Scorchers Women in the final at the same ground on 21 October 2026.

Along the way they beat ACT Women by 12 runs on the DLS method and Brisbane Heat Women by 46 runs at Hurstville Oval. Against the Heat the Sixers made 136 for 3 in their 20 overs, then bowled them out for 90. They also lost two group games, to Adelaide Strikers Women on 17 October 2026 and to Melbourne Stars Women on 18 October 2026.

The WBBL|12 list adds star power to that form. Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner are both on it, alongside Erin Burns, Courtney Sippel and Elsa Hunter. That depth is the main reason our model has the Sixers ahead.

Key matchups: Courtney Sippel against the Heat top order

Courtney Sippel vs the Heat top order: Courtney Sippel took 3 for 13 in four overs against Brisbane Heat Women at Hurstville Oval in the T20 Spring Challenge 2026. The Heat were bowled out for 90 in 18 overs.

Elsa Hunter vs the Heat new ball: Elsa Hunter made 43 off 43 balls in the same game. A steady start from her again would leave the Sixers' power hitters a platform.

Grace Harris and Charli Knott vs the Sixers attack: Charli Knott made 24 off 18 balls and Grace Harris made 21 off 15 in the Heat's 90 all out. Both scored quickly, but neither batted long. The Heat need one of them to stay in for most of the innings.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record Brisbane Heat Women beat Sydney Sixers Women by 3 wickets at North Sydney Oval on 24 October 2023. Sydney Sixers Women beat Brisbane Heat Women by 6 wickets at Allan Border Field on 21 November 2023. The Heat then won both WBBL|10 games, by 12 runs at North Sydney Oval (14 November 2024) and by 5 wickets at Allan Border Field ten days later. Outside the WBBL, Sydney Sixers Women won the Spring Challenge meeting by 46 runs.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Allan Border Field, Brisbane hosts the 3rd Match of WBBL|12. These two sides met there in the WBBL in 2023 and 2024, and the side batting second won both games. Pitch: Sydney Sixers Women won by 6 wickets here in 2023 and Brisbane Heat Women won by 5 wickets here in 2024, both batting second.

Sydney Sixers Women won by 6 wickets here in 2023 and Brisbane Heat Women won by 5 wickets here in 2024, both batting second. Toss: Toss call: Field first — when these sides last met at Allan Border Field, on 24 November 2024, Brisbane Heat Women won the toss, bowled and won by 5 wickets. Our toss page logs the pre-toss pick for Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Sixers Women, timestamped and publicly tracked.

Match Analysis: where the Sixers' depth meets the Heat's record

The case for the Sixers rests on depth and form. They won the Spring Challenge and their WBBL|12 list carries Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner. In the one meeting this spring they won by 46 runs, and Courtney Sippel's 3 for 13 shows how quickly the Heat can lose their top order.

The case for the Heat is the head-to-head. They won both WBBL|10 games against the Sixers in November 2024 and shared the two in 2023. That record came before a WBBL|11 without a win, so it carries less weight now, but it is why the Heat cannot be written off at home.

The toss matters too, and we expect the toss winner to bowl. A Heat win probably needs a chase led by Grace Harris and Charli Knott.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Sixers Women prediction: the Sixers to win

Our AI model gives Sydney Sixers Women a 64% chance of beating Brisbane Heat Women. Their Spring Challenge title, the 46-run win over the Heat in it and the depth of their WBBL|12 list outweigh the Heat's strong head-to-head record. Odds above 1.56 on the Sixers would be value against our number; at 1.55 they are fairly priced.