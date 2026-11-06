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Boland vs Garden Route Badgers Toss Prediction (BOL vs SWD)

Our toss call

Bowl first 52%

We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 52%.

By CricketPrediction.com ·

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Saturday, 7 November 2026 · 16:30 IST · Boland Park, Paarl · CSA Pro20

Match context

Our toss call for Boland vs South Western Districts is bowl first (52%). This forecasts the winning captain's decision, not which team wins the coin. The match is at Boland Park in Paarl, with a daytime start. The match details and latest forecast below provide context. Our public toss record shows how previous calls finished, including the misses.

Bowl first 52% Bat first 48%
Ground
Boland Park, Paarl
Start
7 November, 16:30 IST / 13:00 local
Forecast
19°C · humidity 48% · partly cloudyWeather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), fetched 6 November, 00:08 UTC.

How we made this Boland vs Garden Route Badgers toss prediction

Our toss prediction forecasts the toss winner's choice to bat or bowl first. It does not predict which team will win the coin toss. Our AI model uses historical cricket information and match context, including the venue and expected conditions. We show our call. Any percentage shown is the chance assigned to that decision. Once the toss is confirmed, we show what the captain chose and whether our call was right or wrong. Use our public record to see the results, including misses.

For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For how every toss call is made and graded, see how we make our toss calls.

Toss prediction page launched 6 November 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Boland vs Garden Route Badgers match preview.

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BOL vs SWD toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the BOL vs SWD toss?

No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.

What will the toss winner choose in BOL vs SWD?

We predict the toss winner will choose to field first at Boland Park, Paarl. It is the toss call in our Boland vs Garden Route Badgers match prediction.

How does the toss affect the BOL vs SWD match odds?

It hands the winner the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.

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More toss predictions

More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →

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