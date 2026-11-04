New Zealand vs India Toss Prediction (NZ vs IND)
Our toss call
From our match preview
We expect the toss winner to field.
Best odds · match winner
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How we made this New Zealand vs India toss prediction
Our toss prediction forecasts the toss winner's choice to bat or bowl first. It does not predict which team will win the coin toss. Our AI model uses historical cricket information and match context, including the venue and expected conditions. We show our call. Any percentage shown is the chance assigned to that decision. Once the toss is confirmed, we show what the captain chose and whether our call was right or wrong. Use our public record to see the results, including misses.
For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.
For how every toss call is made and graded, see our toss decision framework.
Toss prediction page launched 4 November 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our New Zealand vs India match preview.
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NZ vs IND toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the NZ vs IND toss?
No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.
What will the toss winner choose in NZ vs IND?
We predict the toss winner will choose to field first at Hnry Stadium, Wellington. It is the toss call in our New Zealand vs India match prediction.
How does the toss affect the NZ vs IND match odds?
It hands the winner the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.
Where to bet on today's matches
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More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →