Toss predictions
INDU19 v NPLU19 Bat first 55% 6/11 10:30 IST UGAW v NAMW Bowl first 70% 6/11 12:00 IST KAY v SPR Bowl first 74% 6/11 12:15 IST MS-W v SS-W Bowl first 70% 6/11 13:40 IST CHR v POA Bowl first 78% 6/11 16:45 IST ESTORM v DOL Bowl first 79% 6/11 21:30 IST MR-W v AS-W Bowl first 79% 7/11 10:10 IST NAMW v USAW Bowl first 52% 7/11 12:00 IST BH-W v HH-W Bowl first 88% 7/11 13:40 IST KAG v LUL Bowl first 80% 7/11 16:45 IST UBL v YL Bowl first 80% 7/11 17:00 IST

Brisbane Heat Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Toss Prediction (BH-W vs HH-W)

Our toss call

Bowl first 88%

We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 88%.

By CricketPrediction.com ·

Best odds · match winner

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Saturday, 7 November 2026 · 13:40 IST · Allan Border Field, Brisbane · WBBL

Match context

Our toss call for Brisbane Heat Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women is bowl first (88%). This forecasts the winning captain's decision, not which team wins the coin. The match is at Allan Border Field in Brisbane, with an evening start. The match details below provide context. Our public toss record shows how previous calls finished, including the misses.

Bowl first 88% Bat first 12%
Ground
Allan Border Field, Brisbane
Start
7 November, 13:40 IST / 18:10 local

How we made this Brisbane Heat Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women toss prediction

Our toss prediction forecasts the toss winner's choice to bat or bowl first. It does not predict which team will win the coin toss. Our AI model uses historical cricket information and match context, including the venue and expected conditions. We show our call. Any percentage shown is the chance assigned to that decision. Once the toss is confirmed, we show what the captain chose and whether our call was right or wrong. Use our public record to see the results, including misses.

For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For how every toss call is made and graded, see how the toss call is built.

Toss prediction page launched 5 November 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Brisbane Heat Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women match preview.

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BH-W vs HH-W toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the BH-W vs HH-W toss?

No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.

What will the toss winner choose in BH-W vs HH-W?

We predict the toss winner will choose to field first at Allan Border Field, Brisbane. It is the toss call in our Brisbane Heat Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women match prediction.

How does the toss affect the BH-W vs HH-W match odds?

It hands the winner the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.

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More toss predictions

More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →

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