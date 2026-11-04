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Western Province vs Lions Toss Prediction (WP vs LIO)

Our toss call

Bowl first 75%

We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 75%.

By CricketPrediction.com ·

Best odds · match winner

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Saturday, 7 November 2026 · 21:30 IST · Newlands, Cape Town · CSA Pro20

Match context

Our toss call for Western Province vs Lions is bowl first (75%). This forecasts the winning captain's decision, not which team wins the coin. The match is at Newlands in Cape Town, with an evening start. The match details below provide context. Our public toss record shows how previous calls finished, including the misses.

Bowl first 75% Bat first 25%
Ground
Newlands, Cape Town
Start
7 November, 21:30 IST / 18:00 local

How we made this Western Province vs Lions toss prediction

Our toss prediction forecasts the toss winner's choice to bat or bowl first. It does not predict which team will win the coin toss. Our AI model uses historical cricket information and match context, including the venue and expected conditions. We show our call. Any percentage shown is the chance assigned to that decision. Once the toss is confirmed, we show what the captain chose and whether our call was right or wrong. Use our public record to see the results, including misses.

For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For how every toss call is made and graded, see our toss prediction model.

Toss prediction page launched 4 November 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Western Province vs Lions match preview.

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WP vs LIO toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the WP vs LIO toss?

No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.

What will the toss winner choose in WP vs LIO?

We predict the toss winner will choose to field first at Newlands, Cape Town. It is the toss call in our Western Province vs Lions match prediction.

How does the toss affect the WP vs LIO match odds?

It hands the winner the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.

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More toss predictions

More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →

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