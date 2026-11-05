Toss predictions
INDU19 v NPLU19 Bat first 55% 6/11 10:30 IST UGAW v NAMW Bowl first 70% 6/11 12:00 IST KAY v SPR Bowl first 74% 6/11 12:15 IST MS-W v SS-W Bowl first 70% 6/11 13:40 IST CHR v POA Bowl first 78% 6/11 16:45 IST ESTORM v DOL Bowl first 79% 6/11 21:30 IST MR-W v AS-W Bowl first 79% 7/11 10:10 IST NAMW v USAW Bowl first 52% 7/11 12:00 IST BH-W v HH-W Bowl first 88% 7/11 13:40 IST KAG v LUL Bowl first 80% 7/11 16:45 IST UBL v YL Bowl first 80% 7/11 17:00 IST RDC v EE Bowl first 80% 7/11 19:15 IST

Kathmandu Gorkhas vs Lumbini Lions Toss Prediction (KAG vs LUL)

Our toss call

Bowl first 80%

We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 80%.

By CricketPrediction.com ·

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Saturday, 7 November 2026 · 16:15 IST · Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur · NPL

Match context

Our toss call for Kathmandu Gorkhas vs Lumbini Lions is bowl first (80%). This forecasts the winning captain's decision, not which team wins the coin. The match is at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur, with an afternoon start. The match details below provide context. Our public toss record shows how previous calls finished, including the misses.

Bowl first 80% Bat first 20%
Ground
Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
Start
7 November, 16:45 IST / 17:00 local

How we made this Kathmandu Gorkhas vs Lumbini Lions toss prediction

Our toss prediction forecasts the toss winner's choice to bat or bowl first. It does not predict which team will win the coin toss. Our AI model uses historical cricket information and match context, including the venue and expected conditions. We show our call. Any percentage shown is the chance assigned to that decision. Once the toss is confirmed, we show what the captain chose and whether our call was right or wrong. Use our public record to see the results, including misses.

For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For how every toss call is made and graded, see how the toss call is built.

Toss prediction page launched 5 November 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Kathmandu Gorkhas vs Lumbini Lions match preview.

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KAG vs LUL toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the KAG vs LUL toss?

No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.

What will the toss winner choose in KAG vs LUL?

We predict the toss winner will choose to field first at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur. It is the toss call in our Kathmandu Gorkhas vs Lumbini Lions match prediction.

How does the toss affect the KAG vs LUL match odds?

It hands the winner the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.

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More toss predictions

More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →

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