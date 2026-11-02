We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 70%.

Friday, 6 November 2026 · 13:40 IST · Junction Oval, Melbourne · WBBL

Our toss call for Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Sixers Women is bowl first (70%) . This forecasts the winning captain's decision, not which team wins the coin. The match is at Junction Oval in Melbourne, with an evening start. The match details below provide context. Our public toss record shows how previous calls finished, including the misses.

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How we made this Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Sixers Women toss prediction

Our toss prediction forecasts the toss winner's choice to bat or bowl first. It does not predict which team will win the coin toss. Our AI model uses historical cricket information and match context, including the venue and expected conditions. We show our call. Any percentage shown is the chance assigned to that decision. Once the toss is confirmed, we show what the captain chose and whether our call was right or wrong. Use our public record to see the results, including misses.

For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For how every toss call is made and graded, see how the toss call is built.

Toss prediction page launched 2 November 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Sixers Women match preview.