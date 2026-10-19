We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 52%.

Tuesday, 20 October 2026 · 21:30 IST · Kingsmead, Durban · CSA Pro20

The toss is the angle: we expect the toss winner to bowl first.

Cyan dots point to bowling first, violet to batting first, grey to neither.

Our call: bowl first — 52%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger. (points to bowling first)

Chasing wins about half the time here (15 of 33). (points neither way)

Dew is coming. Evening start (18:00 local) with 67% humidity: the ball gets harder to grip in the second innings. (points to bowling first)

Captains bat first here. 19 of 36 toss winners have batted at Kingsmead since 2007 (53%). (points to batting first)

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How we made this Dolphins vs Warriors toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see our toss decision framework.

Toss prediction page launched 19 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Dolphins vs Warriors match preview.