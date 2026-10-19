Dolphins vs Warriors Toss Prediction (DOL vs WRS)
Our toss call
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 52%.
Best odds · match winner
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What we know about this toss
- Captains bat first here. 19 of 36 toss winners have batted at Kingsmead since 2007 (53%).(points to batting first)
- Dew is coming. Evening start (18:00 local) with 67% humidity: the ball gets harder to grip in the second innings.(points to bowling first)
- Forecast: 20°C · humidity 67% · clear skies.(points neither way)
- Chasing wins about half the time here (15 of 33).(points neither way)
- Our call: bowl first — 52%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.(points to bowling first)
Cyan dots point to bowling first, violet to batting first, grey to neither.
From our match preview
The toss is the angle: we expect the toss winner to bowl first.
Last 10 tosses at Kingsmead
|Date
|Toss winner
|Chose
|Match winner
|Chased?
|2024-12-10
|South Africa
|Bat
|South Africa
|No
|2024-11-08
|South Africa
|Field
|India
|No
|2023-09-03
|South Africa
|Bat
|Australia
|Yes
|2023-09-01
|Australia
|Field
|Australia
|Yes
|2023-08-30
|South Africa
|Field
|Australia
|No
|2020-02-14
|South Africa
|Field
|England
|No
|2016-03-04
|Australia
|Bat
|South Africa
|Yes
|2015-08-14
|South Africa
|Field
|South Africa
|Yes
|2015-01-14
|West Indies
|Field
|South Africa
|No
|2014-03-12
|Australia
|Field
|Australia
|Yes
Men's T20 matches only, newest first, from ball-by-ball records.
Does the toss matter at Kingsmead?
In 33 decided men's T20 matches here, the side batting second won 15 (45.5%).
Start: 16:00 UTC · 18:00 local time (evening match).
Forecast at the start: 20°C · humidity 67% · clear skies
Weather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), fetched 2026-10-19 21:08 UTC.
How we made this Dolphins vs Warriors toss prediction
We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.
For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see our toss decision framework.
Toss prediction page launched 19 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Dolphins vs Warriors match preview.
Dolphins vs Warriors match prediction →
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DOL vs WRS toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the DOL vs WRS toss?
No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.
What will the toss winner choose in DOL vs WRS?
We predict the toss winner will choose to field first at Kingsmead, Durban. It is the toss call in our Dolphins vs Warriors match prediction.
How does the toss affect the DOL vs WRS match odds?
Through what it hands the winner: the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.
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More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →